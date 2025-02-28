Football in Britain has become big business. Not only has the Premier League become a hugely commercial enterprise, but it is also a recognisable global brand. Traditionally, players in the English top flight have been paid handsomely, as they have been in Europe's other leading leagues.

The career of a footballer is relatively short, so, understandably, those playing at the elite level look to ensure they get themselves good contracts. Of course, in this environment, some players can get accused of being nothing but money-grabbers. These players are labelled as those who favoured big pay cheques over making the right move for their careers. So ranked here, are the 10 biggest British mercenaries in football history.

10 David James

England

David James was in between the sticks for England during the so-called 'golden generation'. His hand as a mercenary was somewhat forced. In 2014, the former Three Lions goalkeeper was declared bankrupt. This may have led to him prolonging his playing career well into his forties with Icelandic team IBV and then Kerala Blaster. The latter of whom James managed in India.

The shot-stopper was not your classic football mercenary and has done a lot of community and philanthropic work. However, an expensive divorce combined with some eccentric spending habits led to serious financial problems. This, in turn, led James down the path of a mercenary. He remains one of the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Premier League history.

9 Garry O'Connor

Scotland

Scotland striker Garry O’Connor was very open about the motivation to move from Hibernian to Lokomotiv Moscow in 2006. He said was not about to turn down the chance to earn 20 grand a week. He certainly enjoyed the influx in wages. The forward spent £120,000 in cash on a Ferrari. However, O’Connor began to suffer from depression.

O’Connor’s extravagance didn’t stop there. Given 15% of his £1.6m transfer fee, he donated it all to Hibs' youth academy. Unfortunately, O’Connor’s big-money move didn’t lead to happiness as he struggled with alcohol and cocaine. He returned to Hibs and was among the goals in the 2011/12 season.

8 Ashley Cole

England

It is strange that, for such an excellent player, Ashley Cole is just as well-known for a bit in his book. It was when Arsenal offered the left-back a new contact in 2004 worth £35k a week, that Cole felt it was a slap in the face. This was well documented in his autobiography.

To the man on the street, this was and is a fortune. But of course, among his England peers, Cole was being underpaid at the going rate. This didn’t stop the pile-on about the defender being a mercenary and Gunners fans referring to him as 'Cashley'. A move to Chelsea followed, and he remains one of England’s greatest-ever players.

7 Michael Chopra

England

Michael Chopra scored plenty of goals during a 22-year playing career. But his playing days were beset by ongoing financial difficulties, and at one stage it was alleged by some fans he was forcing moves to earn a transfer fee. In the end, who he was playing for was the last of Chopra’s problems.

Gambling had seen him rack up huge debts, whereby a debt collector turned up at Ipswich Town’s training ground demanding £150k, according to Jimmy Bullard. Chopra later sought treatment for his gambling addiction. At one stage, it was at such a level he would set his alarm at 3am to place bets on games in South America.

6 Ivan Toney

England

Ivan Toney became something of a cult hero after his no-look penalty for England in their shoot-out win over Switzerland in Euro 2024. He is considered one of the best penalty-takers in the world. The striker was also hugely influential for Brentford, scoring the goals that got them to the Premier League, before getting the goals that kept them there.

With his contract at the Bees due to expire, there was much speculation over the England striker’s future. It had been rumoured he could move to Manchester United. Instead, he moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for £40m. It caused many fans to claim he’d retired, given the perception of the quality of the football in that league. It also drew many to say he’d only moved for money. It is reported Toney will earn more than £16m a year.

5 Seth Johnson

England

Seth Johnson once had a lucky encounter over contract negotiations that he is now best known for. The winner of one England cap, Johnson played against Italy in the game Peter Taylor made David Beckham England captain for the first time.

It was his performances for Derby County that got him a move to Leeds United. Despite popular opinion, Johnson wasn’t present when his agent was in negotiations with Leeds chairman Peter Risdale.

His agent was hoping to boost his client’s wages from £5k to £13k a week. Risadale, however, opened the offer at £30k. It’s rumoured that the agent’s stunned silence was misinterpreted by Risdale for playing hardball. So, he went up to £37k a week. Injuries limited Johnson’s appearances for Leeds and he has since always been seen as something of a mercenary.

4 Raheem Sterling

England