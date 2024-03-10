Highlights Surmounting 30+ point differences is incredibly rare, having only happened 8 times in NBA history.

The first comeback of such scale occurred in 1975, and the most recent one happened in 2022.

Two of these comebacks happened on the same day but in different years (November 27, 1975 and 1996).

In a sport dominated by offense, comebacks occur fairly often in the NBA. With teams easily averaging over 100 points per game, there are bound to be sways in leads, with teams often engaging in runs to take or re-take leads. But the higher the point deficit is, the harder comebacks become.

A point differential within ten points is easily surmountable. Between 15 and 20 points, it becomes a bit harder, usually requiring a lapse in the other team to regain momentum. These comebacks require stellar offense and defense, as the team must be able to score while failing to give up points in return. A lead of more than 20 points in a game is usually safe — emphasis on usually.

There have been a few times in NBA history where a lead larger than 20 points was successfully surmounted. But the rarest of comebacks occur when a team overcomes a deficit of 30 points or more. These have only occurred eight times in NBA history, with only five of those times occurring in spite of a deficit of 32 or more points. What follows are the largest comebacks in NBA history.

1 Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

The Jazz overcame a 36-point deficit to defeat the Nuggets on November 27, 1996

The largest deficit to be successfully surmounted was 36 points, and the Utah Jazz pulled it off on November 27, 1996. That day, the 5-12 Denver Nuggets were facing the 10-2 Jazz in Utah, and to call the game a slow start for the Jazz would be an understatement.

In the second quarter, the Nuggets would see themselves up by as much as 36 points, making the lead all but surmountable. But thanks to tremendous efforts by stars Jeff Hornacek and Karl Malone, the Jazz would embark on the greatest comeback in NBA history.

Jazz-Nuggets (11/27/96) - Point Leaders Player 2nd Half Total Karl Malone 21 31 Jeff Hornacek 16 29 Chris Morris 10 11

In the second half, the Jazz held Denver to just 15 and 18 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, while outscoring them 71-33 in that span. Malone and Hornacek would put up 31 and 29 points, respectively, to propel Utah to an improbable 107-103 comeback victory, which remains the largest in league history up to this point.

2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

The Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit to defeat the Wizards on January 25, 2022

On January 25, 2022, the Los Angeles Clippers were in the Nation’s Capital, facing the Washington Wizards in D.C. Both teams were relatively average at that point, with L.A. being one game under .500 at 24-25, and Washington being two games under .500 at 23-25.

As the first half wound down, the Clippers would see them facing a 66-31 deficit, the largest of the night. But big efforts by Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard off the bench would aid in L.A. shaving down that deficit over the next two quarters. It was not necessarily a matter of the Wizards failing to score in the second half, as they did put up 27 and 22 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Clippers-Wizards (1/25/22) - Point Leaders Player 2nd Half Total Amir Coffey 21 22 Luke Kennard 16 20 Isaiah Hartenstein 12 16 Terance Mann 11 16

But the outlandish offense of the Clippers in the second half, where they scored 40 points in both the third and fourth quarters, sealed the deal. Even then, the game was as close as a razor until the final play of the game, when Kennard successfully completed a four-point play to seal the deal for the Clippers. Coffey put up 29 points in the win, while Kennard had 25.

3 Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls

The Kings overcame a 35-point deficit to defeat the Bulls on December 21, 2009

Another 35-point deficit was overcome, and it was the first of the two. On December 21, 2009, the Sacramento Kings faced off against the Bulls in Chicago and immediately got off to a sluggish start. The Kings saw themselves down by 19 points by the end of the first quarter, and by the middle of the third quarter, the deficit was up to 35.

Kings-Bulls (12/21/09) - Point Leaders Player 2nd Half Total Tyreke Evans 18 23 Ime Udoka 15 17 Jason Thompson 10 14

What makes this comeback more impressive was that it did not come immediately after halftime; the Kings surmounted it with only eight minutes to go in the third quarter. From that point until the end of the game, Sacramento would turn it on and outscore the Bulls 52-19, beating them by a score of 102-98. Tyreke Evans and Ime Udoka led the Kings with 23 and 17 points each.

4 Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Celtics overcame a 32-point deficit to defeat the Spurs on April 30, 2021

The Boston Celtics found themselves down early to the San Antonio Spurs on April 30, 2021. At the TD Garden in Boston, the Spurs put on a show in the first half, and the Celtics would find themselves down by as much as 32 in the second quarter.

“[Tatum] did exactly what a great player is supposed to do. He was efficient, led us, hit timely shots - big baskets - real big-boy basketball. That's what we need. We're going to need that going forward.” —Jalen Brown on Jayson Tatum’s performance in this game

But Jayson Tatum would prove his worth in this game. Putting the Celtics on his back, Tatum would score a career-high 60 points in this game, allowing Boston to rally back to tie the game at 128.

Spurs-Celtics (4/30/21) - Point Leaders Player 2nd Half Total Jayson Tatum 26 60 Jaylen Brown 11 17 Aaron Nesmith 14 16

In overtime, the Celtics would outscore the Spurs 15-12, cementing the legendary 143-140 comeback win. Going forward, this game would be known as the Jayson Tatum Game, due to the superstar's intense effort and record-high points which propelled Boston to the win.

5 Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Warriors overcame a 31-point deficit to defeat the Bucks on November 27, 1975

Coincidentally, this comeback occurred on the same day as the Jazz vs. Nuggets comeback, 21 years earlier. On November 27, 1975, the defending champion Golden State Warriors sparred off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the MECCA Arena. The first quarter saw the Warriors only put up 19 points, and they trailed by as much as 31 points in that stretch.

Warriors-Bucks (11/27/75) - Point Leaders Player Total Phil Smith 22 Gus Williams 22 Rick Barry 18 Jamaal Wilkes 18

But after the first quarter, Golden State would turn it on and put up three consecutive quarters of at least 30 points. They would score 31, 30, and 32 points in the second, third, and fourth quarters while holding the Bucks to just 14 points in the final quarter. This allowed the Warriors to seal the deal and take the game by a narrow 106-105 margin.