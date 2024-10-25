Self-confidence is the feeling of trust or belief in one's abilities, and it's an essential part of a footballer's winning mentality. There is little chance Cristiano Ronaldo would become club and international football's all-time top scorer without the belief he had to achieve such feats.

Ronaldo's extraordinary confidence made him a massive success because he was resilient in challenging situations. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a career out of proving his doubters wrong. Fans will recall his hat-trick heroics for Juventus against longtime foes Atletico Madrid in the 2019 UEFA Champions League last 16.

Unfortunately, some players struggle to stay in red-hot form when their confidence takes a knock. This leaves them wrestling with their mindset and, as a result, putting in lacklustre performances.

Here, we rank the top 10 'confidence players' in world football by delving into players who display world-class abilities at the peak of their powers but then stutter and arguably become a burden on their team.

10 Gabriel Martinelli

Club: Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli is one of Arsenal's most exciting attackers, and when he's on song, he's a nuisance on the left flank. The Brazilian can come to the fore at his best, such as when he bagged the winner for the Gunners in a 1-0 victory against Man City last season.

That said, as is natural for younger players, Martinelli can be inconsistent and go into hiding when he's not in the mood. A more experienced Leandro Trossard outshone and displaced the 23-year-old in Mikel Arteta's XI last season. The 14-cap Brazil international's pace and agility are vital for the north Londoners and are glaringly missing when he's struggling for confidence.

Gabriel Martinelli 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Best Season (2022/23 PL) 36 15 5 Last Season (2023/24 PL) 35 6 4

9 Darwin Nunez

Club: Liverpool

Darwin Nunez divides opinion over his abilities, as he can make the most complicated chances look easy and the easiest of opportunities look daunting. The Liverpool frontman is a unique forward whose mentality is crucial for him to flourish.

The 31-cap Uruguay international went 11 games across competitions without a goal during the midway point of last season. The 25-year-old turned a corner and managed six goals in eight Premier League games.

The £85 million Reds striker has failed to win over new manager Arne Slot and is playing backup to Diogo Jota at Anfield. He's cut a frustrated figure while watching from the bench.

Darwin Nunez 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Best run of form (PL 2023/24) 8 6 2 Worst run of form (PL 2023/24) 7 0 0

8 Dusan Vlahovic

Club: Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic's stock was sky-high when he moved from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022 for £63 million. The imposing Serbian forward found the net 24 times in 36 Serie A games in the 2021/22 campaign. The Old Lady would have expected the 24-year-old to wreak havoc in the post-Ronaldo era at the Allianz Stadium, but that didn't happen.

A spell on the sidelines may have damaged Vlahovic's confidence. When he returned midway in December 2022, he was a shadow of the prolific centre-forward Juve had splashed the cash on. The 30-cap Serbia international went 11 games without scoring in the Italian top flight.

Vlahovic enjoyed a better season in front of goal last term, scoring 16 goals in 33 Serie A games, including six goals in four games. He's continued to spearhead Juve's attack under Thiago Motta this season.

Dusan Vlahovic 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Best Season (Serie A 21/22) 36 24 5 Worst Season (Serie A 22/23) 27 10 2

7 Raphinha

Club: Barcelona

Raphinha was one of Europe's most highly sought-after attackers during the 2022 summer transfer window, and Barcelona won the race to sign the skilful Selecao star. The 29-cap Brazil international picked up where he left off at Leeds United, with eye-catching performances for the Catalans that wowed fans. He registered 10 goals and 12 assists in 50 games across competitions during his debut season.

There were signs of Raphinha losing confidence as he faded in and out of games at the back end of Xavi's reign at Camp Nou. There was talk of the Brazilian making a quick exit and potentially returning to the Premier League. Lamine Yamal's meteoric rise also put a ton of eyes on his fellow winger and how he wasn't up to par with Blaugrana's youngest-ever player.

Raphinha has experienced a new manager bounce after Hansi Flick's appointment in the summer. The 27-year-old has been stellar under the German coach, posting nine goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions.

Raphinha 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists This Season (La Liga 24/25) 10 5 7 Last Season (La Liga 23/24) 28 6 9

6 Rafael Leao

Club: AC Milan

Rafael Leao is one of the poster boys of Serie A football and AC Milan's protagonist, which places huge pressure on his shoulders. The Portuguese forward can be unplayable on his day and chalked up an impressive tally of 15 goals and 10 assists in 35 Serie A games two seasons ago.

That said, the 27-year-old tends to crumble under the weight of being Milan's shining star and this season, he's received intense criticism. Rossoneri legend Alessandro Costacurta argues that as technically gifted as Leao is, he doesn't possess the required goalscoring prowess or leadership qualities.

Leao's mixed form coincides with a drop in confidence, perhaps why Portugal have refused to rely on him as a consistent starter. His club's reported £100 million valuation to scare off the likes of Arsenal will do just that.

Rafael Leao 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Best Season (Serie A 22/23) 35 15 10 Last Season (Serie A 23/24) 34 9 10

5 Jack Grealish

Club: Man City

Jack Grealish's influence on City's 2022/23 treble triumph sometimes goes under the radar. The English winger was one of Pep Guardiola's most consistent performers, blending his vision with his quick feet. He managed five goals and 11 assists in 55 games across competitions.

The £100 million price tag heavily weighed on Grealish, and he was out of sorts throughout last season with just three goals and as many assists in 36 games across competitions. The 29-year-old acknowledged his struggles earlier this year and how Guardiola helped him fight his way through a difficult period.

Grealish missed out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024 and may have used that period to get back to his best. The former Aston Villa captain has looked bright this season, including with the Three Lions, scoring two goals in three UEFA Nations League outings.

Jack Grealish 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Final Season at Aston Villa (2020/21) 26 6 10 Last Season (2023/24) 20 3 1

4 Harry Maguire

Club: Man United

Harry Maguire has been victimized throughout his Man United career and has endured relentless criticism from the media, fans, and pundits. On several occasions, the 64-cap England international has looked devoid of confidence, leading to glaring mistakes and erratic decision-making.

The 31-year-old has become a scapegoat at Old Trafford and can still be in the firing line even when he is performing well. He's proven to be a stalwart when the pressure is off him, as seen by his displays for the Three Lions over the years, including a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Erik ten Hag's decision to strip Maguire of the club's captaincy was met with contrasting views, but the defender responded superbly. The former Leicester City man was one of the Red Devils' standout performers last season, putting in excellent performances. He said he was proud of the way he'd acted after a period of heavy abuse hurled at the world's most expensive defender.

Harry Maguire 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goal Contributions Clean Sheets PL 2023/24 22 (18 starts) 5 4 PL 2022/23 16 (8 starts) 0 8

3 Kai Havertz

Club: Arsenal

Kai Havertz has been a player reborn at Arsenal after an ill-fated spell at Chelsea had many questioning his abilities. The versatile forward floundered at Stamford Bridge and failed to live up to the £71 million fee the Blues paid Bayer Leverkusen for his services. Arteta's man management came to fruition and the 25-year-old has staged a stunning career renaissance at the Emirates.

Havertz has been clinical in front of goal, and his clever movement has worked wonders in north London. The 53-cap Germany international might just have needed an arm around his shoulder, and Arteta always backed him to shine. He excelled in a central midfield role last season and is proving a reliable false nine this term.

Kai Havertz 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Final Chelsea Season (PL 22/23) 35 7 1 Debut Arsenal Season (PL 23/24 37 13 7

2 Romelu Lukaku

Club: Napoli

Romelu Lukaku has been with eight clubs in 14 seasons, and confidence has been a massive problem for the Belgian striker during a topsy-turvy career. The 31-year-old can lead the line for any European club in high spirits. Chelsea, United, Inter Milan, and AS Roma all took their chances on the polarizing forward.

Premier League fans know all too well about Lukaku's questionable mentality when the going gets tough. His unceremonious Stamford Bridge exit came amid a poor spell under Thomas Tuchel, clashing with the German coach and managing just eight goals in 26 league games in 2021/22.

Lukaku was a disaster in West London, and Chelsea wasted a then-club record sum of £97.5 million. The 119-cap Belgium international bounced back into goalscoring form while on loan at Inter and Roma. He made a long-awaited permanent departure from Chelsea in the summer and has been a force under Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Romelu Lukaku 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists Serie A (Inter, Roma & Napoli) 135 73 25 Premier League (Man Utd & Chelsea) 102 36 8

1 Marcus Rashford

Club: Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has all the talent in the world, as displayed in the 2022-23 campaign. The English forward hit a career-best tally of 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Ten Hag placed his faith in the under-fire 26-year-old, opting not to sell him but to make him the team's talisman. The Red Devils academy graduate's unbelievable start under the Dutchman hit a brick wall, which didn't surprise United fans.

The 60-cap England international has a habit of experiencing purple patches. His dominant attacking performances earn him shouts among Europe's best attackers, including from Barca icon Xavi. That hype dissipates when he stumbles, as he did last season, managing just eight goals and six assists in 43 games across competitions.

Rashford responded to his criticism last season and insisted he was committed to United. This came after his professionalism was questioned after calling in sick for training after a night out binge drinking. There isn't a European player whose confidence is the primary catalyst for their success. The 60-cap England international looks to be re-finding form after missing Euro 2024.

Marcus Rashford 'Confidence' stats Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Season 56 30 11 23/24 Season 43 8 6

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 25/10/2024.