Attaining some of the world's biggest footballing institutions, British football has long captured the interest of football fans, attracting some of the greatest talents from around the globe.

Known for its end-to-end speed, physicality, and more direct play, British football has a frantic style that is incredibly entertaining to watch. Having adapted slightly to a more technical route in recent years due to the arrival of Pep Guardiola, the UK game has still stayed true to its roots, with the physical demands on players being at an all-time high.

Here, GiveMeSport will be taking a closer look into the history of football in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, selecting our top 20 biggest football clubs in Britain.

Ranking factors

Domestic achievements (Premier League, Scottish Premiership, FA Cup, etc.)

Longevity in the top-flight

European success (Champions League, Europa League, Conference League)

Size of fanbase

20 Blackburn Rovers

Current Division: Championship

Beginning the list with the side that experienced its glory years way back during the 1880s and early in the 20th century, Blackburn Rovers won two First Division titles, six FA Cups, and a Super Cup during that period. However, in more modern times, they have suffered.

Last winning the Premier League title in the 1993/94 season and the League Cup in 2001/02, Blackburn were relegated from the top flight in 2012 and have never returned since. Now 13 seasons out of the Premier League, the Rovers are desperate to get back into the big time again, currently stuck in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers Statistics English Champion 3 First Division Points 3702 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 8

19 Derby County

Current Division: Championship

Coming in at 19th is Derby County, who have not been seen in England's top-flight division since the 2007-08 campaign, where they were relegated in their first season back after second-division promotion. Despite barely featuring in the Premier League era, Derby still remain 17th in the all-time English first-division ladder.

They won two English titles in the 1971/72 and 1974/75 campaigns, the FA Cup in 1946, and the Super Cup in 1975. In 1891, the Rams recorded their greatest-ever victory in league football, producing a stunning victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Division One, beating them 9-0 in a one-sided beatdown.

Derby County Statistics English Champion 2 First Division Points 3303 European Silverware 0 Domestic Cups 2

18 Sheffield Wednesday

Current Division: Championship

Another side that has spent a considerable chunk of its recent history outside of the top flight of English football, Sheffield Wednesday, are the next team to place on this list. Being one of the founding Premier League clubs, the Owls have now spent 24 years out of the big time after their relegation in 2000.

Despite this, the club is still considered one of the biggest in English football, winning four first-division titles, both being back-to-back. The first two came in the 1902/03 and the 1903/04 campaigns, and then, after a 25-year wait, they did it once again in the 1928/29 and 1929/30 seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday Statistics English Champion 4 First Division Points 3552 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 5

17 Leicester City

Current Division: Premier League

Holding one of the most mind-boggling achievements in not only football history but sporting history, Leicester City will always be remembered for defying 5000/1 odds to win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 campaign. Coming up from the Championship in the 2013/14 season and having only just survived in the first division the season beforehand, it was incomprehensible for them to become champions, but somehow, they did it.

This stunning title win was then followed up on in the 2020/21 season, where the Foxes were crowned FA Cup winners, beating Chelsea in the final, and their second Super Cup in 2021/22. Before their recent era of success, Leicester also won three League Cups, in the 1999/00, 1996/97, and 1963/64 seasons.

Leicester City Statistics English Champion 1 First Division Points 2798 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 6

16 Nottingham Forest

Current Division: Premier League

One of the few sides in the list to have claimed more European titles than top-flight championships, Nottingham Forest ranks in this list as 16th. The majority of the club's success was achieved during the 1970s and 1980s, as they went on to win eight major trophies throughout that period, including two European Cup Winners' Cups, a First Division title, four League Cups, and a UEFA Super Cup.

One of the only clubs to win the previous equivalent of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons during the 1978/79 and 1979/80 campaigns, the Tricky Trees have quite a unique history despite recent woes.

Nottingham Forest Statistics English Champion 1 First Division Points 3041 European Titles 3 Domestic Cups 7

Related Every Premier League Club Ranked by Set-Piece Goals in the 2024/25 season From Arsenal's dominance to Liverpool's struggles, here are the 20 Premier League teams ranked by their fruitfulness from set-pieces.

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Current Division: Premier League

A side with a rich cup history between the 1950s and 1970s, the majority of Wolverhampton Wanderers successes came back long before the formation of the Premier League, lifting their last piece of silverware in the 1979/80 season, where they won the League Cup.

Since then, Wolves have limboed up and down the top three divisions of the English pyramid, currently spending their seventh consecutive season back in the big time. However, during their glory years, they did manage to amass an impressive amount of silverware, winning three league championships, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and four Super Cups.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Statistics English Champion 3 First Division Points 3683 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 10

14 Sunderland

Current Division: Championship

A club that has had many bleak times over the last 10 years following back-to-back relegations in 2017 and 2018, Sunderland possesses a deep history of winning league titles during the late 1890s and early 1900s. In that period, the Black Cats attained five First Division titles, winning their sixth in 1936.

Unable to claim any major silverware since their FA Cup triumph back in 1973 and spending three seasons lingering in League One, it has been a very barren run on the seaside in the North East. However, focusing on acquiring new young talent around Europe, it has been a bright start to this season's campaign in the Championship for them, potentially signalling new horizons on Wearside.

Sunderland Statistics English Champion 6 First Division Points 4560 European Silverware 0 Domestic Cups 3

13 Newcastle United

Current Division: Premier League

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Heading across the river to the Tyneside, Newcastle United get the nod above their major North East rivals, having achieved slightly more success, and spending more time in the top flight. Likewise for Sunderland, the majority of Newcastle's success came in the early 1900s, winning four league titles in that period, as well as six FA Cups and a Super Cup.

Lifting their last trophy in 1955, it has now almost been seventy years since the Magpies have won any major honour. However, due to a majority of ownership sale in 2021 to a consortium led by the Public Investment Fund - the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia - there is now the real possibility that this drought will be put to bed at some point soon.

Newcastle United Statistics English Champion 4 First Division Points 5139 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 7

12 West Ham United

Current Division: Premier League

A side that has been a stable member of the Premier League roster for quite some time now, West Ham United achieved the majority of their successes during the 1960s and 70s. During this period, the Hammers went on to win a Cup Winners' Cup, three FA Cups, and a Super Cup.

In more recent times, the London outfit has been starved of silverware, until their 2022/23 UEFA Conference League campaign, where, despite finishing 14th in the league, they went on to lift the second European title in the club's history. West Ham is also home to one of the most iconic figures in English football history, Bobby Moore, who captained England's only-ever international title, winning the World Cup in 1966.

West Ham United Statistics English Champion 0 First Division Points 3400 European Titles 2 Domestic Cups 4

11 Leeds United

Current Division: Championship

Best known for being the first English side to discover Eric Cantona and for their feuded rivalry with Manchester United, Leeds United rank 11th on this list. Despite having spent much of their recent history stuck in the Championship, Leeds have still maintained a phenomenal fanbase and always carry a vibrant atmosphere at Elland Road.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, they recently had a stint in the Premier League but were unable to sustain their position following the Argentinian's sacking in early 2022. In their history, the Whites have won three league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and a Super Cup, winning the majority of that silverware in the 1960s and 70s.

Leeds United Statistics English Champion 3 First Division Points 3189 European Titles 0 Domestic Cups 4

Related 10 Most One-Footed Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From the dazzling Mesut Ozil to the lethal Arjen Robben, here are the Premier League's most one footed players of all time.

10 Rangers

Current Division: Scottish Premiership

Dominating the Scottish top flight alongside bitter rivals Celtic for most of its history, Rangers have lifted 55 league titles, the most in the history of Scottish football, one more than the Celts. However, having sadly gone into administration in 2012, Rangers dropped down into the fourth tier of Scottish football and did not find their way back until they were promoted in the 2015/16 season.

Alongside their astonishing league title record, Rangers also attained a staggering domestic cup record, winning 34 Scottish Cups, 28 Scottish League Cups, and a Scottish Challenge Cup, as well as a Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

Rangers Statistics Scottish Champion 55 First Division Points 8944 European Titles 1 Domestic Cups 63

9 Tottenham Hotspur

Current Division: Premier League

A team that has severely underperformed for the quality of players that it has had in recent years, Tottenham Hotspur made a name for themselves as a prolific cup side between the 1950s and 90s. In this period, Spurs achieved two First Division titles, eight FA Cups, three League Cups, seven Super Cups, two UEFA Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup.

Though, having not won any silverware since their League Cup triumph in the 2007/08 campaign, the club has been desperate to add to their trophy cabinet and end their 17-year drought. The best of these recent sides was under Mauricio Pochettino, unable to profit from the quality side they had assembled.

Tottenham Hotspur Statistics English Champion 2 First Division Points 5388 European Titles 3 Domestic Cups 19

8 Celtic

Current Division: Scottish Premiership

Ranking ninth on this list, Celtic narrowly nudge above their Scottish rivals due to having never been relegated from the Scottish Premiership. Likewise with Rangers, Celtic have collected 63 domestic cups in their history, winning 42 Scottish Cups and 21 Scottish League Cups, also winning the Cup Winners' Cup in 1967.

They also hold a record of 54 league titles and have the most points in the history of Scottish top-flight football. They have also dominated Scottish football in recent times, having lost only one title in 13 years to Rangers in the 2020/21 campaign, winning the other 12.

Celtic Statistics Scottish Champion 54 First Division Points 9110 European Titles 1 Domestic Cups 63

7 Everton

Current Division: Premier League

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Ranking third on the all-time Premier League ladder, Everton have been a sleeping giant for some time now, especially in recent years. Winning an abundance of silverware during the 20th century, the Toffees have claimed nine league titles, five FA Cups, nine Super Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup throughout their history.

However, without any major honours to their name since the FA Cup win in 1995, Everton are now almost 30 years without a trophy. However, due to the current state of affairs derived from a financial mess behind the scenes, silverware is not currently on the radar of the club, becoming a common relegation-battling side in recent years.

Everton Statistics English Champion 9 First Division Points 6880 European Titles 1 Domestic Cups 14

6 Aston Villa

Current Division: Premier League

Similarly to Everton, Aston Villa is a side that, despite possessing a rich history of championship titles and cup victories, has struggled to replicate form even resembling that during the 21st century. However, since the current manager, Unai Emery, took charge in late 2022, Villa's fortunes have changed, finishing in the Champions League places last season and are currently ninth in the competition.

In their illustrious history, the Villains have seven first-division titles, seven FA Cups, five League Cups, a Super Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and a European Champion Clubs Cup. They also have the fifth most points attained in English top-flight history, more than Manchester City, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Aston Villa Statistics English Champion 7 First Division Points 6180 European Titles 2 Domestic Cups 13

5 Chelsea

Current Division: Premier League

Next up is the London club with the most European pedigree, Chelsea, who, during the Abramovich era, became serial-winners, collecting at least one of every trophy possible for the club during that period. The Blues have an absurd trophy cabinet throughout their history, winning two Champions Leagues, two Cup Winners' Cups, six top-flight titles, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two Europa Leagues, and a Club World Cup.

Since Roman Abramovich left the club, it has seen drastic changes at the ownership and personnel level and have yet to win anything at this juncture; however, they have made a promising start to the season under Enzo Maresca thus far.

Chelsea Statistics English Champion 6 First Division Points 5373 European Titles 9 Domestic Cups 17

4 Manchester City

Current Division: Premier League

In fourth place are the current four-in-a-row champions, Manchester City, who, under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, have gone on to form one of the greatest eras of dominance ever seen in this country. Claiming six out of the previous seven available league titles, City have set many longstanding records in the Premier League, most notably becoming the first team ever to hit 100 points in a Premier League season, and are the second English side to win a treble.

In 2008, City were taken over by the United Arab Emirates Vice President, Sheikh Mansour, and since then have gone on to win 24 trophies, including eight Premier League titles and a Champions League. However, contrary to what some fans may think, the Citizens were no strangers to the big prizes before the takeover, winning two First Division titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup pre-takeover.

Manchester City Statistics English Champion 10 First Division Points 5692 European Titles 4 Domestic Cups 22

3 Arsenal

Current Division: Premier League

Heading into the top three, Arsenal take the spot as the third-biggest club in the country, attaining a stunning domestic return of 46 trophies. Amongst these titles are 13 English championships, 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 17 Super Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup.

However, in recent years, the Premier League has been the one that has escaped this north London giant, having not won the domestic league since 2004 under legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Since that title win, they have won five FA Cups and six Super Cups, but for a club of the stature of Arsenal, 20 years is a very long wait for a domestic title. In recent years, Mikel Arteta has got the Gunners aiming their sights on the biggest titles but has been unable to overcome Manchester City.

Arsenal Statistics English Champion 13 First Division Points 7099 European Titles 1 Domestic Cups 33

2 Liverpool

Current Division: Premier League

Coming in second is the side with the most total points in the history of English top-flight football, Liverpool, who also boast a record for the most European success of any club from Britain. The Reds specifically are known for their 'European pedigree,' as a Champions League night at Anfield can be enough to throw off any team in the world.

Throughout their history, Liverpool have collected a seriously impressive trophy cabinet, including 19 league titles, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 16 Super Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, three UEFA Cups, a Club World Cup, and the equivalent of six Champions Leagues (two Champions Leagues, four European Champion Clubs Cups). Perhaps the greatest moment in the club's history was in the 2005 Champions League final, where they produced the most jaw-dropping second-half comeback against AC Milan, turning the tide from 3-0 at half-time, levelling up the tie 3-3, and winning on penalties.

Liverpool Statistics English Champion 19 First Division Points 7282 European Titles 14 Domestic Cups 34

1 Manchester United

Current Division: Premier League

Taking the throne in this list for the biggest club in the history of English football, Manchester United dominated the English game under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scotsman was the definition of a winner, taking the club from seven league titles to 20 during his 27-year managerial stint and winning two Champions League trophies at the club.

The Red Devils also possess a great domestic cup return, winning 13 FA Cups, six League Cups, and 21 Super Cups throughout their history. However, unfortunately for the once powerhouses of England, following the departure of Ferguson in 2013, United are yet to win a league title and have struggled to compete at the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Manchester United Statistics English Champion 20 First Division Points 6710 European Titles 7 Domestic Cups 40

Related 10 Most Versatile Footballers in Premier League History [Ranked] One of football's most important skills, here are the Premier League's most versatile players of all time.

All statistics are gathered from