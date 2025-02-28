Summary Luton Town and Brentford are the latest teams to join the 51 clubs who have played in the Premier League.

Cardiff City and Swansea City are the only Welsh clubs to have played in the Premier League.

Preston North End are the only team to win the former First Division but have never played in the Premier League.

Top 10 Biggest Clubs to Never Play in the Premier League Rank Team Current League 1. Preston North End Championship 2. Millwall Championship 3. Bristol City Championship 4. Plymouth Argyle Championship 5. Wrexham League One 6. Notts County League Two 7. AFC Wimbledon League Two 8. Port Vale League Two 9. Tranmere Rovers League Two 10. Peterborough United League One

10 Peterborough United

Peterborough United have become renowned for their impressive recruitment strategy, which sees them buy young players for minimal fees and sell them on to bigger clubs for a significant profit. This includes the likes of Ivan Toney, Jimmy Bullard, Russell Martin and Dwight Gayle, who all played for Posh before eventually making appearances in the Premier League later in their career.

The closest Peterborough came to the Premier League was in the 1992/93 season, which saw them come 10th in the second tier. They finished 14 points behind Leicester City, who occupied the last play-off spot. After a brief spell in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, Posh have now regressed to the third tier and are loitering dangerously just above the relegation zone.

9 Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers are the third-biggest club in Merseyside behind the Premier League giants, Liverpool and Everton. Rovers came agonisingly close to the Premier League on multiple occasions in the 1990s - losing in the Football League First Division play-offs three times. All three of these defeats came in the semi-finals, after fourth and fifth-placed finishes.

After these close calls, they were relegated to the third tier in 2001. The club went down to the National League in 2018, but have quickly returned to the fourth tier. With a capacity of over 16,000 at Prenton Park and a proposed takeover from a consortium that includes American rapper ASAP Rocky, Tranmere will be hoping to work their way up the leagues in the next few years.

8 Port Vale

Port Vale are the second-biggest club in Staffordshire behind Stoke City, who have played in the Premier League. The Valiants were an impressive side in the 1990s and were promoted to the second tier in 1994. They spent five years in the First Division, coming closest to promotion in the 1996/97 campaign when they finished 8th. Port Vale finished only four points behind Crystal Palace, who qualified for the play-offs.

Since the mid-1990s, Port Vale have struggled and now play in League Two after they were relegated from the third tier last season. While the Valiants are a club with a lot of potential, it doesn't look like they will be playing Premier League football any time soon.

7 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon were founded in 2002 after Wimbledon FC was taken over and relocated to Milton Keynes, which led to the club being renamed Milton Keynes Dons. This controversial takeover led to supporters of Wimbledon FC forming their own Phoenix club, starting in the ninth tier of English football.

After multiple promotions, the Dons found themselves back in the Football League in 2011 after they won the play-offs in the Conference. Since then, they have also enjoyed spells in League One but were relegated in 2022. The former Wimbledon FC famously won the FA Cup in 1988 and, while AFC Wimbledon are currently in the fourth tier, it is undoubtedly a club with significant potential in the future.

6 Notts County

Notts County are the oldest professional club in world football. They won the FA Cup in 1894 and spent time in the top-flight in the 1980s and early 1990s. They were relegated from the First Division in 1992 - the season before the inception of the Premier League.

Following their relegation in 1992, Notts County have had a number of off-field issues, leading to them going down to the National League in 2019. They returned to the Football League in 2022 under Luke Williams, though, and are now establishing themselves as promotion contenders in League Two. With their city rivals Nottingham Forest thriving in the Premier League, the Magpies will be hopeful that they can join the Tricky Trees in the top-flight in the long-term.

5 Wrexham

Wrexham are a club with a proud history, as they are the oldest club in Wales and are the third-oldest professional club in world football. Perhaps this was what attracted the investment of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who became co-chairmen of the club in 2020. Since their acquisition, the Red Dragons have gone from the fifth tier to the third tier and are in the hunt for promotion from League One this season.

They are currently in the process of rebuilding the Kop Stand at the Stok Racecourse and are attracting worldwide attention due to the presence of Reynolds and McElhenney. Both have stated their desire to take Wrexham to the Premier League and, given the momentum the club currently has, who would back against them?