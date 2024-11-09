Key Takeaways Chelsea won their first three Europa Conference League matches with an 8-0 win against FC Noah Yerevan.

Some of Chelsea's biggest wins were before Abramovich's ownership, like a 21-0 aggregate win in the 1971/72 Cup Winners' Cup.

The biggest historical wins include an 8-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in May 2010 and a 13-0 win against Jeunesse Hautcharage in 1971.

Chelsea have started their Europa Conference League campaign in fine fashion, winning their first three matches and scoring 16 goals. This included an 8-0 win against Armenian side FC Noah on 7th November 2024. The Blues have had some dominant wins in recent years, especially after they were bought by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2003, with the club lifting five Premier League titles under his ownership.

However, some of the biggest wins in Chelsea's history date further back than Abramovich's time at the club. This includes the two matches against Jeunesse Hautcharage in the 1971/72 Cup Winners' Cup, which saw the Blues win 21-0 on aggregate after two legs - the biggest margin of victory in European history. These two matches are included in this list, along with the recent demolition of FC Noah. Here is a complete guide to the biggest wins in Chelsea's history.

Chelsea's Top 7 Biggest Wins Ever Rank Date Match Competition Score 1 29th September 1971 Chelsea vs Jeunesse Hautcharage Cup Winners' Cup 13-0 2 7th November 2024 Chelsea vs FC Noah Yerevan Conference League 8-0 3 23rd December 2012 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 8-0 4 9th May 2010 Chelsea vs Wigan Athletic Premier League 8-0 5 15th September 1971 Jeunesse Hautcharage vs Chelsea Cup Winners' Cup 0-8 6 23rd October 2021 Chelsea vs Norwich City Premier League 7-0 7 9th January 2011 Chelsea vs Ipswich Town FA Cup 7-0

7 Chelsea 7-0 Ipswich Town

9th January 2011

After winning the FA Cup in 2010, Chelsea faced Ipswich Town in the third round of the following season. The Championship side held out for 33 minutes before Salomon Kalou opened the scoring for the Blues. Daniel Sturridge then scored 60 seconds later to double their advantage. Carlos Edwards' own goal in the 41st minute put Chelsea 3-0 up at the break.

Four minutes after half-time, Nicolas Anelka capitalised on some sloppy defending to score his first goal in 10 matches. Sturridge then curled home an effort to add the fifth of the match. Frank Lampard scored a late brace, driving home an effort from outside the box and then diverting the ball home from a Branislav Ivanovic cross to complete a 7-0 rout for Chelsea in the third round of their FA Cup defence.

6 Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City

23rd October 2021

Chelsea came into the 2021/22 season in a confident mood after winning the Champions League in the previous campaign. They were top of the league after eight matches, winning five of those matches, including away wins at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The ninth match of their season was against bottom side Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues found themselves 3-0 up at half-time with goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Reece James. Ben Chilwell added to the Blues' tally in the 57th minute before Hudson-Odoi's cross deflected off Max Aarons a few minutes later to make it five. Mount scored two late goals, including a retaken penalty in the 85th minute before he added the seventh in stoppage time.

5 Jeunesse Hautcharage 0-8 Chelsea

15th September 1971

The Blues were the holders of the Cup Winners' Cup in the 1971/72 season after beating Real Madrid in the final in the previous campaign. Their first round opponents for the title defence was against Luxembourg side Jeunesse Hautcharage. They won the Luxembourg Cup, despite being a tiny village in the small European nation that played in the country's third division. They were promoted to the second tier for the 1971/72 campaign, though, but were undoubtedly the huge underdogs when they were drawn against Chelsea. Before the match, an official from the club said:

"We have no hope! If we lose 7-1 we’ll be happy."

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea dominated the match from the outset thanks to goals from Peter Osgood, Peter Houseman, and John Hollins. Osgood scored a hat-trick before the break in front of a crowd of 13,000. The Luxembourg side put up more resistance in the second half, but Tommy Baldwin and Hollins added a couple more goals to extend the lead to eight at the final whistle.

4 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic

9th May 2010

Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea side entered the final day of the 2009/10 Premier League season knowing that they needed a victory to win the league ahead of Manchester United. After only six minutes, Anelka put them ahead, easing any pre-match nerves for the home supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Wigan came back into the game without creating any chances of note before Lampard was brought down by defender Gary Caldwell in the box, resulting in a red card. The English midfielder slotted home the spot-kick to double Chelsea's lead. After half-time, the Blues extended their advantage with goals from Ashley Cole, Anelka, Salomon Kalou, and a hat-trick from Didier Drogba. The win secured the Premier League title for Ancelotti in his first season in charge at the club.

3 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa

23rd December 2012

After the dramatic Champions League victory in 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo, he was offered a permanent role at the club. A patchy run of form in November saw him sacked, though, and he was subsequently replaced by former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez. Two days before Christmas day in 2012, the Blues faced an in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, who were unbeaten in six.

Fernando Torres opened the scoring after only three minutes with a clinical header that flew into the top corner. Before half-time, David Luiz and Ivanovic added to the Blues' lead. Lampard scored from 25 yards just before the hour mark, opening the floodgates for the rest of the match. Ramires scored a brace, along with goals from Eden Hazard and Oscar, to complete an eight-goal demolition of Villa, lifting the London club to third in the Premier League table.

2 Chelsea 8-0 FC Noah Yerevan

7th November 2024

Despite playing a completely different team to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday 3rd November, Enzo Maresca's side eased past FC Noah in their third Europa Conference League match. The Blues were 6-0 up at the break, thanks to goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Mykhailo Mudryk, and a brace from Joao Felix.

Previously, the record for the biggest Conference League win was Nordsjaellaand's 7-1 triumph against Ludogorets. Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt also secured 6-0 wins against Cukaricki and HJK Helsinki. A second half brace from Christopher Nkunku meant Chelsea blitzed this record, putting them at the top of the Conference League table after three games, with 16 goals scored.

Biggest Wins in Europa Conference League History Rank Match Date 1 Chelsea 8-0 FC Noah Yerevan 7th November 2024 2 Nordsjaelland 7-1 Ludogorets 5th October 2023 3 Fiorentina 6-0 Cukaricki 26th October 2023 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki 26th October 2023

1 Chelsea 13-0 Jeunesse Hautcharage

29th September 1971

This tie was already over after Chelsea's 8-0 win in Luxembourg. Returning to Stamford Bridge, it might have been expected to see the Blues rotate and take it easy on their inferior opponents. This wasn't the case with the pre-match programme emphasising that the team needed to "put on a show" for the home supporters. There were just over 27,600 fans in attendance for the second leg, as Chelsea looked to break the record for the biggest score after two matches by a British club, which was 16-0.

Like the first leg, Chelsea found themselves 6-0 up at half time, thanks to a brace from Osgood and goals from Hudson, Hollins, David Webb and Ron Harris. Osgood scored another three after the break, meaning he had notched eight in two matches against the Luxembourg minnows. The Blues eventually scored 13 in the second leg, hitting the woodwork five times and amassing 54 attempts on goal. Thirty-four years later, Hautcharage's Guy Thrill spoke to Chelsea's club website about the match. He said:

"We had a good time in London, looking around, doing the big sights. The players were great with us, and signed autographs as we wished. It was a great atmosphere, and we never thought they'd be gentle with us and they weren't. "Thirteen goals to nil there, and 21-0 overall, it's quite a lot. We weren't upset that it went in the history books, though - Luxembourg teams, we are used to it."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, The Guardian and Chelsea FC - Correct as of 08/11/24.