Highlights Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Triple H are all supporters of Premier League clubs

Many celebrities are passionate football fans, despite not necessarily attending many games

Celebrity fans must attend games and actively support their team to be considered true fans, according to this criteria.

You'll likely be familiar with Margot Robbie as an A-list celebrity actress, who is the star of the hit-new Barbie film, but I bet you didn't know that deep down she's a huge fan of one particular Premier League club.

That's right, despite hailing from Australia and being one of the most well-known people on the planet, Robbie is a fan just like the rest of us.

She's not the only celebrity football fan out there either.

Though you don't always see these famous faces attending their beloved every day, many are still ultra-passionate supporters.

In fact, there's at least one famous celebrity fan for every club in the Premier League right now.

Therefore, we've decided to run through the most famous celebrity football fans for each of the 20 teams in England's top flight and how they came to pledge their allegiance.

We're taking inspiration from FourFourTwo, who wrote a similar piece last year. Obviously, however, in this case, we're using the current crop of Premier League teams, featuring the newly promoted Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United.

FourFourTwo's original article stipulated that to be deemed a proper fan, said celebrity must "actually attend games and scream at the telly, not just [be] an A-list actor who was presented with a shirt once."

So, with that in mind, here's a run-through of the most famous supporters for each Premier League side:

Arsenal - Idris Elba

Piers Morgan would probably claim the title of 'biggest Arsenal fan' himself, but we think Elba would have something to say about that.

The Luther star has appeared in kit launches for the Gunners in the past and helped run the 'No More Red' campaign.

Elba has also joked in the past that he could've played for Arsenal if he pursued football professionally.

We're not so sure about that, but I suppose we'll take his word for it.

Aston Villa - Prince William

It doesn't get much bigger than the Duke of Cambridge.

William genuinely seems to be a huge fan and has been spotted attending many a Villa game.

He admitted that his decision to support Villa stemmed from wanting to be different to his friends and because the club had a great history.

To throw in a curveball, however, Tom Hanks is also believed to be a Villa supporter, though we're not quite sure how big.

For now, the Prince edges it – just.

Bournemouth - Michael B. Jordan

We'll admit, this one was slightly harder. Alex James from Blur once said he was a fan on Soccer AM, but that's about it.

Despite the lack of actual Bournemouth supporters, actor Jordan became a part-owner of the club last year.

"It is crazy and amazing. One reason I wanted to invest is that there was so much potential there," Jordan said on the Graham Norton show.

He added: "I'm really excited about that venture. The team is awesome."

That counts as being a fan, right?

Burnley - King Charles III

England cricket legend James Anderson was born in Burnley and is known to be a keen follower of the Clarets.

Equally, radio presenter Jordan North has made no secret of his love for the club.

But we have to give this one to King Charles, who revealed back in 2012 that he is a supporter of Burnley.

We're still not entirely sure of the reason why though.

Brentford - Natalie Sawyer

Ex-Sky Sports supporter Sawyer has followed Brentford for years, dating back to well before they were anywhere near the Premier League.

While Sawyer is our pick for the time being, it's worth noting that actress Cameron Diaz has previously stated she was a Bees fan.

Why? We hear you asking. Apparently, it's due to restaurateur Dan Tana, who convinced the A-Lister to follow the London club.

Brighton - Fatboy Slim

Slim is one of Brighton's most famous exports and has even played gigs at the Amex stadium in the past.

X-Factor judge Simon Cowell is also a Seagull, though he has conceded that he is far from fully devoted to the club.

But with Brighton in Europe this season and Roberto De Zerbi having implemented his free-flowing, attacking style of football – perhaps Cowell could be permanently converted.

Chelsea - Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay was actually a pretty good footballer himself back in the day – playing for the Rangers academy when he was a teenager.

But Chelsea is the club he actually supports, with the chef often spotted donning the Blues colours at Stamford Bridge.

Aside from Ramsay, Natalie Dormer, Mark Ronson, Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevigne are all reportedly Chelsea fans.

Crystal Palace - Liam Neeson

Former Palace chairman Simon Jordan once revealed that Neeson phoned him asking for tickets to Selhurst Park.

Similarly, Neeson's Love Actually co-star Bill Nighy is the patron of the (Crystal Palace FC Fast Results & Information Service) Disabled Children’s Club.

The Eagles are also followed by Eddie Izzard and Susanna Reid.

Everton - Tony Bellew

Bellew is a die-hard Everton supporter and even fought Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park back in 2016.

Judi Dench is also a huge Toffees fan and is even a patron of Everton's official charity – Everton in the Community.

Aside from those two, Nicola Roberts, Amanda Holden and John McEnroe are all said to follow the club as well.

Fulham - Margot Robbie

It turns out, Robbie is a Fulham fan and has even been pictured at Craven Cottage.

Her affection comes from her film producer husband, Tom Ackerley, who is a massive fan of the club.

Ackerley hails from Surrey and met Robbie back in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise.

Hugh Grant is another Cottagers supporter, though I think we can all agree that Robbie is the bigger name – especially as of now.

Samuel L. Jackson, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig - take your pick when it comes to famous Liverpool fans.

It's hard to ignore LeBron James in this case though. While we're not fully sold on his interest in football, the basketball legend did previously own a two per cent stake in the club.

Liverpool have also produced their own range of shirts in collaboration with the LA Lakers star.

That's got to make him some sort of a fan.

Luton Town - Alastair Cook

There aren't many celebrity fans to pick from when it comes to Luton, but Alastair Cook is a more than acceptable representative.

After Luton's play-off semi-final win last season, Cook was interviewed and said: “As you can hear by my voice, it was (one of the best nights as a Luton fan), I've never heard an atmosphere like it.

"Kenilworth Road was absolutely fantastic, the players were superb and I'm just so pleased I was lucky enough to be here.

"I've kind of married into Luton, my wife's family are huge Luton fans."

Manchester City - Noel & Liam Gallagher

Despite their long-standing hatred of each other, there's no separating Noel and Liam when it comes to their love for Man City.

Both are die-hard Citizens and have followed the club for decades.

Check out Noel's reaction when City won their first Premier League title in 2012.

Noel has also been on Super Sunday in the past and interviewed Mario Balotelli.

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher celebrates Man City winning Premier League

Given United are one of the biggest teams on the planet, it's no surprise they've got a number of big celebrity fans.

Rory McIlroy and Stormzy are both known to be big supporters.

British rapper Aitch is also one of the biggest United fans going and even leaked the club's new kit at Glastonbury festival this year.

But the winner has to be Usain Bolt. The fastest man ever has been pictured at a number of games and is a lifelong fan of the Red Devils.

Newcastle United - Ant and Dec

Sam Fender went viral for his reaction to Newcastle United's takeover back in 2021.

Yet, there's no looking past Ant and Dec – two of the most famous Geordies on the planet.

For what it's worth, James Bay, Gabby Logan and Tony Blair are also fellow Magpies.

Nottingham Forest - Carl Froch

Stuart Broad hails from Nottingham and has supported Forest his entire life.

But in our minds, Froch just edges this one. The boxer has been spotted wearing Forest colours in interviews and besides, he'd likely claim he's the most famous anyway – so who are we to argue?

Sheffield United - Jessica Ennis-Hill

There are plenty of contenders when it comes to Sheffield United.

Boxer Kell Brook, golfer Matt Fitzpatrick and actor Sean Bean are all viable contenders.

But it has to be Olympic hero Ennis-Hill. The former heptathlete even had a stand named after her at Bramall Lane for a period, following her historic gold medal at London 2012.

Tottenham Hotspur - Tom Holland

Adele is a Spurs fan and once sang a beautiful rendition of 'Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur.'

But we're giving this to actor Holland, who has made no secret of his love for the club.

Holland even featured in a video with Son Heung-min last year where he appeared pretty starstruck to be meeting the South Korean.

West Ham United - Triple H

There are too many celebrity Hammers fans to count, but Russel Brand, James Corden and Danny Dyer are regularly spotted at the London Stadium.

You may be surprised to hear Triple H is a big supporter of the Irons and has compared the West Ham fanbase to WWE's.

"West Ham is probably the closest to what we do, with the passion of their fanbase and their loyalty, right? That's the closest to what we do," he said.

Wolves - Mark Hamill

Hamill accidentally became a Wolves fan. Let us explain.

Having been asked to support them by a Wolves fan group, Hamill agreed, but only because he thought they meant the animal.

However, Luke Skywalker himself did add the fan group were "very nice" and made him "feel like family." How pleasant.