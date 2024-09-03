Key Takeaways The Saudi Pro League is well-regarded for its lucrative contract offers in recent history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema lead the way with their astronomical wages, which rank high among the biggest contracts in football history.

Al-Ahli's 2024 deadline-day signing, Ivan Toney also makes his way into the list with an eye-watering reported £403,000 per week.

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is one of the fastest-growing football leagues in the world. Though the league has been active for more than four decades, it's public exposure only really started growing in 2023, coinciding with the Saudi Vision 2030 project, after the footballing great, Cristiano Ronaldo, signed for Al Nassr, and many experienced names have since followed in the Portuguese' footsteps.

The secret behind this is not at all complicated - hefty investment from the Saudi Arabian government has enabled SPL clubs to distribute lucrative contracts, which have subsequently attracted innumerable talents worldwide. The idea of a generally relaxed, but still competitive, level of football in tandem with a prosperous way of life is nothing short of an enticing prospect.

With such a star-studded league, the wage bills at each club must be eye-watering, given the kinds of bumper contracts quoted for each player. Here are ten of the biggest such contracts in Saudi Pro League history, and it is no surprise that all the ensuing names have been signed quite recently.

Biggest Contracts in SPL History Rank Player Team Start of Contract Weekly Salary Annual Salary 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023 £3.28 million £170 million 2. Neymar Al-Hilal 2023 £1.64 million £85.2 million 3. Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 2023 £1.64 million £85.2 million 4. Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli 2023 £855k £44.5 million 5. Sadio Mane Al-Nassr 2023 £655k £34.1 million 6. Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal 2023 £568k £30.0 million 7. Aleksandr Mitrovic Al-Hilal 2023 £409k £21.3 million 8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al-Hilal 2023 £409k £21.3 million 9. Ngolo Kante Al-Ittihad 2023 £409k £21.3 million 10. Ivan Toney* Al-Ahli 2024 £403k £21.0 million Values courtesy of Capology and The Mirror* - Correct as of 03/09/2024

10 Ivan Toney

Annual Salary: £21.0 million

In the summer of 2024, Ivan Toney completed a deadline-day switch to Saudi, which did come as a little surprise, given the plethora of upper-echelon English clubs interested in his signature, including Arsenal and Chelsea. But it was Al-Ahli who eventually paid Brentford's demands of £40 million, and the forward then became the second-highest earning English player on the planet.

A reported weekly wage of £403,000 per week denotes an increase of more than 1000% from his previous earnings at the Gtech Community Stadium, and it is something he will almost certainly never have received, were he to have signed for any other club outside Saudi Arabia.

Ivan Toney at Al-Ahli Years 2024 - Present Appearances 0 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Ngolo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Annual Salary: £21.3 million

After major domestic honors with Leicester City, and major European honors with Chelsea, N'Golo Kante had established himself as perhaps one of the best midfielders of his generation, but a devastating hamstring injury in August 2022 kept him sidelined until April the following year. The Chelsea top brass were looking to move on from the Frenchman and were content with his contract expiring in July 2023, at which point Al-ittihad swopped in with a contract offer he couldn't refuse.

With a weekly salary of £409,000, Kante got to work in the Saudi Pro League, and his performances also earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' Euros 2024 squad. The Paris-born man returned to the heart of the France midfield, and it was delightful to see him still pulling the strings and orchestrating play.

Ngolo Kante at Al-Ittihad Years 2023 - Present Appearances 46 Goals 4 Assists 6

8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal)

Annual Salary: £21.3 million

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic was a cornerstone to Lazio, where he spent eight years of his career and became the highest-scoring midfielder in the club's history. His value to the Serie A outfit was evident after it was revealed the team's president turned down lofty bids in the region of £85 million from the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan.

Ultimately though, as his agreement in Italy neared its expiry, the Serbian opted to travel to Saudi in the summer of 2023, like many others around the world, with a tempting weekly wage of around £409,000 proving too difficult to reject. Ever since, he has grown into an important asset to Al-Hilal, ranking highly among the top-contributing midfielders in the division.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Al-Hilal Years 2023 - Present Appearances 48 Goals 14 Assists 17

7 Aleksandr Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

Annual Salary: £21.3 million

A well-known player in English football, Aleksandr Mitrovic has two EFL Championship titles to his name, and he successfuly earned the mantle of starting striker for Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season. Just as the goals were flowing in for the Serbian talisman in the English top-flight, however, Al-Hilal swooped in with a bid worth around £44.3 million the following summer, and Mitrovic then became one of the leading, and among the most well-paid, strikers in the Saudi Pro League.

His impressive 28-goal haul in the 2023/24 term ranked him second behind only Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of top-scorers, and this record was key in his side's comfortable triumph in the race for the division title that season.

Aleksandr Mitrovic at Al-Hilal Years 2023 - Present Appearances 47 Goals 47 Assists 9

6 Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

Annual Salary: £30.0 million

After stints in Italy and England with Napoli and Chelsea respectively, Kalidou Koulibaly signed for Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, just a year after he moved to London. He was initially raking in a significant wage of £295,000 per week with the Blues, but he was offered the opportunity to double that in Saudi Arabia. Speaking in an interview, the Senegalese international was quite frank about his decision to depart from England:

“I can’t deny it, I will be able to help my whole family to live well, from my parents to my cousins, and support the activities of my Capitaine du Coeur association in Senegal."

Along with the salary boost, Koulibaly has also displayed some contributions to make his value worthwhile, helping his side to 14 clean sheets in 30 league outings.

Kalidou Koulibaly at Al-Hilal Years 2023 - Present Appearances 47 Goals 2 Assists 1

5 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

Annual Salary: £34.1 million

Former Premier League star, Sadio Mane, endured a largely unsuccessful spell in Germany with Bayern Munich, before his former Merseyside teammates, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino urged him to consider a move to Saudi Arabia instead. He eventually agreed to join Al-Nassr, and was promised a weekly salary of about £655,000 per week - almost seven times as much as he had previously earned during his best years at Liverpool, and more than double his earnings in Bavaria.

Mane managed to recover at least some of his best form in the Saudi Pro League, playing on the wide flanks, and he finished the 2023/24 campaign ranking as his side's second best for assists and third best for goals.

Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr Years 2023 - Present Appearances 50 Goals 19 Assists 13

4 Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli)

Annual Salary: £44.5 million

After one final season of creating magic for Manchester City, in which Riyad Mahrez won the highly-renowned treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League, the Algerian star opted for a change of environment and switched to Saudi Arabian outlet, Al-Ahli. He was quite simply the same tricky and exciting wide man fans saw at the Etihad, but this time in a different country, and a much greater wage to boot.

Speaking about his decisions for the move, it was quite evident that Mahrez was ultimately satisfied with how his senior career had panned out, and was content with spending his next years in a more relaxed setting.

"I was offered four years in Saudi Arabia, in a Muslim country where I can definitely protect (and provide for) my family. “There was also a new challenge, and a new project. So, I decided to leave, it wasn’t a big deal."

Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli Years 2023 - Present Appearances 36 Goals 12 Assists 15

3 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

Annual Salary: £85.2 million

After a massive financial jump from the previously-named player on this list, it is Karim Benzema, who was the recipient of the third most expensive contract in Saudi Pro League history. To describe the £1.64 million per week salary as handsome would be an understatement, and it is diffuclt to blame the forward of accepting such a lucrative offer, despite having an option to say with Real Madrid an additional year.

The former Ballon d'Or winner struggled to adapt to life in the Middle East initially, however, netting on just nine occasions in 21 league appearances. Fans weren't pleased, but Benzema insisted that the lack of support from teammates was letting him down. Of all the aforementioned names on this list, he has been among the rather underwhelming so far in his Al-Ittihad career.

Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad Years 2023 - Present Appearances 31 Goals 14 Assists 8

2 Neymar (Al-Hilal)

Annual Salary: £85.2 million

History's most expensive footballer made another big-money move in the summer of 2023, this time to Al-Hilal, in a deal worth over £90 million. Neymar was intended to be the next major incoming to the Saudi Pro League, after Cristiano Ronaldo set his precedent, and he was entitled to an eye-watering £1.64 million per week too.

To say the move has massively undermined expectations would not be an exaggeration. The former PSG star mustered just three league appearances in his first season, with an ACL tear during international duty marring his progress. Though, there is still time for him to instate himself as a key asset in an already talented Al-Hilal squad, and the Brazilian was vocally eager to return to action.

"I am fine. I am feeling good. I am impatient to be back on the pitch. The fans are unbelievable. “Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to give them the happiness they deserve, but you can be sure that next season we are going to have a lot of fun."

Neymar at Al-Ittihad Years 2023 - Present Appearances 5 Goals 1 Assists 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Annual Salary: £85.2 million

After a controversial end at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo swapped life with Manchester United for a more prosperous one in Saudi Arabia. With an astronomical taking of £3.28 million per week, Ronaldo remains clear atop the list of the most lucrative contracts ever offered not just in the country, but in the sport's history too.

Even with such high-value earnings, it is difficult to ask for more from the former Real Madrid legend - he swept up the top-scorer award with 35 goals, and notched a team-leading 11 assists as well, albeit falling short of the division title. At 39 years old, Ronaldo is still firing strong, showing few signs of slowing down.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr Years 2023 - Present Appearances 68 Goals 62 Assists 17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 03/09/2024