It has been over 150 years since football teams in England could compete for a trophy, with the first edition of the FA Cup kicking off in 1871. 17 years later, the Football League officially began and ever since then, clubs across the country have been vying to get their hands on silverware.

In that time, more domestic cups have been added to teams depending on what level of the football pyramid they are at. Then came the introduction of the European Cup in 1955, which would later be re-branded as the Champions League. Alongside this, there would become a secondary and even third continental honour for English clubs to chase. There is no shortage of top-flight honours available to be won.

There have been teams who have won plenty more than others. Those bigger sides tend to play in the Premier League and win with reasonable frequency. Liverpool and Manchester United top the tree when it comes to most top-flight trophies in the country, having won 46 and 43 titles respectively. Yet, at the other end of the scale, there are some very recognisable teams who have yet to get their hands on any major silverware despite being some of the most reputable names around.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to take a look at some of the teams who have not won a major trophy and see just how close they have come to one in their history.

Biggest English Clubs to Have Never Won a Major Trophy Club Years in top-flight Best league finish Cup finals Crystal Palace 24 Third (1991) FA Cup (1990 & 2016) Fulham 29 Seventh (2009) FA Cup (1975) & Europa League (2010) Brighton & Hove Albion 11 Sixth (2023) FA Cup (1983) Watford 14 Second (1983) FA Cup (1984 & 2019) Brentford 8 Fifth (1936) None

Brighton

The Seagulls came close to a trophy in 1983

For fans new to the game, it might be hard to imagine a time when Brighton weren't competing in and around the top half of the Premier League table. They have cemented their position as a creditable threat for European football over the last couple of seasons under the likes of Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, for the south coast side, much of their history has been spent in the lower leagues of the footballing pyramid, making competing for top trophies extremely difficult. Their golden generation in recent years have taken steps in that direction. They made the 2022/23 FA Cup semi-finals and were the better of the two teams as they took on Manchester United. Having been unable to find a breakthrough in the stalemate, they lost the lottery of a penalty shootout after Solly March blazed his effort over David De Gea's goal.

Had they made it to the final, they would've had to contend with eventual treble winners Manchester City. Safe to say the odds would've been stacked against them. That being said, the only time they did reach the final of England's oldest competition they nearly did pull off a magical upset against a Manchester side.

It was United again who they faced in the 1983 final, with the game finishing 2-2. Back in those days, finals went to a replay, which United would go on to win 4-0. To this day, that remains the closest Brighton have come to a top-flight trophy.

They are still in the Europa League and will be facing Roma in the Round of 16. Fans will be dreaming of a European fairytale, much like West Ham managed in the Europa Conference League last year.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Brighton finished top of their 2023/24 Europa League group with 13 points

Crystal Palace

The Eagles also fell short in cup finals versus United

It is not just Brighton who have felt heartbreak in an FA Cup final against Manchester United. Crystal Palace have also been there. Twice.

The London club has spent the last decade consolidating themselves in the Premier League, something which chairman Steve Parish has reiterated is his priority. At times, this has maybe distracted the Eagles from pushing on in other competitions. That being said, they have come bitterly close, but fell short on two occasions against the mighty Red Devils.

The first of these came in 1990. Historically, this was the cup final that saved Sir Alex Ferguson's skin at Manchester United and gave him more credit in the bank to go and achieve the legacy that he ended up creating. But Palace were so close to stopping this. Like with Brighton, the final originally finished as a draw, with United stealing the replay just five days later thanks to a Lee Martin goal.

Fast-forward 26 years, and Palace had the opportunity to exact revenge. They even took the lead through Jason Puncheon, and manager Alan Pardew couldn't help but celebrate, wildly.

The dancing may have been a bit presumptuous, as United were level just moments later. With no replay this time around, extra time was needed to separate the finalists. Louis Van Gaal's men went down to ten men when Chris Smalling was sent off for a second booking. However, Palace couldn't make use of the extra man advantage.

Jesse Lingard volleyed home one of the greatest strikes in FA Cup final history to hand his team their first trophy in the post-Fergie era, and leave Pardew's Palace empty-handed once again.

Fulham

The Cottagers came close to European success in 2010

In 2008, Fulham managed to pull off the great escape, having seemed destined for relegation throughout the second half of the season. Having managed to stay up, they somehow managed to qualify for the Europa League the following year.

It was expected to be a nice yet short-lived experience for Fulham, but they continued to defy the odds and keep on winning. They managed to qualify from their group in second. Finishing above Basel and CSKA Sofia, only Roma could top Roy Hodgson's men as they made an impressive start to the tournament.

Having got past Ukranian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in the Round of 32, one of Europe's most formidable names awaited them. Drawn against Juventus in the Round of 16, it seemed as though the fun was over as they were beaten 3-1 in the first leg. No one could've foreseen what would happen when the Italians came to Craven Cottage.

The Old Lady crumbled as their lead began to evaporate before their very eyes. Inspired by Bobby Zamora and Zoltan Gera, the English side went on to win 5-4 on aggregate and eventually progressed all the way to the final. There, they met an Atletico Madrid side that contained an attacking duo of Diego Forlan and Sergio Aguero.

Unfortunately, Fulham were unable to complete the miracle, narrowly losing 2-1 on the night. It was the second time in their history they finished runners-up in a major competition, with the first being in the 1975 FA Cup final. On that day, they were beaten 2-0 by West Ham.

Brentford

The Bees have never made a cup final

Brentford's climb to the Premier League has been a real rags-to-riches story. It was as recently as 2019 that the Hounslow club did not have a stadium that met Premier League rules and regulations. Now, they are looking to survive in the division for the third consecutive season and have one of the most in-form strikers in Ivan Toney.

Because of their humble beginnings, Brentford don't have much to celebrate in terms of silverware. In fact, unlike the others on this list, they haven't made a cup final in their history. The closest they have come was in the 2021 Carabao Cup, where they were ousted by Tottenham. Having overcome the likes of Southampton and Newcastle in earlier rounds, that semi-final exit was a bitterly disappointing blow.

In terms of league position, their best-ever finish in the top flight was 5th, all the way back in 1936. These days, staying in the division will be the main aim. Anything else that comes along with that would just be an added bonus.

Watford

The Hornets have had the most chances at cup final success

We may be moving away from Premier League sides, but Watford are the team that have squandered the most chances of success on this list. The club from just outside of London have been bouncing up and down between the Premier League and Championship in recent years, and chances of major silverware seem to be in the distance.

Heartbreakingly for the Hornets, two of their closest calls came in consecutive years. Having finished runners-up in the 1983 first division behind Liverpool, Watford made the FA Cup final the following year against another Merseyside staple in Everton. Yet again, they fell short, losing 2-0 on the day. They would have to wait 35 years for their next trip to the final, although many may have wished they had not bothered.

What ensued in 2019 was a record-equalling 6-0 defeat at the hands of Man City. Though that may have been a disappointing end to their cup run, the extra-time comeback victory of Wolves in the semi-final is a game that is sure to live long in the memories of supporters.