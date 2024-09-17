Key Takeaways More teams, matches, and money in revamped Champions League format benefit all involved.

Key UCL matchups include historic encounters like AC Milan vs Liverpool and Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain face tough competition with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid in the group stage.

The Champions League is back. And with it, a brand new format in which 36 teams, grouped in a single pool, will compete for the legendary cup with the big ears. A real turning point in the history of the competition, ‘the most important’ according to Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA's Deputy General Secretary, and one that the governing body has constantly yearned for in recent years.

More participants, more matches, more clashes, more money: everyone (perhaps except the players themselves) should benefit. In the first round alone, no fewer than 288 matches will be played between the 17th of September 2024 and the 29th of January 2025. Here is a look at the 11 most eagerly-awaited fixtures in the league phase.

Biggest UCL Games to Watch During the League Phase (2024/2025) Rank Game Matchday Date 1. AC Milan - Liverpool 1 17th of September 2024 2. Manchester City - Inter Milan 1 18th of September 2024 3. Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain 2 1st of October 2024 4. Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund 3 22nd of October 2024 5. Barcelona - Bayern Munchen 3 23th of October 2024 6. Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen 4 5th of November 2024 7. Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain 5 26th of November 2024 8. Liverpool - Real Madrid 5 27th of November 2024 9. Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester City 7 22nd of January 2025

9 AC Milan - Liverpool (Matchday 1)

17th of September 2024

It would be hard to imagine a more historic encounter to open a new chapter in the history of the world's greatest club competition. Between them, AC Milan and Liverpool have 13 Champions League trophies to their name. Yet these two giants of European football have crossed swords only four times.

And everyone remembers the first time. It was an evening in May 2005, when the warm Istanbul spring air was accompanied by the cheers of the fans on the occasion of the 50th UEFA Champions League final. It was a night that will live long in the memory, a night synonymous with miracles, when, after a match filled with Shakespearean twists, the Reds won the Champions League for the fifth time in their history. It was a wound that Milan would manage to heal two years later in Athens.

8 Manchester City - Inter Milan (Matchday 1)

18th of September 2024

Players and fans alike, everyone at Manchester City has fond memories of Inter Milan. Back in 2023, it was against these same Italians that the Skyblues managed to win the first Champions League in their history. A Rodri goal was enough to seal the crown, while Romelu Lukaku could have turned the game on its head had he converted his two great chances.

But the ‘what ifs’ were merely fiction, while the joy of Pep Guardiola's men was very real. And having enjoyed the taste of victory, they are keen to repeat their exploits. And they will begin that journey against the reigning Italian champions, who currently lie second to Napoli after four rounds.

7 Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain (Matchday 2)

1st of October 2024

It would be an understatement to say that Paris Saint-Germain have not been spared by the draw for this new version of the Champions League. Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are among the French club's main rivals over the coming weeks. As are Arsenal, whom the Parisians face in their second match at the Emirates Stadium.

A virtually unprecedented duel between two teams who have only met twice in the competition. Both matches, in the 2015/16 season, ended in draws (1-1; 2-2). It now remains to be seen which way the balance will tip - if at all.

6 Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund (Matchday 3)

22nd of October 2024

Four months after their meeting in the final of the competition, won by the Spaniards (0-2 on the 1st of last June), Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will meet for the 16th time in history. It's an eagerly-awaited clash, given the recent history between the two teams, but also one that has often provided plenty of entertainment for observers.

This is borne out by the 45 goals scored (19 by Borussia Dortmund, 26 by Real Madrid) in their last 15 meetings, an average of three goals per game. A mouth-watering encounter for two clubs who both strengthened their squads in the last summer.

5 Barcelona - Bayern Munich (Matchday 3)

23th of October 2024

Barcelona are getting ready to face their demons once again. This time, however, the Catalan club are determined to get rid of them for good. The Blaugrana were literally humiliated by the Germans (8-2) in the quarter-finals of the competition in 2020, and have also been humiliated in the last four matches against the Munich giants (four defeats, zero goals scored, 11 conceded).

Vincent Kompany's men have enjoyed this same level of success for many years now, winning 10 of their 13 meetings with the Iberian giants. But all series must come to an end at some point. And Hansi Flick, Barca's new coach, who took charge of the Bavarian outfit four years ago, is determined to put an end to it himself.

4 Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen (Matchday 4)

5th of November 2024

Just a few months ago, few would have imagined that this match would be included in the list for the 2024/25 season. And yet it is. And that's thanks to Bayer Leverkusen's sparkling form over the course of the 2023/2024 season, which saw the club formerly known as ‘Neverkusen’, in reference to its numerous title failures, write its own letters of nobility and crush the Bundesliga.

Unbeaten throughout the season, Xabi Alonso's men suffered their first major setback in the Europa League final, when they were swept aside by Atalanta Bergamo. However, this is no reason for the German club to be plunged back into doubt, as they are set to put on a dazzling display at a red-hot Anfield Stadium in their duel with Liverpool.

3 Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain (Matchday 5)

26th of November 2024

The draw for the league phase of this Champions League 2.0 has produced some truly gala fixtures. The one between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain is no exception. A painful memory for the red-and-gold club who, in 2020, saw their dream of European conquest dashed after a goal from Kingsley Coman, trained at the capital club, gave Munich a sixth cup with the big ears.

But four years on, everything has changed. The Germans no longer seem as dominant as they once were, while the French have recently embarked on a new cycle, marked in particular by the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Come November, Luis Enrique's men could be turning over a new leaf for good. A great starting point for even greater ambitions.

2 Liverpool - Real Madrid (Matchday 5)

27th of November 2024

Although they have played each other regularly in recent seasons, the history between Liverpool and Real Madrid is not new. Above all, it is one of the most legendary of all time. So much so that a third of their Champions League encounters (3/11) have taken place in the final of the competition.

And while the first one went to Bob Paisley's Reds, the next two, in 2018 and 2022, went in the Spanish club's favour. Both victories further underlined Madrid's dominance over their English rivals, who have lost seven of their 11 games (and drawn one). Mohamed Salah's side will certainly be looking to redress this imbalance this year.

1 Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester City (Matchday 7)

22nd of January 2025

Among the recurring fixtures of recent years, those between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have left a lasting impression. Particularly those held in 2021, in the semi-finals of the competition, where Riyad Mahrez made history with a historic double-header.

The following season, the Parisians took advantage of their reunion in the group phase to celebrate their first historic victory over the Cityzens (2-0), who took their revenge in the return leg (2-1). The battle between the reigning English and French champions promises to be another intense one, with only the top eight teams from the single pool qualifying directly for the last 16 of the competition.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA. Correct as of 16-09-24.