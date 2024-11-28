Key Takeaways In the Champions League, home matches can bridge the gap between top and bottom teams.

Historical home games like Barcelona 7-0 Celtic and Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo showcase teams' dominance.

Top European clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester City have produced major home victories in the competition.

Reputed to be the most prestigious of inter-club competitions, the Champions League is also one of the hardest on the planet. This does not mean, however, that there is any lack of consistency between the top and bottom teams.

It's a gap that a home match, played in front of a home crowd, can bridge to a greater or lesser extent, as well as intensify. In some cases, even to the point of the visiting team serving as a real whipping boy for their opponents.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT has delved into the annals of one of the world's greatest football competitions to find traces of the most important home victories since 1992 and the famous reform of the Champions League.

Biggest Home Wins in Champions League History Rank Match Date 1. Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo FF 8th December 2015 2. Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas JK 6th November 2007 3. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb 17th September 2024 4. Valencia CF 7-0 KRC Genk 23rd November 2011 5. Manchester City 7-0 Schalke 04 12th March 2019 6. Arsenal 7-0 Slavia Prague 23rd November 2007 7. Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig 14th March 2023 8. Bayern Munich 7-0 FC Basel 13th March 2012 9. Juventus 7-0 Olympiakos 10th December 2003 10. Barcelona 7-0 Celtic 13th September 2016

10 Barcelona 7-0 Celtic

2016/17

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 13th September 2016

13th September 2016 Venue: Camp Nou

Camp Nou Goalscorers: Lionel Messi (3', 27', 60'), Neymar (50'), Andres Iniesta (59'), Luis Suarez (75', 88')

After the disappointment of their quarter-final exit to Atletico Madrid a few months earlier, Barcelona began their 2016/17 Champions League campaign with the ambition of returning to the top. In fact, the Blaugrana got off to the best possible start. Against Scottish champions Celtic, Luis Enrique's men made no bones about it, firing past Dorus de Vries seven times.

In a state of grace, the ‘MSN’, Barça's famous attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, shone brightly. The former scored a hat-trick and provided an assist, the latter bagged a brace, while the latter was involved in five - one goal and four assists - of his team's seven goals. It was a remarkable debut, but one that the following months would unfortunately soon forget.

9 Juventus 7-0 Olympiakos

2003/04

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 10th December 2003

10th December 2003 Venue: Stadio delle Alpi

Stadio delle Alpi Goalscorers: David Trezeguet (14', 25'), Fabrizio Miccoli (19'), Enzo Maresca (28'), Marco Di Vaio (62'), Alessandro Del Piero (67'), Marcelo Zalayeta (79')

It can sometimes be difficult to recover from a heavy disappointment. For Juventus, unfortunate finalists in the 2002/03 edition, the group stage of its 2003/04 counterpart was supposed to be a confidence-booster. And so it proved. Leaders of their group after the first round, the Bianconeri had achieved a near-perfect record, conceding their only defeat to Olympiakos on Matchday 2.

The Italians made amends for that defeat on their reunion at the Stadio delle Alpi in December, crushing the Greek club 7-0. It was a celebration in which a certain Enzo Maresca took part, scoring and setting up twice for the occasion.

8 Bayern Munich 7-0 FC Basel

2011/12

Stage: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: 13th March 2012

13th March 2012 Venue: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Goalscorers: Arjen Robben (11', 81'), Thomas Muller (42'), Mario Gomez (44', 50', 61', 67')

If travelling to Munich's Allianz Arena is never a walk in the park, doing so after beating Bayern in the first leg of a knockout round is almost guaranteed to be a night in hell. Just ask the players from FC Basel. Beaten 1-0 by the Bavarians in the first leg of their last-16 tie two weeks earlier, the Swiss travelled to Germany in search of an unlikely result and, why not, a ticket to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Unfortunately for them, they needed just 10 minutes to be brought back to reality. The moment chosen by Arjen Robben to kick-start an evening from which RotBlau emerged neither unscathed nor qualified, but with seven goals conceded. Clinical.

7 Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig

2022/23

Stage: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: 14th March 2023

14th March 2023 Venue: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Goalscorers: Erling Haaland (22', 24', 45'+2, 53', 57'), Ilkay Gundogan (49'), Kevin De Bruyne (90'+2)

Do you know what Lionel Messi, Luis Adriano and Erling Haaland have in common? They are the only three players to have scored five goals in a single Champions League match. Respectively responsible for this extraordinary performance against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 and BATE Borisov in 2014, the two South American players saw the Norwegian striker follow in their footsteps in March 2023.

It was an experience that the RB Leipzig players, victims of the Scandinavian golgoth's attacking fury that evening, are not about to forget. What is more, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne were also on target. It just goes to show that, in the end, the Germans don't always win.

6 Arsenal 7-0 Slavia Prague

2007/08

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 23rd November 2007

23rd November 2007 Venue: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Goalscorers: Cesc Fabregas (5', 58'), David Hubacek (24', OG), Theo Walcott (41', 55'), Aleksandr Hleb (51'), Nicklas Bendtner (89')

A first goal is always a special moment, but perhaps a first Champions League goal is even more magical. Theo Walcott will always remember his. Scored against Slavia Prague in a crushing 7-0 victory for the Gunners, it was later followed by a second, his first career double, and even an assist.

An exceptional performance from a player whose talent everyone, including Arsene Wenger, was aware of, but who could only be enhanced by a top-class performance on the world's most prestigious stage. And it certainly paid off, something to which the rest of Walcott's career is certainly the best testimony.

5 Manchester City 7-0 Schalke 04

2018/19

Stage: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: 12th March 2019

12th March 2019 Venue: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Goalscorers: Sergio Aguero (35', 38'), Leroy Sane (42'), Raheem Sterling (56'), Bernardo Silva (71'), Phil Foden (78'), Gabriel Jesus (84')

The Germans definitely do not travel well at the Etihad Stadium. In March 2019, almost four years to the day before RB Leipzig, another German club, Schalke 04, also experienced the wrath of Manchester City. It must be said that the surprise elimination of Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Real Madrid a week earlier had sounded a warning to Pep Guardiola's players.

And as prevention is always better than cure, they decided not to allow the Miners any glimmer of hope, despite what their narrow 2-3 first-leg defeat might have suggested. Seven goals in the space of fifty minutes was more than enough.

4 Valencia CF 7-0 KRC Genk

2011/12

Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Date: 23rd November 2011

23rd November 2011 Venue: Estadio Mestalla

Estadio Mestalla Goalscorers: Jonas (10'), Roberto Soldado (13', 36', 39'), Pablo Hernandez (68'), Aritz Aduriz (70'), Tino Costa (81')

Although Valencia fans have had to deal with their team's mediocre results for far too many seasons now, this was not always the case. There was even a time when Che's place was in Europe, where they regularly competed in the Champions League and Europa League.

This was particularly the case during the 2011/12 season, when, despite being eliminated from the Champions League group stage, the latter was marked by a convincing 7-0 win over Belgian side KRC Genk at the Mestalla. Jonas, Roberto Soldada, Aritz Aduriz and Sofiane Feghouli: a period so close that it seems so long ago.

3 Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb

2024/25