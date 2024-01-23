Highlights Only five teams in NFL history have come back to win after facing a deficit of 27 points or more.

The Indianapolis Colts made the biggest comeback in NFL history without requiring overtime, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 28 points.

The Minnesota Vikings set a new record for the biggest comeback in NFL history in December 2022 against the Colts.

The true art of the comeback is that it offers up a roller-coaster of emotions that are bitter for some yet sweet for others. There are few things worse for an NFL fan than looking at a scoreboard on Sunday afternoon only to see your team is in a massive hole early on. However, there is always that little glimmer of hope that the impossible could happen.

Throughout the course of league history, whether during the regular season or the NFL Playoffs, only five teams have managed to overcome a deficit of 27 or more points. Seeing your team, or any team, for that matter, finding a way to put it all together and pull themselves back from the brink of defeat instills a little bit of inspiration in us all.

And no matter which team you may root for, these five biggest comebacks in NFL history will always be worth admiring.

5) 27 points: Jacksonville Jaguars def. LA Chargers, 1/14/23

The Jags made the most of the Chargers' offensive implosion

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Chargers entered this wild-card contest having won four of their last five games, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a hot streak of their own, going 5-0 to finish the regular season.

To close out the final five weeks of the season, the Jaguars averaged 29.2 points, and the Chargers averaged 23.8. So it came as a surprise when the Chargers jumped out to a 27-0 lead.

On the game's opening drive, a Trevor Lawrence pass intended for wideout Christian Kirk resulted in an immediate interception. And the Chargers took full advantage by cashing in with an Austin Ekeler rushing touchdown.

On the following drive, Lawrence was picked off once again. This time, the Chargers tacked on three points on a 22-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to take a 10-0 lead. After the two teams exchanged punts, Lawrence made NFL history (not the good kind) by throwing his third interception in the first quarter. Once more, the Chargers were able to capitalize with an Ekeler rushing touchdown.

Down 17 going into the second quarter, the Jaguars failed to offer anything offensively and punted. On the ensuing possession, Chargers QB Justin Herbert sustained a healthy drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett.

Now facing the odds of elimination that come with a 24-point deficit, Lawrence threw his fourth interception of the day, ultimately resulting in a 27-0 lead for LA following another Dicker field goal. Thankfully, Lawrence was able to spread the ball around en route to a nine-yard passing touchdown to Evan Engram to cut the lead to 20 at the halfway point.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023 Quarter Scoring LAC JAX 1 Austin Ekeler 13-yard rush (Cameron Dicker kick) 7 0 1 Cameron Dicker 22-yard field goal 10 0 1 Austin Ekeler 6-yard rush (Cameron Dicker kick) 17 0 2 Gerald Everett 9-yard pass from Justin Herbert (Cameron Dicker kick) 24 0 2 Cameron Dicker 23-yard field goal 27 0 2 Evan Engram 9-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick) 27 7 3 Marvin Jones 6-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick) 27 14 3 Cameron Dicker 50-yard field goal 30 14 3 Zay Jones 39-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (pass failed) 30 20 4 Christian Kirk 9-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Trevor Lawrence run) 30 28 4 Riley Patterson 36-yard field goal 30 31

The Jags were a different team coming out of the locker room. After LA failed to utilize getting the ball to start the second half, Lawrence and Engram willed the team into the red zone. The 14-play drive was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Marvin Jones, putting the Jags in striking range with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter. On the following drive, the Chargers managed a field goal, but the 50-yarder from Dicker proved to be their final score of the night.

From there, Jacksonville only needed five plays to find the end zone. Lawrence's 39-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones cut the lead to 10 points just prior to the end of the third quarter, with the Chargers still holding on at 30-20 after a failed two-point conversion. Despite LA managing to kill some clock on the ensuing drive, Dicker finally came up short, missing a 40-yard field goal attempt.

Despite enduring a nine-yard sack on the Jags' next offensive possession, Lawrence completed five passes for 67 yards, the last being a nine-yard touchdown to Kirk. He'd then secure a two-point conversion with his legs to cut the LA lead to 30-28.

After a gut-wrenching three-and-out from the Chargers' offense, a 25-yard rush from Travis Etienne put the Jaguars in range for a 36-yard field goal try with just seconds remaining on the clock.

And thanks to the leg of Riley Patterson, the Jaguars cemented themselves in the history books with an improbable 31-30 victory. It may not have been a fun first half for Jacksonville, but it made for one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history.

T3) 28 points: Indianapolis Colts def. Kansas City Chiefs, 1/4/14

The Colts are responsible for the biggest comeback in NFL history not requiring overtime

Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has one of the most interesting career arcs in football. Thankfully for Indy fans, he was able to give them some special performances despite his early retirement, with this wild-card slugfest at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs and Alex Smith being one of them.

The Chiefs opened the game with a 14-play drive that resulted in a six-yard touchdown catch by Dwayne Bowe. But after Luck responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass of his own to T.Y. Hilton, things began to go sideways for Indianapolis.

After a successful 19-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Succop, the Chiefs restricted the Colts' offense to a three-and-out. On the following drive, Smith connected on a 79-yard bomb to wideout Donnie Avery to give the Chiefs a 17-7 lead at the top of the second.

Disaster continued to strike for the Colts when running back Trent Richardson fumbled on the very first play of the ensuing drive, resulting in yet another passing touchdown for Smith, who hit Anthony Sherman for a five-yard score to extend the Chiefs' lead to 24-7. The Colts responded with a field goal, but Kansas City countered with a 15-play drive and a Knile Davis rushing score to take a commanding 31-10 lead at the half.

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts Date: Saturday, January 4, 2014 Quarter Scoring KC IND 1 Dwayne Bowe 6-yard pass from Alex Smith (Ryan Succop kick) 7 0 1 T.Y. Hilton 10-yard pass from Andrew Luck (Adam Vinatieri kick) 7 7 1 Ryan Succop 19-yard field goal 10 7 2 Donnie Avery 79-yard pass from Alex Smith (Ryan Succop kick) 17 7 2 Anthony Sherman 5-yard pass from Alex Smith (Ryan Succop kick) 24 7 2 Adam Vinatieri 37-yard field goal 24 10 2 Knile Davis 4-yard rush (Ryan Succop kick) 31 10 3 Knile Davis 10-yard pass from Alex Smith (Ryan Succop kick) 38 10 3 Donald Brown 10-yard rush (Adam Vinatieri kick) 38 17 3 Donald Brown 3-yard pass from Andrew Luck (Adam Vinatieri kick) 38 24 3 Ryan Succop 42-yard field goal 41 24 3 Coby Fleener 12-yard pass from Andrew Luck (Adam Vinatieri kick) 41 31 4 Andrew Luck 5-yard offensive fumble return (Adam Vinatieri kick) 41 38 4 Ryan Succop 43-yard field goal 44 38 4 T.Y. Hilton 64-yard pass from Andrew Luck (Adam Vinatieri kick) 44 45

The Colts' spiral continued into the second half as Luck threw an interception on the very first play of the third quarter. And thanks to the field position, it only took the Chiefs three plays to score as Smith and Davis connected on a 10-yard pass to give Kansas City a 28-point advantage at 38-10.

But Luck refused to quit and wasted no time getting back to work. On Indy's next drive, he completed three consecutive passes totaling 67 yards, paving the way for a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Donald Brown.

The Colts' next break came from defensive end Robert Mathis and his eight-yard sack on Smith that caused a fumble, which Indianapolis recovered.

Luck would again complete three consecutive passes on the following drive, this time for 43 yards ahead of a three-yard touchdown to Brown. In just over six minutes, the Chiefs' 28-point lead had been cut in half, with the Colts now only behind 38-24 with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Succop's 42-yard field goal gave the Chiefs a 41-24 lead, but Luck continued to launch the ball, completing consecutive passes of 25 and 30 yards before ultimately completing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Coby Fleener. The Colts entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point deficit as the Chiefs clung to their 41-31 lead.

After a punt from Kansas City, Luck strung together a 12-play march toward the red zone. But while Brown fumbled on the two-yard line, Luck miraculously scooped up the ball and dove across the plane for a touchdown.

After the Chiefs managed another field goal with just under six minutes remaining in regulation, the Colts still had plenty of time to make their way toward the other end of the field. They just didn't need it.

On the fourth play of the ensuing drive, Luck made arguably the greatest throw of his career when he completed a 64-yard touchdown strike to Hilton. After the extra point was secured, so too was one of the greatest come-from-behind wins in the history of both the NFL Playoffs and the Indianapolis Colts franchise.

Hilton finished with 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions, while Luck posted 443 passing yards and four passing touchdowns with three interceptions, as the Colts somehow squeaked by with a 45-44 victory.

T3) 28 points: San Francisco 49ers def. New Orleans Saints, 12/7/80

Joe Montana broke the hearts of Saints fans everywhere

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

In 1980, the New Orleans Saints were the laughingstock of the NFL. Despite having their own member of the Manning family at quarterback, the "Aints" carried a woeful 0-13 record into Candlestick Park to take on the San Francisco 49ers. However, Archie Manning proved that there was still some pride left in the bayou after all, at least for a while.

Manning opened with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ike Harris and followed up with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Henry Childs. And after a one-yard score from Jack Holmes gave the Saints a 21-0 lead at the top of the second quarter, it was clear New Orleans wasn't going to roll over.

The 49ers kept within striking distance on a 57-yard punt return touchdown from Freddie Solomon, but the Saints continued to pour it on. Holmes replicated his one-yard score later in the second, which was followed by Manning completing a 41-yard bomb to Harris to give New Orleans a firm 35-7 lead going into halftime.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Date: Sunday, December 7, 1980 Quarter Scoring NO SF 1 Ike Harris 33-yard pass from Archie Manning (Benny Ricardo kick) 7 0 1 Henry Childs 21-yard pass from Archie Manning (Benny Ricardo kick) 14 0 2 Jack Holmes 1-yard rush (Benny Ricardo kick) 21 0 2 Freddie Solomon 57-yard punt return (Ray Wersching kick) 21 7 2 Jack Holmes 1-yard rush (Benny Ricardo kick) 28 7 2 Ike Harris 41-yard pass from Archie Manning (Benny Ricardo kick) 35 7 3 Joe Montana 1-yard rush (Ray Wersching kick) 35 14 3 Dwight Clark 71-yard pass from Joe Montana (Ray Wersching kick 35 21 4 Freddie Solomon 14-yard pass from Joe Montana (Ray Wersching kick 35 28 4 Lenvil Elliott 7-yard rush (Ray Wersching kick) 35 35 OT Ray Wersching 36-yard field goal 35 38

Unfortunately for the Saints, the second half proved to be a coming-out party for Joe Montana, who was then just in his second season and had only become the starter midway through the campaign.

Manning's pass to Harris proved to be the final score of the day for the Saints, as they went scoreless over the final 30 minutes while watching No. 16 put on an absolute clinic.

Montana began the improbable comeback with a rushing touchdown and then showed off his own arm talent in completing a 71-yard touchdown pass to Dwight Clark. The future four-time Super Bowl champ then helped Solomon find the end zone for the second time that day with a 14-yard touchdown pass at the top of the fourth quarter. Now only trailing 35-28, San Francisco forced yet another punt from the New Orleans' offense.

After a well-sustained drive, Lenvil Elliot, who amassed 125 rushing yards on 20 carries that afternoon, ran for a seven-yard score with Ray Wersching's extra point tying the game.

In overtime, Wersching's 36-yard field goal broke what little bit of heart was left in New Orleans as the 49ers stole a 38-35 victory. While the Saints were at least able to get a win the following week, their already forgettable season was scarred after having allowed what, at the time, was the biggest comeback in NFL history.

2) 32 points: Buffalo Bills def. Houston Oilers, 1/3/93

The Bills scored five unanswered touchdowns to make NFL playoff history

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have arguably the most unfortunate track record in NFL playoff history. This particular game, however, was one of the rare instances in which the team actually had some luck on its side.

In Week 17 of the 1992 regular season, the Houston Oilers saw the return of their star quarterback, Warren Moon, while Buffalo unfortunately lost their starting signal-caller, Jim Kelly, to a leg injury. The disparity at QB resulted in Houston dominating the Bills en route to a 27-3 victory, setting up a rematch one week later in the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

Filling in for Kelly in this postseason matchup was backup Frank Reich, who ultimately played the game of his life. And like most comebacks, this was a tale of two halves.

The Oilers sprinted out the gates as Moon hit Haywood Jeffires for a three-yard touchdown to give Houston a quick 7-0 lead. Buffalo answered with a field goal at the end of the first to make it 7-3, but Moon dominated in the second quarter.

Thanks to three more touchdown passes from the future Hall of Famer, the Oilers went into the locker room with a commanding 28-3 lead. And after an interception from Reich resulted in a 58-yard touchdown return by Houston safety Bubba McDowell early in the second half, all hope seemed lost as the Bills trailed 35-3.

Houston Oilers at Buffalo Bills Date: Sunday, January 3, 1993 Quarter Scoring HOU BUF 1 Haywood Jeffires 3-yard pass from Warren Moon (Al Del Greco kick) 7 0 1 Steve Christie 36-yard field goal 7 3 2 Webster Slaughter 7-yard pass from Warren Moon (Al Del Greco kick) 14 3 2 Curtis Duncan 26-yard pass from Warren Moon (Al Del Greco kick) 21 3 2 Haywood Jeffires 27-yard pass from Warren Moon (Al Del Greco kick) 28 3 3 Bubba McDowell 58-yard interception return (Al Del Greco kick) 35 3 3 Kenneth Davis 1-yard rush (Steve Christie kick) 35 10 3 Don Beebe 38-yard pass from Frank Reich (Steve Christie kick) 35 17 3 Andre Reed 26-yard pass from Frank Reich (Steve Christie kick) 35 24 3 Andre Reed 18-yard pass from Frank Reich (Steve Christie kick) 35 31 4 Andre Reed 17-yard pass from Frank Reich (Steve Christie kick) 35 38 4 Al Del Greco 26-yard field goal 38 38 OT Steve Christie 32-yard field goal 38 41

But the two-time defending AFC Champs refused to quit, as Reich would deliver what at that point in time was the biggest comeback in NFL history, eclipsing the 49ers' performance from 13 years earlier.

After orchestrating a drive that resulted in a Kenneth Davis rushing touchdown, Reich put on a masterclass, throwing three touchdown passes in the third quarter to bring Buffalo within four. And after tossing a fourth touchdown pass in the fourth, his third to two-time All-Pro Andre Reed, the Bills improbably took a 38-35 lead.

The Oilers extended the game into overtime with a 26-yard field goal from Al Del Greco, but the momentum was clearly in the Bills' favor. And when Buffalo kicker Steve Christie drilled a 32-yard field goal in the extra frame to give his team a 41-38 victory, the members of Bills Mafia inside Rich Stadium absolutely erupted. This remains the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history.

1) 33 points: Minnesota Vikings def. Indianapolis Colts, 12/17/22

The Vikings made the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Colts

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan has to be the most unlucky quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Having officially been the signal-caller at the helm for both the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and the biggest comeback in NFL history, he just couldn't catch a break.

With an overall record of 4-8-1 heading into Week 14 of the 2022 campaign, the Colts, much like the 1980 Saints, were fighting for pride while the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings were looking to solidify their playoff seed.

While Indy's opening drive wasn't great, it at least resulted in three points. But when the Vikings' ensuing drive resulted in a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, the Colts had a quick 10-0 lead.

Minnesota continued to falter after a fumble from star running back Dalvin Cook, which resulted in a rushing touchdown for Ryan.

Down 17-0 and facing fourth-and-one on the Vikings' next possession, Cook failed to cross the line to gain, thus resulting in a turnover on downs. After a field goal from Indianapolis extended the lead to 20 points, Minnesota again failed to convert on fourth down, resulting in another field goal for the Colts.

Then, down 23-0 midway through the second quarter, Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six. And after one last field goal from Chase McLaughlin, the Colts took a 33-0 lead into halftime.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022 Quarter Scoring IND MIN 1 Chase McLaughlin 26-yard field goal 3 0 1 JoJo Domann 24-yard blocked punt return (Chase McLaughlin kick) 10 0 1 Deon Jackson 1-yard pass from Matt Ryan (Chase McLaughlin kick) 17 0 2 Chase McLaughlin 28-yard field goal 20 0 2 Chase McLaughlin 49-yard field goal 23 0 2 Julian Blackmon 17-yard interception return (Chase McLaughlin kick) 30 0 2 Chase McLaughlin 27-yard field goal 33 0 3 K.J. Osborn 2-yard pass from Kirk Cousins (Greg Joseph kick) 33 7 3 Chase McLaughlin 52-yard field goal 36 7 3 C.J. Ham 1-yard rush (Greg Joseph kick) 36 14 4 Justin Jefferson 8-yard pass from Kirk Cousins (Greg Joseph kick) 36 21 4 Adam Thielen 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins (Greg Joseph kick) 36 28 4 Dalvin Cook 64-yard pass from Kirk Cousins (T.J. Hockenson pass from Kirk Cousins) 36 36 OT Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal 36 39

But that was as good as it got for Indianapolis. Thanks to a mixture of improved defensive play from the Vikings and some controversial rulings from the officials, the Colts failed to score another touchdown.

The greatest comeback in NFL history began with the teams exchanging punts to open the second half. Minnesota was finally able to sustain a meaningful drive on its second possession, as K.J. Osborn scored the first points of the day for the Vikings on a two-yard pass from Cousins. Indianapolis responded with a field goal, their only points of the second half, to make it 36-7.

From there, the Vikings scored four touchdowns in roughly 18 minutes of game time. And that stretch of clock included Cousins' second interception of the day, of which the Colts couldn't take advantage.

With 2:28 remaining, Cook defied logic by weaving his way through traffic to complete a 64-yard touchdown pass. And after a successful two-point conversion, the game was headed to overtime with the score tied 36-36.

Given the NFL overtime rules, both teams were given a chance to win the game, with the Vikings being forced to punt on their first possession. After the Colts were forced to do the same, Cousins converted three first downs on three passes before an untimely defensive delay of game penalty placed the Vikings in range for a 40-yard field goal try.

Minnesota Greg Joseph then made the biggest kick of his career with just three ticks left to cement himself and his teammates in the annals of gridiron history, as the Vikings had successfully completed the biggest comeback in NFL history with a 39-36 victory.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.