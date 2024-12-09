Key Takeaways Stadiums are a crucial part of the make-up of any professional footballing side.

Particularly in the 21st century, many teams have moved to grounds with a higher capacity to facilitate more fans at the games.

Wembley Stadium, with a 90,000-seat capacity, is the largest stadium in England by a considerable margin.

Stadiums are a quintessential part of footballing culture, not only in England but in the wider world as well. They give fans a place to congregate every other week, roughly, and generate an atmosphere that not only pushes the team they support through each game, but also serves to intimidate an opponent. So much can be said about the effects a loud, emphatic crowd of fans can have.

The game has seen many teams move stadiums in the past, though this is something that has become especially prevalent in the 21st century, with some teams having enough money to build grounds that accommodate more fans to make more profit in the long run. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and West Ham United are just some of the teams that have moved somewhere else in recent years.

With home grounds being a part of any club’s fabric, it is worth asking the question; which 10 stadiums in England are the biggest?

10 Biggest Football Stadiums in England Rank Name Capacity Team 1. Wembley Stadium 90,000 England National Team 2. Old Trafford 74,310 Manchester United 3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,850 Tottenham Hotspur 4. London Stadium 62,500 West Ham United 5. Anfield 61,276 Liverpool 6. Emirates Stadium 60,704 Arsenal 7. Etihad Stadium 53,400 Manchester City 8. St James' Park 52,305 Newcastle United 9. Stadium of Light 48,707 Sunderland 10. Villa Park 42,918 Aston Villa

10 Villa Park

42,918 seats

With a capacity of just under 43,000 seats, Aston Villa have spent all but 23 years of their 150-year existence at Villa Park. The club moved to the stadium in 1897 and have played there ever since. In its history, the ground has hosted games for the World Cup, the Euros and European club competitions. Villa Park has had 55 FA Cup semi-finals contested there, more than any other stadium in England.

There have been discussions in recent years about expanding the capacity of Villa Park to something closer to 50,000 seats, though no significant work has been made on these ideas. At the time of writing, Villa Park is slated to be used as one of the host stadiums for Euro 2028, when the tournament is hosted by Great Britain and Ireland.

9 Stadium of Light

48,707 seats

Sunderland Association Football Club have played at eight different home grounds throughout their 145-year history. Much of their early history was spent hopping around a variety of stadiums, including Blue House Field, Groves Field, Horatio Street and Abbs Field, with the latter of those four being the first ground at which Sunderland charged admission fees for fans.

1886 saw a move to Newcastle Road, where the Black Cats would stay for just over a decade until they set up Roker Park, which opened in 1898. Sunderland would call Roker Park home for almost a century and saw over 70,000 fans gather for a 1933 FA Cup clash with Derby County, which remains Sunderland’s record attendance.

In 1997, not long after the Taylor Report, Sunderland moved to the Stadium of Light, where they remain today. An expansion in 2000 saw the ground reach its current capacity and the stadium has hosted three matches for the England national team in the past.

8 St James' Park

52,305 seats

From one Tyne and Wear side to another, Newcastle United have had a far less nomadic history than their bitter rivals Sunderland. St James’ Park has been used for football since the 1880s, with Newcastle having played there since 1892, the same year they were founded as the club people know today, having spent the time between 1881 and then as either Stanley FC or East End FC.

The Magpies, who have never dropped below the second tier of English football, now play in front of just over 52,000 fans on a consistent basis. The stands of the ground are famously asymmetric, resulting from a combination of Newcastle’s desire to expand and conflict with the local council and residents.

In 1995, there was a proposal for the club to move from St James’ to Leazes Park, though this caused much controversy and ultimately, nothing materialised from the move. Having been used for international contests in the past, the stadium was also used during the 2012 Olympics.

7 Etihad Stadium

53,400 seats

The Etihad Stadium, or the City of Manchester Stadium to give the ground its name without the influence of sponsorship, has been Manchester City’s home for just a fraction of their history. Between 1880 and 1887, City played their home games across five different stadiums until moving to Hyde Road in the second of those years.

The Sky Blues would remain at Hyde Road for 36 years. The ground’s Main Stand was destroyed by a fire in 1920, however, and City moved to Maine Road three years later. Maine Road initially had a capacity of over 80,000 seats, but throughout the 20th century, this number was reduced and dwindled down to 32,000, which was cause enough for the club to look for a new home.

The Etihad, named as such in 2011, was built to host the 2002 edition of the Commonwealth Games. A year after the event, Manchester City moved into what was their new home, having signed a 200-year lease through the Manchester City Council for rights to the ground. At the time of writing, there are hopes that an expansion of the North Stand that will take the capacity to over 60,000 will be completed in time for the start of next season.

6 Emirates Stadium

60,704 seats

Despite being formed in 1886, it would take almost 30 years before Arsenal started playing in North London. After spending time at the Invicta Ground in the capital’s south-east region, they moved to the stadium that would become known as Highbury in September 1913, calling the ground home until 2006.

Highbury had a capacity of almost 60,000 until implications from the Taylor Report reduced that number to under 40,000 by 1993. Expansion proved problematic, both due to residential properties being close to the ground and its East Stand being designated as a listed building.

As such, when Arsenal wanted to move, a new stadium had to be built, with work being completed between 2004 and 2006 for almost £1 billion. Arsenal moved in the year of the stadium’s completion, their new home being capable of holding over 60,000 people. It has since been used for several international matches, as well as music acts when football isn’t being played.

5 Anfield

61,276 seats

Liverpool Football Club were formed in 1892 and in their 132 years of existence, they have only played at one stadium. Anfield, famed for its intense atmosphere, particularly on European nights, was, rather ironically, originally the home of Everton Football Club, who played there between 1884 and 1891 until they moved to Goodison Park.

The ground has seen crowds ranging from 5,000 to over 60,000 across its history, with development to the stadium having come steadily throughout the 20th century and into the current millennium. It was only this year that redevelopments on the Anfield Road End of the stadium were completed.

There were discussions about Liverpool potentially moving to a new stadium at Stanley Park at the turn of the century, though by the time Fenway Sports Group took over the club in 2010, it was made very clear that this idea would not be brought to reality.

4 London Stadium

62,500 seats