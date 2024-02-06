Highlights Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to 10-point comeback victories in both Super Bowl 54 and Super Bowl 57.

The Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots all overcame 10-point Super Bowl deficits as well.

The Patriots own the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, famously defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 after trailing 28-3.

It's not uncommon for a Super Bowl winner to come from behind to secure a victory.

Truth be told, of the 57 teams to win a Super Bowl since the game was first played following the 1966 season, 20 failed to score first, and 31 have trailed at some point during the Big Game.

It's one thing to get down by a field goal or even a touchdown. But it's quite another to face a double-digit deficit, especially against an elite team that was good enough to reach the title game in the first place. Perhaps that's why there have been so many Super Bowl blowouts over the years.

It's no secret that the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history was Tom Brady, who trailed in six of his seven Super Bowl wins, by the way, leading his New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 to take a 34-28 victory in overtime.

But beyond that, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history is just 10 points, a feat accomplished by five teams, most recently the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

(T2) 10 points, Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs overcome a 24-14 deficit in an instant classic

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 57 showcased a clash of titans, with riveting competition between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game unfolded as a narrative of twists and turns, ultimately delivering an edge-of-the-seat spectacle that many call one of the greatest title games of all time.

In the first half, the Eagles surged ahead, establishing a 24-14 halftime lead behind two rushing scores and a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.

But the Chiefs, led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes, mounted a remarkable comeback, as his precision passing and strategic decision-making became the driving force behind the Chiefs' resurgence over the final 30 minutes.

The climactic moments unfolded in the final quarter, where the Chiefs, behind Mahomes' offensive prowess and Kadarius Toney's timely 65-yard punt return, sealed a 38-35 comeback victory, etching their place in Super Bowl history.

(T2) 10 points, Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Mahomes led three TD drives in the fourth quarter to take down the Niners

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Three years before his comeback against the Eagles, Mahomes etched his name in NFL lore in leading the Chiefs' stunning comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Mahomes showcased his brilliance, orchestrating a series of game-changing plays. A crucial turning point came with a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill, sparking momentum for Kansas City.

Mahomes continued his magic, threading precise passes, including a touchdown strike to Travis Kelce to cut the lead to three.

With the Chiefs' defense stepping up, Mahomes led another pair of touchdown drives down the stretch, both of which resulted in scores from Damien Williams, the first on a five-yard pass and the second on a 38-yard run.

The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, sealing their 31-20 victory and marking a historic comeback, earning them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

(T2) 10 points, Super Bowl 49: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Malcolm Butler secured the Pats' comeback victory with his famed goal-line pick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 49 showcased an extraordinary comeback by the New England Patriots as they overcame a 24-14 deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling contest.

Facing a formidable Seahawks defense and an impressive performance by quarterback Russell Wilson, the Patriots, led by Tom Brady, orchestrated a comeback for the ages.

Brady's precision passing and strategic play-calling led to crucial touchdowns, narrowing the gap to three with a four-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the New England defense forced a three-and-out, Brady then led a 4:50 drive that culminated in a three-yard TD pass to Julian Edelman, giving the Pats a 28-24 advantage with 2:02 remaining.

But the Seahawks came right back, marching 79 yards to put themselves in position to win. The tension reached its peak when rookie Malcolm Butler intercepted a Wilson pass attempt at the goal line with less than 30 seconds remaining, securing the Patriots' victory.

The resilience and determination displayed by the Pats in Super Bowl 49 underscored their championship pedigree and added another chapter to the legacy of this iconic dynasty.

(T2) 10 points, Super Bowl 44: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Drew Brees bested Peyton Manning in a battle of legendary quarterbacks

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 44 witnessed an exhilarating clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints, defined by dynamic momentum swings.

The Colts surged to an early 10-0 lead with a field goal and a touchdown, showcasing the prowess of quarterback Peyton Manning. However, the Saints, led by Drew Brees, mounted a spirited comeback.

The turning point occurred with an unexpected onside kick to start the second half, executed brilliantly by the Saints and recovering possession. This strategic move ignited a scoring spree for New Orleans, with Brees connecting on key passes and Tracy Porter's interception return for a touchdown sealing the game.

The Saints' resilient performance saw them outscore the Colts 31-7 in the final three quarters, securing a historic 31-17 victory and their first-ever Super Bowl title.

(T2) 10 points, Super Bowl 22: Washington Commanders 42, Denver Broncos 10

Doug Williams threw four TDs in a single quarter to set a Super Bowl record

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 22 unfolded with an initial surge from the Denver Broncos, as they quickly amassed a 10-0 lead in the first quarter against the team now known as the Washington Commanders. Quarterback John Elway orchestrated a touchdown drive, and Rich Karlis added a field goal, showcasing the Broncos' early offensive prowess.

However, the game's narrative dramatically shifted as Washington responded with an astounding display of dominance.

In the second quarter, Washington quarterback Doug Williams, who became the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP, orchestrated a historic offensive explosion, throwing an unprecedented four touchdown passes, guiding Washington to 35 points in the second 15 minutes to take a commanding 35-10 halftime lead.

Washington added a sixth score in the fourth quarter, ultimately scoring 42 consecutive points to complete one of the most lopsided Super Bowls of all time.

(1) 25 points, Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

28-3 says it all

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history occurred in Super Bowl 51 when Tom Brady famously led the New England Patriots back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, the New England Patriots, Brady launched a breathtaking resurgence, orchestrating a relentless offensive assault as he connected with receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola and running back James White for crucial play after crucial play.

After cutting the lead to 19 late in the third, the Patriots outscored the Atlanta Falcons 19-0 in the fourth, thus erasing the substantial deficit and giving football fans the first overtime in the Big Game's illustrious history.

Less than four minutes into the extra frame, White scored his third touchdown of the day, sealing the Patriots' 34-28 victory with a two-yard run to complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

