Highlights The Premier League has seen some hammerings in its time, with clubs racing away to massive leads by half-time.

Arsenal ran riot against West Ham United in February 2024 at London Stadium by going into the break four goals up.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the biggest leads at half-time in Premier League history.

In February 2024, Arsenal ran riot at an emptying London Stadium and had stuck four goals past a helpless West Ham before half-time. The Gunners would go on to win the match 6-0.

It was a truly commanding performance from start to finish from Mikel Arteta's side and the outcome had been decided long before the referee blew his whistle for half-time. It was the first time since February 2011 that Arsenal had gone in at the break four goals up.

However, four goals isn't the biggest half-time winning margin seen in the Premier League, and on seven occasions since 1992, a team has gone in at the interval winning by five goals. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're going to take a look at each one of those games and see how many goals those teams went on to win by.

Biggest half-time leads in Premier League history Rank Home Team Full-time Score Away Team Date Ground 1 Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur 23.04.2023 St. James' Park 2 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 27.08.2022 Anfield 3 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City 21.10.2019 St. Mary's 4 Manchester City 8-0 Watford 20.09.2019 Etihad Stadium 5 Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool 24.05.2015 bet365 Stadium 6 Burnley 1-6 Manchester City 03.04.2010 Turf Moor 7 Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Bolton Wanderers 08.11.1997 Hillsborough

7 Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Bolton Wanderers

Half-time score: 5-0

The first five-goal half-time lead in Premier League was during the 1997/98 season and an early relegation six-pointer between bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday and 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers. A win for the Trotters at Hillsborough would have seen them climb as high as 16th in the table and off the back of victory over Chelsea and a draw with Liverpool in the previous two matches, they would have been confident of gaining a good result, especially as Wednesday had just sacked their manager David Pleat.

However, they were left shell-shocked as the Owls ran riot in the first half, with goals from Paolo di Canio and Guy Whittingham preceding a 15-minute hat-trick from Andy Booth that saw the hosts go in at the break with a 5-0 lead. No goals followed in the second half and Wednesday would end up staying up by four points that season, while Bolton were relegated due to having conceded five more goals than 17th-placed Everton.

Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Bolton Wanderers Date 8 November 1997 Half-time score Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Bolton Wanderers Full-time score Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 Bolton Wanderers Sheffield Wed scorers Paolo di Canio (20'), Guy Whittingham (26'), Andy Booth (29', 33', 44') Bolton scorers N/A

6 Burnley 1-6 Manchester City

Half-time score: 1-6

Towards the end of the 2009/10 season, Manchester City were deep into a battle with Tottenham for the final Champions League spot, while Burnley were hopelessly trying to scrabble enough points together to stave off relegation. As a result, Roberto Mancini's side were overwhelming favourites when they made the trip to Turf Moor, but few could have anticipated just how ruthless they would be.

Goals from Emmanuel Adebayor, Craig Bellamy and Carlos Tevez saw the Sky Blues 3-0 up after just seven minutes, and a second from Adebayor as well as Patrick Vieira getting in on the act meant the visitors went in at the break five goals ahead. Future Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made it six in the second half before Steven Fletcher pulled back a mere consolation for the Clarets, who had been utterly humiliated on their own patch.

Burnley 1-6 Manchester City Date 3 April 2010 Half-time score Burnley 1-6 Manchester City Full-time score Burnley 1-6 Manchester City Burnley scorers Steven Fletcher (71') Man City scorers Emmanuel Adebayor (4', 45'), Craig Bellamy (5'), Carlos Tevez (7'), Patrick Vieira (20'), Vincent Kompany (58')

5 Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool

Half-time score: 5-0

On the final day of the 2014/15 season, the match between Stoke City and Liverpool should have been a dead rubber as neither side had anything to play for, but the build-up was dominated by Steven Gerrard, who would be playing his final competitive match for his beloved Liverpool. His teammates had failed to give him an appropriate Anfield send-off the previous weekend, falling to a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, and so were determined to right that wrong at the bet365 Stadium.

However, the Potters did not follow the script and instead seemed determined to humiliate the Reds as much as possible, storming into a 5-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Jonathan Walters, former Liverpool player Charlie Adam, Steven Nzonzi and a brace from Mame Biram Diouf. Gerrard was at least given the opportunity to score his final goal for the club, after essentially being allowed to run through on goal by the Stoke defenders, before another of his former teammates, Peter Crouch completed the rout four minutes from time.

Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool Date 24 May 2015 Half-time score Stoke City 5-0 Liverpool Full-time score Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool Stoke City scorers Mame Biram Diouf (22', 26'), Jonathan Walters (30'), Charlie Adam (41'), Steven Nzonzi (45'), Peter Crouch (86') Liverpool scorers Steven Gerrard (70')

4 Manchester City 8-0 Watford

Half-time score: 5-0

Manchester City's 5-0 half-time lead over Watford in September 2019 was even more special as it was incredibly achieved in the first 18 minutes of the game. David Silva got the ball rolling after just 52 seconds before Sergio Aguero found the net from the spot on seven minutes and that was followed up by goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi to put the outcome beyond any doubt before even a quarter of the match had passed.

In the second half, Bernardo Silva added another two goals in order to complete his hat-trick and Kevin de Bruyne also got in on the act to round off an 8-0 demolition of the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium. It remains one of the biggest wins in Premier League history.

Manchester City 8-0 Watford Date 21 September 2019 Half-time score Manchester City 5-0 Watford Full-time score Manchester City 8-0 Watford Man City scorers David Silva (1'), Sergio Aguero (7' pen), Riyad Mahrez (12'), Bernardo Silva (15', 48', 60'), Nicolas Otamendi (18'), Kevin de Bruyne (85') Watford scorers N/A

3 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

Just a month after Man City's demolition of Watford, Leicester City staked their own claim as title challengers with an emphatic victory away at Southampton. Goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, and Jamie Vardy as well as a brace from Ayoze Perez saw the Foxes five goals in front at the break.

They showed the Saints no mercy in the second half as Vardy and Perez each bagged hat-tricks and James Maddison also weighed in with a beautiful free-kick. The 9-0 scoreline recorded by Brendan Rodgers' side on the south coast remains the biggest away win in Premier League history, as well as the joint-biggest home or away.

Southampton 0-9 Leicester City Date 25 October 2019 Half-time score Southampton 0-5 Leicester City Full-time score Southampton 0-9 Leicester City Southampton scorers N/A Leicester scorers Ben Chilwell (10'), Youri Tielemans (17'), Ayoze Perez (19', 39', 57'), Jamie Vardy (45', 58', 90+4' pen), James Maddison (85')

2 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

One of three results to tie with Leicester's thrashing of Southampton as biggest win in Premier League history took place three seasons later when Liverpool obliterated Bournemouth at Anfield. After a poor start to the campaign, the Reds produced a statement victory over the newly-promoted Cherries and raced into a commanding first-half lead.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot each scored in the first six minutes and they were joined on the score-sheet by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk meaning Jurgen Klopp's side went in at the interval 5-0 ahead. A Chris Mepham own goal in the first minute of the second half made it six and Diaz and Firmino each added their second to go along with Fabio Carvalho's strike and complete a 9-0 drubbing.

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Date 28 August 2022 Half-time score Liverpool 5-0 Bournemouth Full-time score Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Liverpool scorers Luis Diaz (3', 85'), Harvey Elliot (6'), Trent Alexander-Arnold (28'), Roberto Firmino (31', 62'), Virgil van Dijk (45'), Chris Mepham (46' og), Fabio Carvalho (80') Bournemouth scorers N/A

1 Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur

As the 2022/23 season drew to a close, Newcastle were still after wins in order to secure Champions League football at St. James' Park for the first time in 20 years. In late April, they met a Tottenham side still firmly entrenched in the race for the top four, but any fears of a slip-up from the Magpies were quickly eradicated.

Braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak to go along with Joelinton's well-taken strike saw Eddie Howe's side take a remarkable 5-0 lead after just 21 minutes as Spurs were blown away. Harry Kane pulled one back for the north London outfit early in the second half before substitute Callum Wilson slotted home Newcastle's sixth off the game to round off a spectacular game for the Toon that helped them confirm a place in the top four at the end of the season.