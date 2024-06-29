Highlights The WNBA's popularity has surged with big names entering the league, leading to larger contracts for stars.

Over the past several years, the WNBA has become the focus of more basketball fans than ever before. Specifically, its popularity has surged in the past year following the entrance of some of its biggest names into the league, to the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and more.

While the league has yet to be profitable, its financial situations have not prevented teams from handing out juicy contracts to its largest stars. The highest contract in WNBA history has yet to exceed seven figures in total value, but if the league’s popularity and revenue continue to increase, that will soon be not only a possibility, but a reality.

WNBA stars have showcased their diverse basketball ability on the court, which has led to them receiving large contracts. The following are the biggest contracts in the history of the WNBA.

1 Three Players – $899,480

DeWanna Bonner, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith are tied for the biggest contract in league history

The biggest contract in the history of the WNBA is worth a grand total of $899,480, and it is owned by three different players: DeWanna Bonner, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Each signed their contract at various different points in time.

Bonner was the first to sign her contract, as she made her debut the earliest of the three players. She was drafted fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, and won two championships with them in her first year (2009) and in 2014. She currently in the latter stages of her career, where she plays for the Connecticut Sun.

DeWanna Bonner, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins-Smith – WNBA Career Stats Category DeWanna Bonner Elena Delle Donne Skylar Diggins-Smith PPG 15.0 19.5 16.6 RPG 6.1 6.7 2.9 APG 2.3 1.9 5.1 FG% 41.6 47.5 41.6 3PT% 30.3 39.2 32.4

Elena Delle Donne was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2013 with the second overall pick. She led the team to the Finals in 2014, where they were defeated by Bonner and the Mercury. She was then traded to the Washington Mystics in 2017, and two years later she would win the title with them in 2019.

Skylar Diggins-Smith was drafted right after Donne in the 2013 WNBA Draft, by the Tulsa Shock (now the Dallas Wings). In March 2016, right after the Shock became the Wings, Smith signed the extension with them which ended up being a max contract.

After her time with the Wings, Smith was acquired by the Mercury in 2020, and is currently playing for the Seattle Storm. One of the most successful players in WNBA history, Smith is a six-time All-Star but has yet to win a championship.

2 Natasha Howard – $898,700

Howard has the highest active contract, and second-highest contract of all time

Natasha Howard has the second-highest contract in WNBA history, worth a total of $898,700. It is a four-year contract signed in 2021, and is also the highest active contract in the WNBA currently.

Howard was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2014, but saw the most success with the Minnesota Lynx, where she was traded in 2017. She won a title with them in 2018 and then was traded to the Storm, where she won another title that year.

Natasha Howard - WNBA Career Stats Category Career PPG 11.1 RPG 5.5 APG 1.4 FG% 47.7 3PT% 30.7

In 2021, she signed a four-year contract with the New York Liberty worth $898,700, with an average annual value of $224,675 (which is not the highest — that belongs to Jackie Young). Just two years in, however, she was traded to the Dallas Wings, where she currently plays.

3 Alyssa Thomas – $836,000

Thomas has the third-highest contract in WNBA history, worth $836,000

The third-highest contract in WNBA history belongs to Alyssa Thomas, and it is worth $836,000. Currently playing for the Connecticut Sun, Thomas is a four-time All-Star, steals leader, and rebounding champion.

Alyssa Thomas - WNBA Career Stats Category Career PPG 12.2 RPG 9.4 APG 7.6 FG% 50.3 FT% 64.9

Thomas was drafted by the Liberty in 2014, but was traded to the Sun that same day, where she has remained since. She re-signed to the Sun on a multi-year deal in 2018, and then in 2021, signed her current massive contract (which is a four-year deal similar to Natasha Howard’s).

4 Arike Ogunbowale – $725,952

Ogunbowale has the fourth-highest contract in WNBA history, worth $725,952

Another contract that is currently active, Arike Ogunbowale signed the fourth-highest contract in WNBA history just last year in 2023. The contract is a three-year deal set to expire after the 2025 season. Like Natasha Howard, Ogunbowale’s contract is with the Dallas Wings.

Arike Ogunbowale - WNBA Career Stats Category Career PPG 20.5 RPG 3.2 APG 3.8 FG% 39.2 3PT% 35.1

She was the fifth overall pick by the Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and has stuck with them ever since. This past season, Ogunbowale averaged 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three-point range.

5 Sue Bird – $673,000

The four-time champion had the fifth-highest contract in WNBA history

One of the most iconic names in women’s basketball history, Sue Bird dominated the league for twenty seasons with the Seattle Storm. She won four titles with the Storm in three different decades, the only WNBA player in history to do so. And she owned the now-fourth highest contract in its history

Sue Bird - WNBA Career Stats Category Career PPG 11.7 RPG 2.5 APG 5.6 FG% 42.9 3PT% 39.2

By February 2016, Bird had led the Storm to two titles in 2004 and 2010. That is when she signed the huge contract to return to the Storm, which paid dividends for both her and the team. They would go on to win two more titles in 2018 and 2020, and she retired in 2022 as one of the league’s legends.

Figures courtesy of Spotrac. Stats taken from Basketball Reference.