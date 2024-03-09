Highlights Several talented NBA teams have suffered significant collapses before reaching the playoffs.

The collapses were due to various reasons, leading to missed playoff opportunities.

The collapses often involved teams having winning seasons up to the All-Star Break, and then collapsing thereafter.

Each season, the NBA welcomes 12 out of 30 teams into the playoffs, with another eight reaching the Play-In Tournament. Therefore, 20 out of 30 teams — two-thirds of the entire league —have a shot at making a run and achieving the coveted prize of winning the NBA Finals.

This aspect makes the NBA the “easiest,” quote-unquote, to reach the playoffs, as the most teams of any league make it in. Despite this, it arguably was not the hardest to make it into the playoffs even before the Play-In Tournament was added in 2020, and then adopted permanently in 2023, when 16 out of 30 made it in.

During that period, several teams featuring high expectations appeared destined to reach the playoffs in a season, only to falter towards the end of said season and miss their goal. For a variety of reasons, including injuries and straight-up ineptitude, these talented teams started well but finished weak and missed the playoffs. These are classified as collapses, and they rarely occur, but raise headlines and eyebrows when they do.

1 2001-02 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were 26-13 before the collapse, and 15-28 after, finishing at 41-41

The 2001-02 Milwaukee Bucks experienced a collapse that would arguably become the largest in NBA history in relation to their talent. They were fresh off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals the previous season, where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven. In 2002, the Bucks would come out strong, seeking vengeance.

The Bucks were incredibly solid and well-structured. Coached by George Karl, the team featured veteran Anthony Mason, surrounded by Glenn Robinson, Ray Allen, and Sam Cassell in their primes. The team was essentially the same team as the previous year, if not better, so hope was looking up.

2001-02 Milwaukee Bucks - Record by month Month Record Home Away November 9-4 5-1 4-3 December 9-6 5-1 4-4 January 9-7 4-3 5-4 February 6-6 4-5 2-1 March 5-11 4-5 1-6 April 2-6 2-1 0-5 Total 41-41 25-16 16-25

Milwaukee started the season by winning nine of ten and then would embark on an eight-game winning streak in January. This allowed them to possess a record of 26-13 at that point, and by the All-Star Break, were ten games over .500 at 28-18. But what would ensue following the break would be a complete and utter collapse.

In early March, the Bucks were still ten games over .500 at 35-25, but the cracks had already formed and the leaks were growing larger. The Bucks would proceed to lose 16 of their last 22 games of the season, ultimately finishing at 41-41 and missing the playoffs. Their deal was sealed by a 123-89 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons to close out what was arguably the largest collapse in NBA history.

2 2004-05 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers were 24-19 before the collapse, and 10-29 after, finishing at 34-48

The Los Angeles Lakers were in an interesting position after the 2004 season. They had just come off a brutal loss to the Pistons in the NBA Finals, where they were the favorites. Not only that but in the offseason, they had traded Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat. Legendary coach Phil Jackson was also gone, replaced by Rudy Tomjanovich.

While they still possessed future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, it was undeniable that the core of the team was shaken up. The Lakers, therefore, entered the 2004-05 season with a feeling of uncertainty. Despite their shakeups, they remained competitive under Tomjanovich and were 24-19 in February, good enough for 7th in the Western Conference.

2004-05 Los Angeles Lakers - Record by month Month Record Home Away November 9-6 6-2 3-4 December 6-6 4-4 2-2 January 8-7 6-3 2-4 February 5-8 3-2 2-6 March 5-11 3-4 2-7 April 1-10 0-4 1-6 Total 34-48 22-19 12-29

Things would take a sideways turn, however, as Tomjanovich would step down from his position due to health concerns regarding bladder cancer (he since beat it and made a full recovery). Assistant coach to Phil Jackson, Frank Hamblen, took over, and the team failed to respond.

The Lakers would enter a brutal stretch in which they finished the season just 10-29. They would ultimately finish in 11th place, missing the playoffs for the first time since 1994, and causing the initiation of a mini-rebuild.

3 2006-07 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were 25-27 before the collapse, and 7-23 after, finishing at 32-50

The final season in Minnesota for superstar Kevin Garnett did not bode well for him or the team. He was in the prime of his career and the Minnesota Timberwolves finished 33-49 the previous season. Looking to build on that and be a contender for Garnett’s final year in the North Star State, the T-Wolves did the exact opposite, building upon their loss count by one in 2007.

Garnett was not the problem, putting up a monster season in which he averaged 22.4 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. The problem was his surrounding cast, which was not adequate enough to be competitive. Despite this, the Timberwolves were 20-16 by mid-January but were 20-20 by the time head coach Dwane Casey was fired and replaced with Randy Wittman.

2006-07 Minnesota Timberwolves - Record by month Month Record Home Away November 6-8 4-2 2-4 December 7-7 4-3 3-4 January 9-8 5-3 4-5 February 4-8 4-3 0-5 March 4-11 3-3 1-8 April 2-8 0-6 2-2 Total 32-50 20-20 12-28

While the team was hovering around mediocrity under Casey, the Timberwolves plummeted under Wittman. The team would go on to win just 7 out of 30 games, going 7-23 after the All-Star Break and finishing at 32-50, one loss more than the previous season.

This season marked the end of Kevin Garnett’s time in Minnesota as he would be shipped off to Boston to form a Big Three of himself, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce, which won the 2008 Finals.

4 2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers were 30-20 before the collapse, and 12-20 after, finishing at 42-40

The Cleveland Cavaliers were at the beginning of their first LeBron James era in 2004. The future phenom was in just the second season of his currently ongoing career, and the sky was the limit. The season for the Cavaliers would have some positives, as James would take some steps forward and earn his first career All-Star selection in 2005.

However, Cleveland was still a young team and had a long way to go. For much of the season, it appeared that the playoffs were in reach, as they were third in the Eastern Conference at 30-20 prior to the All-Star Break. But a selfish move by the front office would potentially cost Cleveland of reaching their goal and cause a subsequent collapse.

2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers - Record by month Month Record Home Away November 9-5 6-1 3-4 December 8-7 5-2 3-5 January 9-5 5-1 4-4 February 5-7 5-2 0-5 March 6-9 5-3 1-6 April 5-7 5-3 1-6 Total 42-40 29-12 13-28

The team was clicking under head coach Paul Silas, but new owner Dan Gilbert wanted to implement his own system. After a six-game losing streak, Gilbert fired Silas and replaced him with Brandon Malone, which would ultimately be the wrong decision.

The Cavs went 8-10 under Malone and would finish the season dropping 12 of their last 32 games, finishing at just 42-40. They did have a chance at the final playoff spot, but a New Jersey Nets victory over the Boston Celtics barely kept them out.

5 2010-11 Utah Jazz

The Jazz were 31-26 before the collapse, and 8-17 after, finishing at 39-43

The Utah Jazz in the late 2000s were contenders. Consisting of the solid core of Paul Millsap, Deron Williams, Al Jefferson, and Andrei Kirilienko, the Jazz were third in the West at 27-13, in January 2011. The season included a November in which the squad went 13-3.

2010-11 Utah Jazz - Record by month Month Record Home Away October 1-2 0-1 1-1 November 13-3 7-2 6-1 December 8-6 4-3 4-3 January 7-9 6-1 1-8 February 3-9 0-6 3-3 March 4-10 3-4 1-6 April 3-4 1-2 2-2 Total 39-43 21-19 18-24

However, the Jazz train would be derailed in February, as coach Jerry Sloan would resign, and the team would trade Williams to the Nets just two days after the All-Star Break.

These factors offset the team, leading to a lopsided 8-17 stretch after the All-Star Break. They ultimately finished at 39-43, good enough for 11th in the West and eight games out of the final playoff spot.