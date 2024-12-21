Right now, the Premier League is as big as it has ever been. This is obviously fantastic for English and British football in general, however, sometimes there is not enough attention put on the British leagues outside of the English top flight, such as the EFL and Scottish Premiership.

Despite these leagues not having as much attention and notoriety nowadays, there are some absolutely huge clubs who have done some unbelievable things in the past and have such a rich history, that you don't hear about week in and week out anymore because they aren't in the most popular leagues. Scottish giants, Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest British clubs outside of the Premier League, however their standing in European football gives them the added attention which others don't have.

GIVEMESPORT has nameed and ranked the 10 biggest clubs outside of the Premier League. Included in the list are the two Scottish giants, who were previously mentioned, but there are also inclusions for huge clubs such as Sunderland and Leeds United, who may not be in the big time today, but have solidified themselves as huge clubs throughout the years.

Ranking factors:

Fanbase

Notable players throughout the clubs' history

Honours won

General history of the club

10 Biggest British Clubs Outside of the Premier League Rank Team League 1 Celtic Scottish Premiership 2 Sunderland Championship 3 Rangers Scottish Premiership 4 Leeds United Championship 5 Birmingham City League One 6 Sheffield United Championship 7 West Bromwich Albion Championship 8 Blackburn Rovers Championship 9 Middlesbrough Championship 10 Derby County Championship

Derby County

Current league: Championship

Despite being mainly known by modern-day top-flight football fans for their horrific Premier League campaign in the 2007-2008 season, Derby County are in fact one of the biggest clubs outside the Premier League. The Rams have struggled in recent years and have even fallen as far down as League One, however, despite their poor recent years, the club is draped in history.

As well as having many iconic players, Derby have also been managed by the legendary Brian Clough, who guided the club to their highest triumph, their first-ever First Division victory in the 1971-1972 season. It has been a while since their fans have tasted success but they still turn up week in and week out to fill Pride Park, proving they are one of the best and most loyal fanbases in England.

Derby County Facts Year Founded 1884 Stadium (and capacity) Pride Park (33,597) Notable Players Steve Bloomer, Kevin Hector, Colin Todd Honours Won 8

Middlesbrough

Current league: Championship

Like their current Championship counterparts, Derby County, Middlesbrough are another club who have enjoyed immense success in the past but have been far off that success in recent years. Middlesbrough have done and achieved more than enough domestically to warrant their inclusion on this list, however, it is their success and presence in Europe over the last 20 years which makes them such a big club.

In the mid-2000s, Middlesbrough were a force to be reckoned with in the European Cup and actually reached the final of the competition in 2006 but were beaten 4-0 by Sevilla in the final. Despite not bringing home the trophy, their run in Europe combined with their rich history in English football cement Middlesbrough as one of the biggest clubs outside of the Premier League.

Middlesbrough Facts Year Founded 1853 Stadium (and capacity) The Riverside Stadium (34,742) Notable Players George Camswell, George Hardwick, Brian Clough Honours Won 5

Blackburn Rovers

Current league: Championship

Blackburn Rovers are the only side in this list to have won the Premier League. The Lancashire side became just the second side to win the Premier League in the 1994-1995 season where their incredible forward duo of all-time Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton guided them to top-flight glory.

Rovers were regulars in the top flight until their relegation in 2011 and have not been close to being back since. Despite their long hiatus from the Premier League, Rovers are still vivid in football fans’ minds as almost a ‘streets won’t forget’ team when they had players such as Morten Gamst Pedersen and Yakubu, but in reality, they used to be an English footballing giant.

Blackburn Rovers Facts Year Founded 1875 Stadium (and capacity) Ewood Park (31,367) Notable Players Alan Shearer, Bob Crompton, Simon Garner Honours Won 13

West Bromwich Albion

Current league: Championship

Five-time FA Cup winners West Bromwich Albion are another club people forget just how big they are due to their recent lack of success and presence in the Premier League. The Baggies are a huge club with a great and loyal fanbase and are quietly very stacked in terms of both trophies and iconic names who have represented the club over the years.

One of England’s greatest-ever managers, Bobby Robson, made over 200 appearances for West Brom and his association with the club only increased their notoriety in the 50s and 60s. The Midlands side have a rich history in cup competitions, having won the FA Cup five times and the League Cup once, which puts them as one of the most decorated English teams outside of the big hitters such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

West Bromwich Albion Facts Year Founded 1878 Stadium (and capacity) The Hawthorns (26,850) Notable Players Tony Brown, Bryan Robson, Jeff Astle Honours Won 12

Sheffield United

Current league: Championship

Known for their die-hard fans and electric atmosphere, Sheffield United absolutely must be included on this list. After spending a very tough and turbulent six seasons in League One, The Blades seem to finally be on an upward trajectory as a club and have tasted promotion to the Premier League twice in the last five years.

As well as being remembered for their entertaining time in the top flight under Neil Warnock, United are known for their incredible fanbase who act as their 12th man and despite them not having an impact directly on the field of play, the fans are a huge asset to the club and are a big reason as to why the Blades are so highly regarded by many people in English football.

Sheffield United Facts Year Founded 1889 Stadium (and capacity) Bramall Lane (32,050) Notable Players Billy Sharp, Tony Currie, Alan Hodgkinson Honours Won 8

Birmingham City

Current league: League One

Birmingham City may just have the most fascinating story out of all the clubs on this list. Despite their last taste of any success coming over a decade ago in their League Cup win, they are arguably in their most popular and exciting period in many years right now and that is thanks to the ownership of Tom Wagner.

The Blues are currently playing their football in League One which is staggering for a club of their size. In the 50s and 60s, Birmingham were one of the biggest and best clubs in all of Europe and enjoyed success in winning the League Cup as well as getting to the semi-finals of the European Cup and with their new, ambitious owner, there is hope that in years to come, they can get back to the heights they were once at.

Birmingham City Facts Year Founded 1875 Stadium (and capacity) St Andrew's (29,409) Notable Players Trevor Francis, Jude Bellingham, Bob Latchford Honours Won 9

Leeds United

Current league: Championship

Most of the clubs included in this list have faced incredible amounts of adversity in recent years, hence them being outside of the top flight, however, Leeds United have been on an absolute rollercoaster since their relegation from the Premier League in 2004. Leeds spent 16 years outside of the Premier League and were faced with seasons of mid-table mediocrity and playoff heartbreak in both League One and the Championship before bouncing back.

Despite their tough times in recent years, the Yorkshire side remains one of the biggest and most loyally supported clubs in England. Leeds have a rich, trophy-filled history and have experienced success both domestically and in European competitions. United have won a total of three English top-flight titles and were in fact the final ever team to win the first division before the formation of the Premier League in 1992. To guide them to such success in the past, Leeds were helped by footballing icons such as Norman Hunter, John Charles and Billy Bremner, who are some of the greats of the game who just add to the club's rich history.

Leeds United Facts Year Founded 1919 Stadium (and capacity) Elland Road (37,645) Notable Players Billy Bremner, Norman Hunter, John Charles Honours Won 13

Rangers

Current league: Scottish Premiership

Speaking of extremely tough recent times, Scottish giants, Rangers, are another well-deserved inclusion in this list. Rangers entered liquidation in 2012 but they have bounced back terrifically and are once again a threat, not just in the Scottish Premiership, but in Europe also.

European nights at Ibrox are something special. The stadium is always packed and the Rangers fans truly are the 12th man and the noise not just on European nights, but for domestic games also is absolutely deafening. The Gers are the most decorated club in Scotland and have won a staggering 122 honours since their formation in 1872, leading their fierce rivals Celtic by four. As well as their silverware success, Rangers have also had many iconic players such as Ally McCoist, Paul Gascoigne and Jim Baxter, who have just boosted the club's profile.

Rangers Facts Year Founded 1872 Stadium (and capacity) Ibrox Stadium (50,817) Notable Players Ally McCoist, Jim Baxter, Paul Gascoigne Honours Won 122

Sunderland

Current league: Championship

The Premier League just doesn't feel the same without Sunderland. Despite having their struggles over the years in the Championship and League One, because of their past, it just feels like the Black Cats belong in the English top-flight. Their feeling of belonging comes directly from their success over the years which has seen them win multiple First Division titles, two FA Cups, as well as their appearances in European competitions.

One of the things which makes Sunderland so special is their fans. Even in their dark times after suffering back-to-back relegations in 2017 and 2018, the loyal fans still turned up and packed the Stadium of Light, which is one of the biggest stadiums in England. To add to their historical standing in the game, Sunderland have had many greats of the game over the years such as Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Gurney who just add to their already rich history.

Sunderland Facts Year Founded 1879 Stadium (and capacity) Stadium of Light (48,707) Notable Players Bobby Gurney, Kevin Phillips, Jimmy Montgomery Honours Won 16

Celtic

Current league: Scottish Premiership

Taking the top spot on the list of the biggest British clubs outside of the Premier League are Scottish giants, Celtic. Despite the Hoops being currently the second most successful club in Scotland, their recent dominance suggests they could pass their fierce rivals very soon. Like their rivals, a big part of why Celtic are so big is because of their phenomenal fanbase. Even away from their historical European nights over the years against clubs like Barcelona, Celtic Park gets filled week in and week out and is electric – with the biggest names in football regularly blown away by the atmosphere.

Despite having some great teams in recent years, Celtic's high standing in football comes from their body of work in the 1900s when they had iconic players such as Kenny Dalglish, Henrik Larsson and Jimmy Johnstone, who were loved worldwide and elevated the club due to their sheer brilliance. Celtic will continue to be a giant club for years to come and they will hope to surpass their rivals in terms of trophies won very soon, which will only further cement their position at the top of this list.

Celtic Facts Year Founded 1887 Stadium (and capacity) Celtic Park (60,411) Notable Players Jimmy Johnstone, Kenny Dalglish, Henrik Larsson Honours Won 118