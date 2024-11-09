The unbridled popularity of football has meant that over the years, there have been some huge crowds that have turned up to watch some of the biggest and most intriguing encounters the game has to offer. With stadiums like Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium able to hold in excess of 70,000 people, arenas can be packed to the rafters with adoring fans willing their teams on.

However, the removal of standing areas and terraces means that the capacity of football stadiums has been largely reduced in the modern game. As a result, many of the most-watched games in British football history may be fixtures that current fans aren't even aware of. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT is here to educate you on the 10 biggest crowds to ever attend a football match in Britain.

Biggest Crowds in British Football History Rank Match Venue Year Capacity 1. Scotland 3-1 England Hampden Park 1937 149,415 2. Bolton 2-0 West Ham Wembley 1923 126,047 3. Rangers 2-1 Celtic Ibrox Park 1939 118,567 4. Queen's Park 0-1 Rangers Hampden Park 1930 95,722 5. Cardiff City 0-1 Portsmouth Wembley 2008 89,874 6. Tottenham 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen Wembley 2016 85,512 7. Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City Maine Road 1934 84,569 8. Celtic 3-0 Rangers Celtic Park 1938 83,500 9. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1935 82,905 10. Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Maine Road 1948 81,962

10 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (1948)

81,962 - Maine Road

Prior to the dawn of the Busby Babes, Manchester United's popularity was apparent as over 81,000 fans tuned in to see them battle out to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in 1948. The Gunners took the lead in the first half with a goal from forward Reg Lewis. However, United equalized shortly after through a strike by Jack Rowley, maintaining their strong home record at the time.

More interesting is the fact the clash took place at Maine Road, the home of Manchester City. This is because it was also the Red Devils' temporary home after Old Trafford was bombed during the Second World War.

9 Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal (1935)

82,905 - Stamford Bridge

13 years prior to their packed-out clash with United, Arsenal also paid a visit to Stamford Bridge where even more spectators turned out for yet another 1-1 stalemate. Chelsea took the lead thanks to their forward, Joseph Bambrick, however the visitors hit back with twenty minutes left with a goal from their right half, Jack Crayton.

More than 82,000 found themselves in West London to witness a clash that, close to a century later, has become one of the most eagerly anticipated in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The current capacity of Stamford Bridge is less than half the number of people that watched the 1-1 draw in 1935 (40,341)

8 Celtic 3-0 Rangers (1938)

83,500 - Celtic Park

One of the biggest rivalries in world football, let alone British football. On this day, it was the Hoops who reigned supreme. In the 1938 encounter between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, Celtic secured a resounding 3-0 victory. The hosts took the lead shortly before half-time as John Divers evaded two challenges before slotting home.

Shortly after half-time, Malcolm MacDonald extended the lead from the penalty spot in the second half before Divers added his second with just over 15 minutes left. A resounding defeat for Rangers and one the onlooking home fans would've been delighted with.

7 Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City (1934)

84,569 - Maine Road

Long before the Cityzens would get the better of Stoke in the 2011 FA Cup final, they did the exact same thing, by the exact same scoreline, in the exact same competition as they knocked out the Potters at the quarter-final stage of the oldest domestic cup in football.

The game's only goal came from City's iconic frontman, Eric Brook, who scored by lobbing goalkeeper Roy John with a wayward cross. Not even the legendary Stanley Matthews could help turn things around for the visitors, as the travelling fans, who had hung out of trains to get to Manchester, went home empty-handed.

6 Tottenham 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen (2016)

85,512 - Wembley

The first game from the 21st century to appear on this list. While Tottenham's new stadium was under construction, the Lilywhites found themselves playing their home games on the hallowed turf of Wembley. This led to a Champions League record attendance for an English club, on a night where Son Heung-min was beaten by his former employers.

The match's only goal came from Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Kampl midway through the second period, as a deflected shot fell into his path before sidefooting past Hugo Lloris. A late Eric Dier free-kick crashed the crossbar, but it was not enough to save Mauricio Pochettino's men from defeat.

5 Cardiff City 0-1 Portsmouth (2008)

89,874 - Wembley

The 89,000+ crowd that packed Wembley Stadium for the 2008 FA Cup final is the closest the 90,000-seater has ever come to being completely sold out. The magic of the cup was on full display that year, as two teams that no one would have predicted to go so far made it all the way to the final.

In the end, Premier League superiority won out as Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth conquered lower-league Cardiff City. The game's deciding strike was a poacher’s finish from legendary super sub and former Arsenal front-man Nwankwo Kanu. Another former Gunner lifted the trophy in the form of defender Sol Campbell.

4 Queen's Park 0-1 Rangers (1930)

95,722 - Hampden Park

The original Glasgow derby was never actually between Rangers and Celtic. It was, in fact, the Teddy Bears taking on Queen's Park that was the first intense rivalry in the city. While now there is a whole league separating them, there was just a goal in it when the two sides met in the Scottish Cup way back in 1930.

The battle took place at Hampden Park, which remains the national stadium of Scotland. However, while it is commonplace for the arena to host the cup final, this match had the unique caveat of being the first round of that year's cup competition, making its location all the more unusual.

3 Rangers 2-1 Celtic (1939)

118,567 - Ibrox Park

The first 100,000+ spectator fixture to appear on this list, and it's a case of whatever Queen's Park and Rangers can do, the Gers and Celtic can do better. The most watched Old Firm clash in history came just prior to the beginning of the Second World War, and saw the Blues once again come out on top.

Goals from David Kinnear and Alex Venters were enough to cancel out Joe Carruth's consolation in what remains the most attended fixture in Scottish club football history.

2 Bolton 2-0 West Ham United (1923)

126,047 - Wembley

By 1923, the FA Cup was already close to reaching its half-century, with the contest between Bolton and West Ham being the 48th final. However, this one will go down in history not only for hosting the largest crowd in FA Cup history but also for being the first final to take place at Wembley Stadium.

Over 100 years on, the goals from David Jack and John Smith are written in Wanderers' folklore. It was left to captain Joe Smith to have the honor of being handed the famous trophy by King George V, in what remains arguably the most famous victory in Bolton's history.

1 Scotland 3-1 England (1937)

149,415 - Hampden Park

If not the greatest, then most certainly the longest rivalry in international football takes the crown. England's trip to Hampden Park was part of the annual British Home Championship that the two sides competed in, and on this occasion, with 149,415 looking on, it was the Scots who claimed the bragging rights.

While Freddie Steele opened the scoring for the visitors, a Frank O'Donnell equalizer just after half-time was followed by a Robert McPhail double to complete the turnaround and see the hosts win their second title in three years. The power has certainly shifted since then, but with the most eyes on them in the fixture's history, it was Scotland who were superior.

