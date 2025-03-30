Summary Naming rights on stadiums are more than common in the modern era of football.

Especially lucrative naming rights deals offer teams that are given them a fairly sizeable new stream of income.

Deals within this list range from prices of under £6 million to numbers that range above £25 million.

In modern football, naming rights on stadiums are becoming more and more common, especially in comparison to days passed, where they were hardly ever seen. Naming rights offer another means of revenue to teams in an era of the game where money has become all the more important.

Stadium naming rights are seen fairly often in Europe, with England–a country not necessarily associated with such deals–having its fair share of examples, such as the Etihad Stadium of Manchester City, Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium and the Vitality Stadium on the south coast, home of Bournemouth.

European football will, most likely, see more deals on naming rights in the years to come as presumably, their value will only increase. With all of this in mind, which 10 clubs in 2025 are beneficiaries of football’s largest naming rights deals?