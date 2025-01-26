Summary Players make controversial moves between rival clubs, betraying fans and sparking intense animosity.

Examples like Alan Smith, Rio Ferdinand, and Ashley Cole have still not been forgiven for their moves.

The 10 biggest traitors in British football history have been named.

Football was once a game built on loyalty. Players from local and surrounding areas wore the colours of their city before lucrative contracts and mind-boggling transfers changed the sport forever.

This shift opened up new possibilities, allowing players to join teams in different countries or move to clubs with a better chance of winning - let alone the opportunity to earn money that could set up their families for generations. However, it also gave players the chance to change the footballing landscape by making the switch to a rival club.

The sport has always been driven by passionate rivalries, whether born from geographical proximity or competitive success. Ordinarily, this would prevent players from moving to the other side of such rivalries. But that’s not always the case, as these names have shown. Here are the 10 biggest traitors in British football history.

10 Alan Smith

Leeds United and Manchester United

A true Yorkshireman, Alan Smith made his name rising through the ranks at Leeds United, often speaking candidly about his intense dislike for Manchester United. He was known to proudly kiss his Leeds badge in front of the Old Trafford crowd, emphasising his loyalty to his boyhood club. So, when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 and it became clear Smith would be leaving, it seemed certain which club he would not join.

Of course, Smith would ultimately make the move to Old Trafford, where he would show some initial promise until a gruesome broken leg in his second season completely derailed his career.

9 Teddy Sheringham

Millwall and West Ham United