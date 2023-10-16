Highlights Old Trafford's capacity could increase to 90,000

Other notable stadiums around the world include Estadio Mas Monumental in Argentina, Salt Lake Stadium in India, Borg el-Arab Stadium in Egypt, and Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia.

The largest football stadium in the world is the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea, with a capacity of 114,000 seats.

Football stadiums, from all corners of the globe, offer beauty in their own light. Whether it’s for its eye-catching size, or its peculiar – yet impressive – architecture, some fans are most interested in the ground then the on-pitch action itself.

And that’s understandable - stadiums have come a long, long way since muddy grounds in the 1800s and some are now multi-functional, state-of-the-art facilities that often boast an array of brand-new features. Amid news that a minority stake from Sir Jim Ratcliffe will most likely be injected into Manchester United’s cash flow following Sheikh Jassim's withdrawal from the bidding process, Old Trafford could be next in line to get a much-needed renovation.

INEOS owner Ratcliffe plans to accelerate the club’s stadium plans and, in turn, will extend its capacity to 90,000 - on par with Wembley Stadium - which would see it rise by around 16,000 seats. As such, the Stretford-based ground would increase their lead as the biggest in the Premier League.

But how would Manchester United’s home compare to those around the world should it finally be rejuvenated after 17 ill-fated years of being given the cold shoulder? Let’s take a look.

18 Estadio Mas Monumental – 84,567

Home to the iconic River Plate, the stadium was opened in 1938 and boasts a staggering 84,567 seats, though its record attendance hit the 100,000 mark back in 1975 as River Plate took on Racing. And although Boca Juniors edge it – ever so slightly – in the Superclasico head-to-head record, River Plate are able to gloat about their biggest stadium. It’s not quite the La Bombonera though, is it?

17 Salt Lake Stadium – 85,000

Based in India, the Salt Lake Stadium of Kolkata could originally home 120,000 people and was as one of the largest venues in the ever-growing world. Its capacity was reduced by 35,000 in the early 21st century, however, as bucket seats were installed. Still remaining as the biggest football stadium in the country, it was once the largest football stadium in the entire world.

16 Borg el-Arab Stadium – 86,000

Built solely to benefit Egypt’s chances of hosting the 2010 World Cup, Borg el-Arab Stadium is the third-largest stadium on the continent of Africa. South Africa may have one-upped them to the hosting rights, but the 86,000-seater was still host for the 2009 Under-20 World Cup campaign. Nowadays, it is used as a home base for the Egypt national team, while various teams in the local Egyptian Premier League also use it.

15 Bukit Jalil National Stadium – 87,411

Now primarily used as the home ground for the Malaysia national team, Bukit Jalil National Stadium was initially viewed purely as a venue for the Commonwealth Games in 1998. With planned renovations just around the corner for the Asian ground, it could jump several places in the foreseeable future as its capacity could surpass the 110,000-mark.

14 Estadio Azteca – 87,523

Remember Diego Maradona’s famous brace against England at the 1986 Wold Cup? It may be the arena that shattered the dreams of the Three Lions, but it will forever be etched in football folklore – purely for that infamous ‘Hand of God’ moment. The stadium situated in Tlalpan, Mexico City is home to Club America.

13 Lusail Stadium – 88,966

Host of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final where Argentina's Lionel Messi finally got his hands on football's most coveted trophy after arguably the greatest game ever against France. The Lusail Stadium had better enjoy its position on this list while it lasts, however, as the upper tier of the ground is poised to be dismantled in the coming years.

12 Wembley Stadium – 90,000

Ah, The Home of Football. Wembley Stadium got its well-needed lick of paint and reopened in 2007. It is – most importantly - the home of the England national team, along with hosting the FA Cup final and other huge events. Whether its football or another non-sporting related activity going on, Wembley has etched its iconic arches into the history books as it continues to live up to its name of being one of the greatest venues the world has ever seen.

11 Beijing National Stadium – 91,000

Bettering Wembley’s capacity by 1,000 is a stadium based in the heart of China, its capital city Beijing. Commonly known as the Bird’s Nest because of its nest-like shape, the stadium was designed for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics but has been a mainstay in Chinese football culture ever since. To include 100,000 seats was the original plan; however 9,000 were duly removed to simplify the designing process.

10 Cotton Bowl Stadium – 92,100

Despite hosting a litany of impressive events over the years, it remains the largest stadium in America to not have regular fixtures held there, particularly by a renowned host. Instead, Cotton Bowl is best known for games between teams from Oklahoma and Texas, played in the middle of the annual State Fair. One of the nine venues utilised for the World Cup in 1994, it has also home Dallas-based football duo, Dallas Tornado and FC Dallas.

9 Sanford Stadium – 92,746

Known as the on-campus playing venue for college football at the University of Georgia, the 92,746-seater hosted all the football games for the 1996 Olympic Games. Built way back in 1929, it is considered of the most attractive arenas for college-based sports in America and was a fitting stadium for the 1996 Olympic Games for football – or soccer, if you will.

8 Rose Bowl Stadium – 92,800

It takes the Rose Bowl Stadium an extra 54 seats in order to leapfrog the Sanford Stadium on this list. Typically known for its annual American Football events, it is also commonly seen as one of the country’s major venues to host football. During the 1994 World Cup, it was host to eight fixtures – including the final. Before Los Angeles Galaxy upped and left for a new era in 2003, the iconic stadium was their home. Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea are just a handful of some of Europe’s biggest assets to have played at the stadium over the years.

7 Soccer City – 94,736

Shortened to the FNB Stadium, and also known as 'Soccer City', the First National Bank Stadium is located in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its iconic outwards persona is what it is best known for and is monikered ‘The Calabash’ for its likeliness to the African pot or gourd. Its tenants include the South African national team alongside the most-famous domestic side in the country, the Kaizer Chiefs. Most notably, the FNB Stadium was where Siphiwe Tshabalala opened the 2010 World Cup with that memorable goal. What an incredible moment.

6 New Administrative Capital Stadium – 94,940

Opened in June 2023, the stadium, which has the ability to seat just under 95,000 attendees, is expected to replace the Cairo International Stadium as the renowned stadium for the national team. The new ground is part of the large-scale investment of building the country’s new administrative capital.

5 Camp Nou – 99,354

Just shy of 100,000 capacity, the legendary Camp Nou, home of Barcelona, will go down as one of the most iconic stadiums of all time. Officially unveiled to the public in 1957, Polish side Warsaw were the first to face off against the Spanish behemoths at their new, sparkly stomping ground. Currently under renovation as Barcelona look to match the efforts of their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, the Catalan-based side are playing their home games at the Estadi Lluis Companys for the time being.

4 Melbourne Cricket Ground – 100,024

The first on the list to exceed the 100,000-seat capacity is a stadium located in the beautiful Australian city of Melbourne. Synonymous in the world of cricket, the MCG is also the fourth-biggest football stadium in the world. Commonly known as ‘The G’, international fixtures for the Australian national team have been held there while Manchester United enjoyed the use of the stadium during their 2022 pre-season campaign.

3 Ohio Stadium – 102,780

Famous for its décor, the most impressive aspect of the Ohio-based ground is that it’s been above the 100,000-mark since 2001. Between 1996 and 1998, MLS games courtesy of Columbus Crew were held here; however, due to the small demand for the sport, its capacity was reduced to 25,243.

2 Michigan Stadium – 107,601

With the ability to seat 107,601 keen sports viewers, the Michigan Stadium is known – not just for its size – but for its versatility. American Football, ice hockey and lacrosse can all be played there, too. Manchester United and Real Madrid once squared off on the turf during the 2014 International Champions Cup match as it was registered as a record for a football match in the States.

1 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium – 114,000

This one caught you off guard, didn’t it? The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, which you can learn all about here, tops the list by quite some way. Originally boasting an even higher capacity of 150,000, it was reduced during renovations in 2014 to a much more reasonable 114,000 seats. At its peak it held 190,000 attendees during a Boeing match. Located on the small island of the Rungrado (hence the name), its 2014 downscale saw it be converted into an all-seater – but still remains the top dog.