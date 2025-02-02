Summary The 11 most controversial moments British football has ever seen have been named and ranked.

When flicking through the newspaper on a bright Monday morning, most football fans eagerly turn to the back pages to catch up on the weekend’s matches. Goals scored, records broken and managers sacked are all stories that dominate the sports section of newspapers. However, there have been moments when this news has spiralled into chaos and drama.

Football remains one of the most action-packed and competitive sports globally. British fans have witnessed a wide range of characters in their beloved game, with many leaving the sport with a lot of scrutiny surrounding their name. From Luis Suarez biting Branislav Ivanovic to Eric Cantona’s infamous kung-fu kick, we’ve compiled a ranking of the 11 biggest controversies in British football history.

11 Rangers Liquidation

2012

Money rules football, a statement that sadly rings true about the sport. For everyone associated with Rangers, the year of 2012 was a period of despair. The club, a giant in British football, were staring in the face of administration and liquidation. Finances behind-the-scenes were being mismanaged and fans became worried about the existence of their own club.

Craig Whyte, who took over a year earlier, left Rangers with debts of over £100 million which led to liquidation and the club’s disappearance from the top flight. With Charles Green’s help, the blue side of Glasgow were able to recover quickly, and they are back challenging Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership again. A story that shows you should never take anything for granted in the footballing world.

10 Frank Lampard Ghost Goal vs Germany

2010

Football fans often voice their discontent with technology’s growing presence in the modern game, with many stating it ruins the sport for everyone involved. Yet, England supporters would have welcomed goal-line technology back in 2010 when the World Cup was being hosted in South Africa.

In a pivotal round of 16 match against Germany, England trailed by two goals before Matthew Upson clawed a goal back for the Three Lions. Just 53 seconds later, Frank Lampard unleashed a long-range shot that struck the crossbar and clearly bounced over the line. The midfielder began to celebrate until the officials allowed play to continue and judged the ball hadn’t crossed the line. This decision still remains one of the most debated moments in World Cup history.

9 Tevez and Mascherano Transfer Scandal

2006

Back in 2006, third-party ownership was sparse in the English game and was more commonly used in countries like Italy and Portugal. West Ham, however, drew inspiration from these practices and struck a deal with four companies represented by Kia Joorabchian. This agreement facilitated the transfer of Argentine duo Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to West Ham.

In a strange turn of events, it emerged that West Ham did not technically own the players but had instead purchased financial rights to their contracts. Upon further investigation into the deals, the Premier League issued West Ham with a £5 million fine. Fans across the country expressed their disapproval over the decision not to deduct points, particularly since West Ham’s survival in the league came at the cost of Sheffield United’s relegation.

8 European Super League

2021

After the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British football community recognised the importance of solidarity over finances. The sport was meant to be a collective effort in tough times and not a pursuit for profit. However, the European Super League proposal contradicted this idea entirely.

This project, involving six English teams, aimed to establish a new league where clubs would abandon their national competitions for a more lucrative ‘super league’. Most club owners initially agreed, but the announcements were met with immediate outrage. The strong reactions prompted the clubs to swiftly withdraw their involvement and the plans were scrapped, much to the delight of supporters.

7 Darren Bent's Beach Ball Goal

2009

All kinds of obstacles are thrown onto a football pitch, from paper planes and plastic bottles to even pig heads. But Sunderland’s Darren Bent benefited from the strangest of objects in a game against Liverpool in 2009.

During a match at Anfield, a home fan tossed a beach ball onto the pitch. As play continued, the ball inadvertently changed the direction of Bent’s shot, sending it past Liverpool’s goalkeeper Pepe Reina. According to the rules, this should have been ruled out as ‘outside interference’, and the game should have been stopped. Bent’s strike remained the only goal of the game and Sunderland claimed a comical, but bizarre, three points.

6 Wimbledon's Switch to MK Dons

2002

Wimbledon were an English club with an FA Cup victory under their belt before they controversially relocated 60 miles north to Milton Keynes. The move was spearheaded by Pete Winkelman, who used the threat of liquidation to justify the club’s relocation.

When the Football Association (FA) approved the move in 2002, outraged fans of Wimbledon founded their own club named AFC Wimbledon. While some supporters remained with the rebranded MK Dons, others embraced a return to grassroots football by backing the newly formed AFC Wimbledon. This split birthed a rivalry between the two sides, with both clubs now competing in League Two.

5 Eric Cantona's Kung-Fu Kick

1995

When players get frustrated on the pitch, they typically vent at the referee or opposing players. However, Eric Cantona’s situation was very different. After being shown a red card in a match against Crystal Palace, he was walking off the field with the team’s kitman when he heard slurs aimed at his French heritage from Eagles fan Matthew Simmons.

Cantona responded with a powerful kung-fu kick directed at the spectator which sparked huge outrage among the crowd. The forward was banned for the remainder of the season and initially sentenced to two weeks in jail. But, this was later reduced to 150 hours of community service upon appeal.

2011

Football fans became used to hearing the voices of Andy Gray and Richard Keys as they turned on Sky Sports. However, in 2011, they hosted their final match after making sexist remarks about female Premier League official Sian Massey.

Unaware that their microphones were still live, they expressed surprise and made derogatory comments as the officials emerged from the tunnel. Sky responded quickly and suspended the duo, who were never seen on their network again.

3 Luis Suarez vs Patrice Evra

2011

On 15 October 2011, Liverpool drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Anfield, but the match is remembered more for the controversy involving Luis Suarez. After the game, Manchester United’s Patrice Evra reported to the referee that Suarez had racially insulted him during an altercation in the penalty area.

Suarez was subsequently handed an eight-game ban and a £40,000 fine. Surprisingly, Liverpool firmly supported Suarez and maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. It was later revealed that the Uruguayan had used a Spanish word, which he claimed he meant affectionately.

2 John Terry vs Anton Ferdinand

2011

Just a week following the Suarez-Evra incident, Chelsea captain John Terry found himself on the back pages for all the wrong reasons. During a match between Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea, Anton Ferdinand accused Terry of racial abuse after an exchange of words on the pitch.

Terry admitted to using the word ‘black’ with a combination of swear words, but claimed he was merely repeating what he believed Ferdinand had said. After a criminal court case, Terry was found not guilty and was let off with just a £2,500 fine from the FA.

1 Luis Suarez Biting Branislav Ivanovic

2013

On a list of controversial moments, it’s hard to imagine Suarez not claiming the top spot. Despite his undeniable talent on the pitch, his tenure in England was marked by some of the most bizarre incidents. Back in 2013, Branislav Ivanovic was likely spending his week working out how to defend against the striker in a must-win match at Anfield. What he got instead was far from what he expected, with the Liverpool ace latching onto his arm and biting his shoulder.

Despite Ivanovic’s immediate plea to the referee, Suarez managed to escape any on-field punishment which left the full extent of the incident unknown until after the final whistle. Acknowledging his guilt, the forward took to social media to apologise and admitted he had spoken to Ivanovic over the phone to express his regret. His attempted get-out clause was dismissed by the FA and Suarez was banned for 10 matches.

