Boxing has produced some of the biggest stars in the history of the sport, and encouraged the birth of the pay-per-view system which has helped fighters earn huge record-breaking purses over the years. Some huge names have stepped into the void and attracted huge audiences including Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who has dominated the market in the modern era.

These names have headlined some of the biggest events in both combat sports and sports history generally, and helped boxing move from a niche into the mainstream capturing the eyes of many around the globe. Although the pay-per-view market is under threat due to the rise of illegal streaming, it still plays an extremely important part in generating revenue to pay the fighters.

Here is the full list of the top-ten biggest selling boxing pay-per-views in the history of the sport, ranked according to the total buys they generated along with revenue but not measured with inflation.

10 Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: 1,650,000 - $80.5 million

Heavyweight legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson clashed with Jones Jr in a modern day money-making masterpiece in the modern era beginning of exhibitions, as the pair met several years after they had retired. The clash was broadcast on new streaming service Triller via their platform at a one-off fee, and also featured a whole host of influencers including the boxing debut of YouTube star Jake Paul with his brutal KO against Nate Robinson. The event also attracted a range of buyers by using music performances including from rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

The spectacle was great to see despite their being no result declared, with the majority suggesting Tyson did enough to win the bout against his fellow boxing legend. It is clear the pair had taken it serious from their incredible training footage, and it has invited other iconic figures in the sport to follow the same path, including Mayweather who is currently competing on a similar circuit.

9 Floyd Mayweather v Miguel Cotto: 1,500,000 buys - $94 million

A regular feature on this pay-per-view list, Mayweather's first appearance comes as he took on Puerto Rican star Miguel Cotto in a 2012 showdown for the Unified Super-Welterweight World Titles. It was the latest of Money's headline acts at the iconic MGM in Las Vegas, where revenue was in its premium and saw some of the richest fighters in history clamour to compete there.

And of course the undefeated champion did exactly that, with an event packed to the rafters to see him share a chess match with Cotto who put up a brave display but was ultimately unable to derail the dominance of the American. Mayweather cruised to a unanimous decision win on the judges scorecards, with an incredible amount of stamina and durability on display during fight night.

8 Mike Tyson v Peter McNeeley: 1,550,000 buys - $96 million

A huge event with mammoth interest came in 1995, with the return of heavyweight icon Mike Tyson after a four-year hiatus following his arrest in 1991 and subsequent prison sentence, where he was surprisingly able to train very hard. The event was billed 'He's Back' and saw him take on fringe fighter Peter McNeeley, despite having held talks over a potential mammoth show against George Foreman for his comeback outing.

It was a significant night, in which Tyson delivered exactly how he always did with the contest lasting just 85 seconds as he produced a typically sensational highlight-reel KO. The ex-champion landed a booming uppercut before his rival's manager entered the ring to stop any more damage being inflicted, as he proved he was ready to mix it with the big players in the division again after his absence. Again, this is one of his many features on the list given the huge gates and revenue he was able to attract.

7 Evander Holyfield v Mike Tyson 2: 1,990,000 buys - $100.2 million

This is one of the most memorable events in boxing history, so barely needs a recap, but it is quite clear from the huge buyrate and revenue quite how big this was. Tyson and Evander Holyfield were meeting for the second time at the iconic MGM arena in Las Vegas as he was looking to avenge his defeat, but things took a dark turn in one of the most bizarre fights in the sport's history. What later became known as 'The Bite Fight', Tyson was disqualified for biting off a part of his rival Holyfield's ear in frustration, and it sent shockwaves through the world, with his boxing license revoked.

He later regained his license but had generated one of the most incredible moments in boxing, for the wrong reasons, although the pair have since become friends after Holyfield forgave Tyson in an incredible public interview. Remarkably, the bite and injury is now a profitable business for the fighters, who have since launched an ear bite edible, while Tyson has also set out terms if the pair are to do battle again.

6 Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia: 1,205,000 buys - $102.4 million

The most recent of the events in what proved to be a huge success on the box office market, lightweight rivals Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis settled their bitter rivalry in what resembled a meeting between two of the 'Four Kings' in the lightweight division at the time in the modern generation. It was huge stakes for both men who carried undefeated records, but also huge reputations and profiles with Garcia famous through social media, while Davis was considered to be Mayweather's protege.

Although not recording quite the volume of buys given the modern century conundrum, the event was a huge success and generated a record-breaking gate and revenue, like not seen since the days of the past or in comparison with some of the UFC's highest-ever grossing pay-per-view events. Davis won in fashion with a booming KO after Garcia decided to quit, and 'Tank' has cemented his name as the fastest rising star in the sport to date.

5 Lennox Lewis v Mike Tyson: 1,950,000 buys - $112 million

A huge battle between two of the biggest heavyweights in the division ever to have existed, saw Tyson up against British star Lennox Lewis, which was held in Tennessee after a pre-fight brawl prevented the event from being staged in Las Vegas, in one of the wildest press conference moments in boxing history.

The blockbuster event was a huge hit with the box offices and a huge turnout packed the Pyramid arena, but it was Tyson who failed to live up to his rival's pressure and was sent crumbling to the canvas twice during a convincing win for Lewis. It helped Lewis seal a brilliant end to his glistening career, retiring one fight later after beating Vitali Klitschko, while being remembered for such a historic and successful event.

4 Floyd Mayweather v Oscar De La Hoya: 2,480,000 buys - $136 million

Another appearance for 'Money' on the list in one of the biggest fights of his career as he took on fellow American De La Hoya, who was considered a fellow great at the time. At the point of fight night, it became the most lucrative boxing event to have ever been staged bringing in a mega $136 million as a result of the expensive Las Vegas gate and pay-per-view purchases in a real landmark for the sport.

On the night it was a close and competitive showdown, with Mayweather managing to edge the win on the judges scorecards by split decision. The undefeated 50-0 star and De La Hoya always spoke about another lucrative meeting which was scheduled, but Mayweather's retirement prevented it from happening in 2008. Since, he has always ruled out lacing back up his gloves to settle their rivalry, with his manager having shut down the talks immediately.

3 Floyd Mayweather v Canelo Alvarez: 2,200,000 buys - $150 million

Another huge battle in Mayweather's career came against Mexican hero Canelo Alvarez, who is currently near the top of the pound-for-pound rankings in the present day. It represented a real tactical battle between two technically gifted boxers from different countries, and a hugely significant event which headlined the US box office market generating huge revenue.

Things unfolded in the ring as predicted by many with Mayweather adopting the master role against Alvarez who took up the apprentice duty, and the American dominated from start to finish, with a video since emerging of exactly how hard it was for him to land a punch that night. He took the result by unanimous decision, but it wasn't to be a big blow for his rival, whose stock rose for accepting the challenge, and he has since gone on to become a very successful champion.

2 Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: 4,300,000 buys - $396 million

An intriguing, but incredible entry to the rankings saw the first of a kind crossover fight between MMA and boxing, as UFC superstar Conor McGregor entered the squared circle to take on Mayweather in the final professional fight of his career. It was a huge event, which saw McGregor produce some iconic one-liners in a press tour which will go down in the memory of sports fans forever.

Despite the Irishman's destruction of Mayweather in the verbal spars, Mayweather was able to weather an early three-minute storm to control the fight and produce a scintillating stoppage in a 30-second spell of brilliance in the tenth round. Irrespective of the result, both fighters made huge purses in excess of $100 million and the event became the second highest-selling, and saw the pair become two of the highest paid boxers per-punch in history.

1 Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao: 4,600,000 buys - $410 million

The biggest commercial fight in boxing once again involved Mayweather and his bitter rival Manny Pacquiao who finally settled their boxing rivalry after years of promising to finally meet in the ring. The anticipation was like no other with the fight held in the US, but followed in huge numbers by the challengers' supporters in the Phillipines with the whole country behind him.

Overall, the event generated huge gate fees with expensive ticket prices snapped up in seconds, while pay-per-view numbers were monstrous even before the event took place. But it did end up being a relatively dull affair in the end, with Mayweather having the final say in the ring moving to a unanimous decision win in emphatic fashion with a frustrating performance to limit 'Pac Man'. A rematch has always been talked about given the size of the event, but it appears to have been ruled out when the pair met in a chance meeting last year.