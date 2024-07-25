Highlights Several European stars have moved to MLS for a big pay-day towards the end of their career.

David Beckham's arrival at LA Galaxy in 2007 transformed the financial landscape of America's top flight.

Inter Miami dished out two of the biggest contracts in MLS history in the same summer of 2023.

Major League Soccer, the latest attempt at top-flight football in the United States of America, was forged in the aftermath of the 1994 World Cup hosted on US soil. The division was only five years old when it teetered on the brink of extinction, prompting league commissioner Don Garber to hire a fleet of bankruptcy lawyers.

An unexpectedly talented generation of American players initially kept MLS afloat before football in the US would forever be changed in 2007 by the arrival of David Beckham. When the English superstar joined LA Galaxy, some of his teammates still had to supplement their salaries with part-time jobs as pool cleaners and gardeners.

Even a decade-and-a-half later, Beckham's transformative deal still ranks as one of the biggest contracts ever handed out in MLS history, but his arrival catapulted the entire league into a different economic stratosphere. Here's a look at the highest-paid players in the division's history, all of which have unsurprisingly arrived since that landmark deal.

Biggest Contracts in MLS History Rank Player Team Start of Contract Weekly Salary Annual Salary 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2023 £306,000 £15.89m 2. Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC 2022 £230,000 £11.97m 3. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami 2023 £131,000 £6.82m 4. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire 2022 £122,000 £6.34m 5. Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy 2023 £111,000 £5.78m 6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy 2018 £108,000 £5.60m 7. Kaka Orlando City 2014 £107,000 £5.57m 8. Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC 2015 £106,000 £5.53m 9. Sebastian Driussi Austin FC 2023 £100,000 £5.22m 10. Clint Dempsey Seattle Sounders 2014 £100,000 £5.20m 11. David Beckham LA Galaxy 2007 £97,000 £5.05m

Figures have been converted from dollars to pounds and do not include bonuses.

11 David Beckham (LA Galaxy)

Annual salary: £5.05m

When David Beckham completed an earth-shattering move from Real Madrid - one of the most successful teams of all time - to join a club which was younger than him, he insisted that he was not "only going there to get the money". At first glance, he was right. Beckham took a 70% cut to his base salary when joining MLS.

The former Manchester United midfielder was still comfortably the best-paid player in the division, but his deal - which LA Galaxy lauded as "the biggest in sporting history" - included some attractive bonuses. The first-ever Designated Player was entitled to a share of the club's revenue. A fraction of every ticket, shirt and hot dog went to Beckham, earning him an estimated £196m across five years.

David Beckham at LA Galaxy Years 2007–2013 Appearances 124 Goals 20 Assists 42

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between David Beckham's first and last appearance in the competition, there was a 231% increase in worldwide MLS merchandise sales

10 Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders)

Annual salary: £5.20m

Seattle Sounders' majority owner, Joe Roth, hailed the arrival of Clint Dempsey in 2013 as "a historic day". One of the best players ever produced by the USA had returned to his country of birth after six largely successful years in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Roth also bragged: "We have been consistent in our message to the fans that we will spare no expense to win trophies." Dempsey remains the best-paid player in Seattle's franchise history and only had to wait a year before lifting the US Open Cup after scoring in an extra-time victory over Philadelphia Union in the final.

Clint Dempsey at Seattle Sounders Years 2013–2018 Appearances 136 Goals 57 Assists 25

9 Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Annual salary: £5.22m

Sebastian Driussi certainly earned his eye-watering pay rise. Signed by the embryonic Texan franchise, Austin FC, during the club's first year of existence, the Argentine attacking midfielder had half a year to adapt before exploding in the 2022 campaign.

Lining up as the attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, Driussi was his side's undisputed talisman. The former River Plate forward racked up 22 goals in the regular season - none of his teammates hit double digits - before scoring three more times in an unexpected run to the Western Conference play-off finals. Thanks in part to the investment made by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC were able to effectively triple Driussi's salary when he signed a contract extension in 2023.

Sebastian Driussi at Austin FC Years 2021–Present Appearances 104 Goals 48 Assists 15

8 Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)

Annual salary: £5.53m

No boyhood Juventus fan - who dutifully stuck by the Bianconeri while growing up in a home full of ardent AC Milan supporters - lightly walks away from the club of their dreams. Sebastian Giovinco admitted that he was in favour of a contract extension until the new Juve coach, Massimiliano Allegri "had other ideas".

Stuck at a crossroads in his career, Giovinco took a leap into the unknown with an unexpected move to Toronto FC at the start of 2015. A golden parachute certainly helped his decision, but the care and affection that the Canadian club lavished on Giovinco convinced the out-of-favour former prodigy. The 'Atomic Ant', as the 5ft 4in forward was known, repaid the good faith, taking Toronto FC to consecutive MLS Cup finals in 2016 and 2017.

Sebastian Giovinco at Toronto FC Years 2015–2019 Appearances 142 Goals 83 Assists 51

7 Kaka (Orlando City)

Annual salary: £5.57m

When Orlando City brought a merciful end to the protracted saga of signing Kaka, they were the reigning champions of America's third tier. In the closed-shop system of US soccer, Orlando had to buy their way into the top flight and quickly doubled down on the financial outlay by securing the franchise's first superstar. "Today we put MLS on notice," club president Phil Rawlins boasted.

Kaka only spent three years at the Citrus Bowl and never steered his team into the end-of-season play-offs, but left a lasting impression on the club and the league thanks to his qualities on both sides of the white line. "I don't think we could have picked a better guy, in every way, to be the foundation of this team," Orlando head coach Adrian Heath gushed when reflecting on the selfless qualities of the former World Cup winner. "Not only did he provide instant credibility but he is also a great teacher to the young guys in the team, showing them on a daily basis what it means to be a top-level professional."

Kaka at Orlando City Years 2015–2017 Appearances 78 Goals 25 Assists 19

6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Annual salary: £5.60m

Any sum LA Galaxy splashed on Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a bargain - in the unbiased eyes of Ibrahimovic himself, at least. "I came. I saw. I conquered," the humble Swede wrote on social media after announcing his MLS departure. For all of his bluster, Ibrahimovic did show his unique brand of brilliance.

The former Manchester United number nine racked up a staggering 52 goals in 53 starts, including an unforgettable brace off the bench on his debut against city rivals LAFC to complete a 4-3 comeback victory. "You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan," he told the Galaxy fanbase. "You are welcome."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy Years 2018–2020 Appearances 58 Goals 53 Assists 15

5 Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)

Annual salary: £5.78m

LA Galaxy were the first big spenders of MLS. While David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ultimately delivered on the pitch, the famous franchise were wary of throwing more money on ageing limbs when initially Javier Hernandez. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid supersub revealed that there was a clause in his initial contract from 2020 which would trigger an extension if he hit certain on-pitch targets.

Hernandez emphatically ticked off the criteria with 35 goals across his first two full league seasons, extending his stay in the US while also earning a sizeable pay rise for the 2022 campaign. Halfway through the first season following his extension, Hernandez tore his ACL. The Mexican striker would never play for the Galaxy again, eventually agreeing to terminate his lucrative deal in November 2023.

Javier Hernandez at LA Galaxy Years 2020–2024 Appearances 83 Goals 39 Assists 7

4 Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

Annual salary: £6.34m

Almost half of Chicago Fire's entire annual wage budget for the 2022 season was diverted straight into Xherdan Shaqiri's bank account. The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger boasts a stuffed trophy cabinet befitting of such a hefty price tag. The two-time Champions League winner has claimed top-flight titles in three different countries and is the only European player to have scored at the six major international tournaments between 2014 and 2024.

But the Power Cube's performances for the Fire have not justified the eye-watering fees. Shaqiri has never led Chicago into the play-offs, made it into the MLS All-Star team or scored more than seven league goals. Shaqiri doesn't even care for Chicago's famous deep-dish cuisine. "If I have a pizza it has to be a proper Italian pizza," he once sniffed.

Xherdan Shaqiri at Chicago Fire Years 2022–Present Appearances 75 Goals 16 Assists 13

3 Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)

Annual salary: £6.82m

After a lifetime spent bearing the brunt of the unrelenting pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona, Sergio Busquets - whose father also turned out for the Catalan giants - relished the reduced expectations at Inter Miami. "The American lifestyle is a dream for everyone," he grinned. "They do everything big here." Busquets would know, based on the hulking size of his contract.

Officially signing for Inter Miami one day after his long-time Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, the World Cup winner naturally earns less than his Argentine colleague but still ranks as one of the highest-paid players in the division. Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez complete the quartet of ex-Barcelona players in Miami, yet the duo's combined earnings is less than half of Busquets' swollen salary.

Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami Years 2023–Present Appearances 47 Goals 1 Assists 6

2 Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

Annual salary: £11.97m

Toronto FC president Bill Manning didn't call upon any nuanced scouting strategies when he embarked upon signing his club's next star. "I looked up the Italian national team [and] what players were coming out of contract," Manning told The Athletic. The Napoli icon appealed to the large Italian community in the Canadian city and arrived in Toronto one year after winning Euro 2020.

Andrea D'Amico was the former agent of Sebastian Giovinco - Insigne's revered compatriot who lit up MLS for TFC - and acted as an intermediary in the record-shattering deal to bring another costly Italian to Canada. But Insigne has desperately struggled to replicate Giovinco's on-pitch success, spending much of his first two years injured, walking out of training sessions or undermining his managers.

Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto FC Years 2022–Present Appearances 53 Goals 15 Assists 12

1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Annual salary: £15.89m

Lionel Messi had several options to consider in the summer of 2023. Happily out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine's first choice was a return to his former club Barcelona. When it became clear that the cash-strapped Catalan institution would have to make a raft of redundancies to finance any possible move, Messi settled upon a destination outside of Europe. According to the greatest player of all time, his decision to opt for Inter Miami was not financially motivated.

If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or somewhere else, where they offered me a lot of money. My decision is not because of money.

It may not have been the deciding factor, but there was certainly a lot of cash involved in Messi's arrival on South Beach. While his top-line salary is already record-breaking, it overlooks the deal he signed with Apple, the league's official broadcaster. The Argentine icon is entitled to a share of the revenue generated by every new subscriber to the MLS Season Pass since his transfer. Just to put his popularity into context, Messi's debut goal for Inter Miami was viewed more than 200 million times.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami Years 2023–Present Appearances 29 Goals 25 Assists 16

Stats via MLS Player Association and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25th July 2024.