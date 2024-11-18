Key Takeaways Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson didn't deliver in the ring, but was a huge success at the box office.

'Iron Mike' has now been involved in two of the highest grossing fights ever to take place on US soil.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather holds the most entries in the top 10 - living up to his nickname!

The decision of Mike Tyson to get back into the ring at 58 years old against Jake Paul this past Friday night may have been a controversial one, but the bout was a smash hit at the box office, generating one of the highest totals for gate receipts (ticket sales) in US boxing history.

Historically, Las Vegas has dominated when it comes to the biggest gates ever seen in the country, but Tyson's star power is such that he managed to break that stranglehold in his comeback fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It's not the first time that 'Iron Mike' has generated massive revenue outside of 'Sin City' either. Per boxing journalist Michael Benson and SI.com, below is a look at the top 10 largest gates in US boxing history.

10 Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson

$17.2 million (2002)

A bout that was actually set to take place in Las Vegas, Lewis vs Tyson had to be moved when the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to license the contest after the two fighters engaged in an ugly press conference brawl. The fight instead took place at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis, Tennessee on the 8th of June 2002, when a crowd of 15,237 fans paid as much as $2,400 a ticket to see the two heavyweight legends do battle.

The fight had been much anticipated for many years, but by the time it happened, Tyson was well past his best. Lewis ended up winning the contest via eighth round knockout.

9 Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

$17.8 million (2024)

If Tyson was past his best in 2002, he was positively ancient by the time he agreed to face social media sensation, Jake Paul, 22 years later. Despite that fact, a whole new generation of fans were buzzing to see the legendary 'Iron Mike' return against 'The Problem Child' and packed into the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys to see the controversial showdown.

When the pair stepped through the ropes, though, Tyson struggled badly to bridge the 31-year age gap between himself and his opponent. He barely landed a punch over the course of the eight, two-minute rounds that they fought over. In truth, the veteran showed more life at the weigh-in - where he slapped Paul - than at any point during the fight itself.

Paul won a wide unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, but most of the crowd had begun to leave AT&T Stadium by the time the result was made official.

8 Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya

$19 million (2007)

The first fight to ever be the subject of HBO's critically acclaimed '24/7' countdown series, Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya was a massive commercial success. For years, it reigned as the most successful pay-per-view in boxing history. It also proved to be a lucrative live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The action in the ring delivered, too. 'The Golden Boy' gave Mayweather one of the toughest tests of his career and was arguably unlucky to come out on the wrong end of a split decision verdict on the judges' scorecards. A rematch was talked about, but never materialised.

7 Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez

$20 million (2013)

The MGM Grand was also the venue for another massive gate generated by a 'Money' Mayweather fight, when he took on rising Mexican superstar, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2013. It was billed as one of the biggest challenges of Floyd's legendary career, but when the bell rang, the veteran simply had too much experience for the then 23-year-old Alvarez to handle.

Mayweather emerged with the victory via majority decision, despite completely dominating the contest. Judge C.J. Ross' level card of 114-114 remains one of the worst in boxing history.