Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs might struggle defensively with a weak cornerback group post the departure of L'Jarius Sneed.

The San Francisco 49ers face risks from key injuries; need to maintain their health for critical moments in games.

The Green Bay Packers may face challenges with a young and inexperienced right guard on the offensive line.

Even the greatest teams in NFL history weren't perfect. Ok, maybe the 1972 Miami Dolphins were by record, but they're the exception. The point is that it's unreasonable to expect 2024's top contenders to have every piece they need on the sidelines. Take, for example, last year's Kansas City Chiefs, who won it all with an underwhelming group of wide receivers.

So, with the new season getting nearer every day, let's examine what could be the biggest flaw for the 10 teams considered the favorites to win it all. Some of these are new, while others have popped up recently. Regardless, if the season were to start today, opponents would know to exploit these areas. It'll be up to each team to patch their holes before the playoffs.

Top 10 Teams by Super Bowl Odds Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +550 San Francisco 49ers +600 Baltimore Ravens +900 Detroit Lions +1200 Buffalo Bills +1400 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Houston Texans +1400 Philadelphia Eagles +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Green Bay Packers +2000 *Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Let's take a look at each Super Bowl contenders most glaring flaw entering the 2024 campaign.

1 Kansas City Chiefs - Cornerback

One departure leaves a lot of questions in Kansas City's CB room

The Chiefs, fresh off another Super Bowl, addressed their need for better wide receivers. In exchange, they lost top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps the biggest play of the AFC Championship Game was a Kansas City fumble recovery in the end zone, a turn of events made possible because Sneed punched the ball out.

Left in that CB room are a bunch of players drafted in 2022 or later. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson have experience but aren't as reliable on the outside. The rest of that group has not played much at the NFL level. Expect opposing offenses to challenge Kansas City's corners this year, especially in the first few weeks.

For a team that expects to lead often, a weak group of corners could make shutting the door a daunting task. The rest of the defense can only offer so much support for a position that loves to proclaim itself an island. Late-game drives may be sweaty defensively for the reigning champion Chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: L'Jarius Sneed caught two interceptions last season, bringing him to 10 in his Chiefs career. Kansas City's current cornerbacks have combined for two career interceptions, both of which came in 2022.

2 San Francisco 49ers - Health

It seems like the same song plays in San Francisco every season

Deebo Samuel only missed two games, but he was noticeably banged up for most of 2023's regular season and postseason. Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl. Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell have plenty of history with injuries. Brock Purdy became the team's starting quarterback because the rest of the QB room was inactive.

For some reason, the San Francisco 49ers seem to endure key injuries consistently. Those problems tend to be at their worst in the most significant moments. Every team needs some positive luck when it comes to health, but the 49ers have had two straight postseasons where a key loss may have doomed them.

So far, there aren't any reasons to sound the alarm on arguably the NFL's most complete roster. However, history has shown that getting hurt happens to coincide with the 49ers heading home.

3 Baltimore Ravens - Coaching

Cornerback could be a major issue if Marlon Humphrey continues to decline, but the Baltimore Ravens tend to exit the playoffs similarly every season. Baffling decision-making in big games, especially after the team gets punched in the mouth. Last year's AFC Championship Game was just another example.

The 2023 iteration of the Ravens led the NFL in rushing. The biggest deficit in their playoff loss was 10 points, which is how they entered halftime. Baltimore averaged 5.1 yards per carry in that defeat, compared to Kansas City's 2.8-yard average.

It's absolutely criminal that in the second half, the Ravens only called three designed rushing plays. The first two came on their first pair of plays in the third quarter. There was no need to abandon their ground game, which will feature Derrick Henry in 2024, against the Chiefs, who allowed 4.5 yards per rush last year (24th).

That game was just another example of Baltimore beating themselves for no reason. Will the team stick to the plan for a full season this time around?

4 Detroit Lions - Pass Rush

The secondary was accounted for, but the Lions need more pressure too

Stopping the pass was a disaster last year for the Detroit Lions. Ultimately, it cost them a 17-point lead in the NFC Championship Game. Two rookie cornerbacks, a trade for a veteran CB, and another year of growth for two young safeties account for part of the pass-stopping equation.

The other part involves a pass rush with plenty of question marks. Detroit was 23rd in sacks last season with 41, and 11.5 of those were thanks to Aidan Hutchinson. Getting production elsewhere will be a must in 2024, especially against elite teams in the latter stages of the season.

D.J. Reader was brought in to help, but he only has 9.5 career sacks in 106 games played. Marcus Davenport should get chances on the edge, but he was limited to four games a year ago. There are still plenty of what-ifs when it comes to the Lions' pass rush in 2024.

5 Buffalo Bills - Safety

A position that was usually a given now has two new starters

Since 2017, Micah Hyde has been one of Buffalo's starting safeties, an All-Pro who everyone knew would perform. Injuries hampered his final two seasons with the Bills, and he is currently a free agent mulling retirement. Jordan Poyer also arrived in 2017, yet this All-Pro performer signed with Miami in free agency.

Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards may be fine, but the Buffalo Bills are used to extraordinary in their last line of defense. It may be a big adjustment, from top to bottom, not having elite safeties anymore.

Behind Rapp and Edwards are two players without a single NFL snap, and Damar Hamlin. Not exactly a confidence-inspiring group. While most concerns will center on Buffalo's WR situation, the safety room is far more precarious right now.

6 Cincinnati Bengals - Wide Receiver

Arguably the team's greatest strength is one handshake away from becoming a glaring weakness

It was a little more than two years ago when Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins were a lethal trio running around for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Chase isn't going anywhere for the time being.

However, Boyd is now a member of the Tennessee Titans, which is a blow to Cincinnati's depth at that position. Higgins has requested a trade, so he could be gone at any moment too. Chase may be elite, but the rest of the Bengals' wide receivers are unproven.

If Higgins were to depart, rookie Jermaine Burton would be the presumptive WR2. Every other wide receiver on the roster will enter the season with fewer than 50 receptions. Who will threaten opposing secondaries if Chase is a non-factor?

7 Houston Texans - Center

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This young Houston Texans team is ready to take the next step, but they're transitioning at one of football's most underrated positions. Last season's starting center, Michael Deiter, took his talents to the nation's capital. There are two options for starting center in 2024.

Juice Scruggs, entering his second season, is listed as the starter right now. His competition is another sophomore, Jarrett Patterson. The issue is that both of those men spent chunks of 2023 injured.

There isn't much experience at Houston's center spot right now. Health is another factor that could complicate things. For as talented as the Texans may be, the heart of their offense is potentially their greatest vulnerability.

8 Philadelphia Eagles - Interior Offensive Line

Replacing a Hall of Fame center isn't easy

Jason Kelce officially retired this offseason, meaning that the Philadelphia Eagles will have someone else starting at center for the first time since 2010. Their initial solution is sliding former right guard Cam Jurgens over into the center spot. Tyler Steen, who has one career start, is now the starting right guard.

Finding a new center is never easy, and Philadelphia's situation makes it trickier. Kelce was one of the best to ever do it for a run-heavy offense. Communication along the offensive line was seldom an issue with Kelce calling the shots, but that may change in 2024.

It's unlikely that Jurgens will pull on outside rushing plays as Kelce did. Jurgens, Steen, and left guard Jordan Mailata will have pass protection kinks to work out. This Eagles' offensive line may be a lot less imposing, which will send ripples throughout an offense that has been elite for years.

9 Dallas Cowboys - Running Back

The Boys are moving backwards in the backfield

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys decided to move on from Ezekiel Elliott, entrusting Tony Pollard with the team's lead back duties. Well, Pollard is in Nashville, and Elliott is lined up to be RB1 in 2024. It would've been a lot simpler to name the playoffs as Dallas' fatal flaw, but rewinding in the backfield is more alarming.

For two years in a row, Dallas has been below average in yards per carry despite excellent scoring totals. 2023 was by far Elliott's worst as a pro. The Cowboys can't trust Rico Dowdle or Deuce Vaughn if they're bringing Elliott back.

Ezekiel Elliot's Rushing Stats in the Last 5 Years Year Yards per Game Yards per Rush Attempt Rushing TDs 2019 84.8 4.5 12 2020 65.3 4.0 6 2021 58.9 4.2 10 2022 58.4 3.8 12 2023 37.8 3.5 3

This team won't be a major threat on the ground, yet again. That will make running out the clock tough, along with added pressure on the passing game. Dallas could benefit from a great running back more than any other team right now.

10 Green Bay Packers - Right Guard

One of the NFL's youngest teams won't have much experience here

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers did plenty to address their front seven on defense. Stopping the run shouldn't be the thing that holds the team back in 2024. Instead, a quietly complete roster will have to combat youth at one of their offensive line spots.

Sean Rhyan is projected to start right now. He struggled in limited action last season and has no NFL starts under his belt. His backups are either just as inexperienced or were just as ineffective in 2023.

In Green Bay's case, the hope is that one weak link won't cause everything to come crashing down. Yet, it's hard to ignore how poor the Packers could be at right guard. For a team that needs every win in pursuit of a division crown, they better pray that their right guard situation doesn't cost them any games.

