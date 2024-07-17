Highlights Over the years, Las Vegas has played host to some of the biggest events in the history of combat sports.

Over the years, Las Vegas has played host to some of the biggest events in the history of combat sports. Many iconic moments have been made and fans have witnessed history being made on multiple occasions in the city.

Dubbed the 'Fight Capital of the World,' it's no surprise that the sport of boxing and MMA tends to make several stops in the iconic city every year.

Once MMA came along in the 1990s, the UFC built its headquarters in Vegas and has gone on to stage the majority of its most notable fights there ever since.

From Robbie Lawler's mouthwatering clash with Rory MacDonald to Marvin Hagler's showdown with Thomas Hearns, the city has seen it all.

Former boxing star Floyd Mayweather has created history on more than one occasion in Las Vegas, while UFC star Conor McGregor has made a bit of a habit of securing monumental pay cheques in Las Vegas, but what are the top Las Vegas gates in terms of ticket sales in the history of the city? Here, we take a look at the eight iconic fights which will go down as the biggest events in the history of combat sports in the city.

The Biggest Las Vegas Gates (Ticket Sales) Rank Fight Year Ticket sales 8 Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya 2007 $19 million 7 Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez 2013 $20 million 6 Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford 2023 $21 million 5 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 2023 $22.8 million 4 Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin II 2018 $23.5million 3 Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin I 2017 $27.1million 2 Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2017 $55.4 million 1 Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2015 $72.2 million

8 Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya - 2007

$19 million

Floyd Mayweather's clash with Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena earned a staggering $19 million in ticket sales. Boxing fans may be surprised to see that this type of gate is nowhere near the top five. That said, it shows just how many blockbuster events have taken place in Las Vegas.

Despite holding a professional record of 38-4 coming into the bout, De La Hoya was still a tough challenge for 'Money' - who was moving up a division. Mayweather went on to secure a close split-decision victory, earning the nod of two of the three judges.

7 Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez - 2013

$20 million

Unsurprisingly, Mayweather features once again in the top eight. This time, a little later than his showdown with De La Hoya, the American's showdown with Canelo Alvarez managed to attract quite the attention from the boxing masses in the 'Fight Capital of the World.'

Despite having 43 professional fights to his name heading into the fight, Alvarez was still relatively raw in terms of the big household names in the sport. At 22, the Mexican took a huge gamble facing Mayweather, but the hype around the light middleweight champion at the time was jaw-dropping. It's no surprise that the bout earned over $20 million in terms of ticket sales.

In the end, Mayweather's experience shone through in the bout as he went on to secure a majority decision win against 'Saul' in Las Vegas.

6 Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford - 2023

$21 million

The showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford super-fight produced an undisputed welterweight champion and a monumental live gate.

More than $21 million in ticket sales were generated from the July 29 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event drew a crowd of 19,900, which saw Crawford become the first male boxer in the four-belt era to claim undisputed championship status in two weight divisions following his ninth-round stoppage of Spence last year.

Boxing fans were craving the fight for years. Therefore, it's no surprise to see that it shone in terms of the huge live gate and generated millions in ticket sales.

5 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia - 2023

$22.8 million

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are two of the most popular boxers in the sport today. Their fight captivated casual boxing fans and the sport’s hardcore base alike. Despite their popularity, the clash between the two stars did even bigger business than many expected.

Generating over 1.2 million buys in the United States and $22.8 million in ticket sales, it ranks fifth in Nevada boxing history. Both men were undefeated at the time, and the hype surrounding the fight was astronomical. In the end, Davis' power proved to be too much, knocking out Garcia in the seventh round of their blockbuster contest.

4 Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin II - 2018

$23.5 million

The rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin back in 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sold approximately 1.1 million pay-per-view buys. It meant that the showdown generated at least $94 million in domestic linear television sales for the HBO PPV telecast.

Given how close and how popular the first bout was, the second clash between the two boxing stars generated $23.5 million from the sale of 16,732 tickets - sitting fourth in the all-time gates in Las Vegas.

In the end, Alvarez scored a razor-close majority decision victory. In doing so, he took the unified middleweight world title from Golovkin.

3 Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin I - 2017

$27.1 million

Ahead of the first meeting between the two boxing icons, fans had been demanding the fight for quite some time. The contest finally took place on Mexican Independence weekend in 2017. After his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Canelo confirmed he would face Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Golovkin dominated most of the fight, the scorecards read as a split draw (118-110, 113-115 and 114-114) - much to the shock of many boxing fans. The bout itself generated $27.1 million from ticket sales and sold 1.3 million PPVs in America. It was no surprise to see the pair go head-to-head again a year later.

They also fought again back in 2022, but Alvarez proved to be too much for 'GGG,' while the first two encounters between the two were razor-thin.

2 Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - 2017

$55.4 million

One of the biggest fights in the history of boxing actually involved an MMA fighter. UFC sensation, Conor McGregor, attempted to conquer two sports in 2017 when he took on one of the greatest boxers of all time in Mayweather. Much to the shock of many, there were fans who gave the Irishman a chance - hence why the hardcore lovers of boxing were willing to pay an arm and a leg for a ticket.

The pair locked down the second-biggest gate ever with $55.4 million in ticket sales. It also generated 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys and more than $600 million in total revenue.

The historic event saw Mayweather end a two-year retirement to face McGregor in a junior middleweight bout in his pro boxing debut and registered a 10th-round knockout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

1 Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao - 2015

$72.2 million

Both Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao set a record that may stand for a long time when they sold $72.2 million from the sale of 16,219 tickets to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2015.

At the time, it surpassed the previous record from the Mayweather vs Alvarez bout in 2013. More than 4.4 million pay-per-view telecasts of the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight were purchased in the United States, generating more than $400 million in revenue.

The blockbuster welterweight title unification fight, more than five years in the making, saw Mayweather outbox Pacquiao for a unanimous decision. While fans may have been slightly disappointed with Manny's display, the content itself was a gargantuan commercial success.