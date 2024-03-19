Highlights Anthony Edwards had arguably the best dunk of the season with a vicious poster on John Collins.

Edwards claimed that his ridiculous dunk was the greatest of his career while watching it back after the game.

Collins unfortunately suffered a head injury while trying to contest Edwards' emphatic dunk.

In case you missed it, Anthony Edwards had the dunk of the year on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star sent social media into a frenzy after he put Utah Jazz forward John Collins on a poster with a dunk midway through the third quarter of Minnesota's 114-104 victory.

Edwards' dunk was so powerful, he actually dislocated his finger on the play. The budding star continued on in the game, though, and led the way to the eventual victory.

During his postgame interview, the Timberwolves guard was given a monitor to rewatch the play. While basking in the glory of his ridiculous poster, Edwards admitted it was the "greatest dunk of his career."

Edwards was the lone star for the Timberwolves in this game with both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined with injuries. Minnesota struggled early on, falling behind by as much as 16 points in the first quarter. But the All-Star guard willed his team back in the second half and gave Minnesota the lead with perhaps the most emphatic dunk of the 2023-24 season.

Poster Dunk Caused John Collins Injury

Collins suffered a head contusion while trying to contest the poster

Nothing good ever comes to a player on the receiving end of a poster dunk, and Edwards' powerful flush quickly went viral. But unfortunately for Collins, he sustained an injury after Edwards nearly flew over the top of him.

Utah's sophomore center Walker Kessler instantly subbed in for Collins, who did not return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion. Fortunately, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, the 26-year-old suffered a head contusion, avoiding a concussion, while attempting to stop Edwards on the way to the rim.

Edwards' Star Shining Brightest in T'Wolves' Pursuit of No. 1 Seed

Minnesota's star overcame the absence of Gobert and Towns to keep pace atop the West

While Edwards' dunk made the headlines on Monday night, his all-around performance and ability to overcome adversity was on full display once again. Edwards is widely (and correctly) viewed as a budding star in the NBA, and he continues to prove that true on a nightly basis.

Edwards finished the night with 32 points on 13-of-23 shooting, eight assists and seven rebounds while tacking on two blocks and one steal while leading Minnesota to its third consecutive victory.

Even without Towns and Gobert, and the Timberwolves falling into a 16-point first-quarter hole, Edwards shrugged it off while leading the way to another pivotal victory. Minnesota moved to 47-21 on the season, as the win kept htem within a half-game of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, Oklahoma City Thunder.

Arguably even more important, is the fact that the win for the Timberwolves helped them avoid falling behind the Denver Nuggets, who also hold a 47-21 record. The final stretch of the season with the Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets all jockeying for position atop the West is going to be a fun ride, and the No. 1 seed remains very much up for grabs.