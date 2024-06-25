Highlights Scottie Barnes is reportedly set to sign the largest contract in Raptors history.

The 22-year-old's deal could hit $270 million if he meets certain criteria.

Toronto is building around Barnes after trading away several former stars.

In the current era of the NBA , super-max contracts are becoming more and more commonplace. Players serving as the league’s top talent are receiving contract offers easily in the nine-figure range with average annual values well into the eight-figure range.

The Toronto Raptors organization has been more reluctant to hand out contracts of that size. That is expected to change this offseason, however, with the likely extension of All-Star Scottie Barnes .

Barnes is reportedly set to agree to a five-year rookie max extension that would be by far the largest contract in franchise history. With that news as a backdrop, it is time to look at the five largest contracts in Raptors history.

1 Scottie Barnes – 5 Years, $270 Million

Barnes is prepared to agree to the largest contract in Raptors history

Barnes is the face of the Raptors and the team has made that known by offering him what would be by far the largest contract in the organization's history: a five-year max rookie extension worth up to $270 million.

The deal could reach that mark if Barnes reaches certain quotas, such as winning MVP or making an All-NBA or All-Defensive team.

Barnes is just 22 years of age and took the team by storm this past year. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.

Scottie Barnes – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 19.9 16.6 REB 8.2 7.4 AST 6.1 4.7 FG% 47.5 47.4 3PT% 34.1 31.1

The Raptors were not great last season, finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference. They shipped off the majority of their pieces from the 2019 championship team, indicating they are in full rebuild mode.

Team president Masai Ujiri recently declared that the team expects to be competitive in the near future, and if that happens, it will now be with Barnes at the helm.

2 DeMar DeRozan – 5 Years, $145 Million

DeRozan signed a five-year deal with the Raptors in 2016

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the more well-known names in the NBA over the last decade, and for good reason.

He started his career with the Raptors in 2009 but opted out of his contract with them in 2016 to become a free agent.

Toronto, unwilling to lose him, enticed him to stay by offering a five-year, $145 million deal. He agreed, and it became the largest contract in franchise history, at least until Barnes signs his new pact.

DeMar DeRozan - Career Splits Category With TOR Career PTS 19.7 21.2 REB 4.1 4.4 AST 3.1 4.1 FG% 44.8 46.9 3PT% 28.8 29.6

The Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs just two seasons into that contract. The deal got them Kawhi Leonard in return, and he led the way to the franchise’s only title in 2019.

3 Pascal Siakam – 4 Years, $137 Million

Siakam signed on for four years with the Raptors in 2019

Another key piece of the Raptors’ championship team of 2019 was Pascal Siakam . The Cameroon-born player made his debut with the team in 2016 and had a slow start, averaging just 4.2 points per game his rookie year.

But the 2018-19 season was his breakout campaign when he averaged 17.9 points per game. He only upped his play after that, averaging 22.6 points per game over the next four seasons.

Pascal Siakam - Career Splits Category With TOR With IND PTS 17.0 21.7 REB 6.5 6.6 AST 3.5 3.6 FG% 48.7 49.6 3PT% 32.7 33.0

The Raptors were heading south, though. In the final year of Siakam’s deal, Toronto traded him to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, officially beginning a rebuild.

Siakam would go on to lead the Pacers on a deep playoff run and recently signed a four-year, $189 million max contract with Indiana.

4 Kyle Lowry – 3 Years, $100 Million

Lowry agreed to a three-year pact with Toronto in 2017

It was a Kyle Lowry walk year in 2017, and he proved his worth by averaging 22.4 points per game in a season that saw him make the All-Star team.

The Raptors swooped in and swept Lowry off his feet with a three-year, $100 million contract offer, which he signed as the fourth largest in team history.

Kyle Lowry - Career Splits Category With TOR Career PTS 17.5 14.3 REB 4.9 4.3 AST 7.1 6.2 FG% 42.5 42.4 3PT% 37.7 36.8

Toronto was locking up its core, which would end up being the correct move as Lowry was yet another piece that helped lead the Raptors to a championship in 2019.

He ended up departing in 2021 when he signed an $85 million contract with the Miami Heat .

5 Fred VanVleet – 4 Years, $85 Million

VanVleet re-upped with Toronto on a four-year deal in 2020

Fred VanVleet was another key piece of the 2019 championship team as he averaged 14.0 points per game in the finals, including 22 in the series-clinching Game 6.

The Raptors locked him up after the title was won.

Fred VanVleet - Career Splits Category With TOR With HOU PTS 14.6 17.4 REB 3.3 3.8 AST 5.3 8.1 FG% 40.2 41.6 3PT% 37.3 38.7

In 2020, VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract, extending his stay for the next few seasons. The fan-favorite was serviceable during the contract, but the team was not competitive during that era.

He became a free agent in the 2023 offseason and signed a three-year, $128 million contract with the Houston Rockets .