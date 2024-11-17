Football was invented in England, so it is no surprise that they, alongside their neighbouring British Isles, have produced some of the game's most legendary figures.

With Champions League-winning managers, national team record goalscorers, and World Cup-winning captains, all sorts of talents have been birthed across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Influential leaders, such as Sir Alex Ferguson, who dominated the Premier League for a vast number of years, as well as England's leading goalscorer Harry Kane, and World Cup final hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst feature on this list, as GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 biggest legends in British football history.

10 Gareth Bale

Notable Clubs Played For: Tottenham, Real Madrid

For many, Wales' greatest ever player, Gareth Bale, was simply sensational. Best remembered for his achievements with Wales, dragging them to their first major tournament in 58 years when they qualified for Euro 2016, and then reaching the semi-finals in one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history. Bale was the talisman for his nation throughout his career, becoming their highest-ever goalscorer, and dictating everything that was good about his side.

At club level, after impressing with Tottenham, Bale earned a move to Real Madrid, where he went on to become one of Britain's most decorated players. Unbelievably fast, and capable of doing everything, Bale is certainly one of the biggest legends to come out of British football.

Gareth Bale Wales Stats Appearances 111 Goals 41

9 Kenny Dalglish

Notable Clubs Played For: Celtic, Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish was not only an incredible player, but also a fantastic manager too, which made him a shoo-in for this list. As a player, Dalglish is Scotland's all-time leading scorer, and at club level became a hero at both Celtic and Liverpool. Winning a whole host of trophies, and scoring a remarkable number of goals, Dalglish's impact on both clubs he turned out for was incredible. A dynamic striker who caused problems for every opponent, Dalglish went on to win an astounding 37 trophies during his career.

Dalglish also enjoyed success as a manager, winning the double as player-manager of Liverpool, and even won the Premier League with Blackburn. Few individuals have had the impact on British football that Dalglish had, as he was able to deliver success as both a player and manager.

Kenny Dalglish Career Statistics Appearances 559 Goals 229 Trophies 37

8 Wayne Rooney

Notable Clubs Played For: Man United, Everton

Man United's all-time leading goalscorer, and an all-round unbelievable player, Wayne Rooney was incredible from the moment he burst onto the scene.

Making his Premier League debut at just 16, Rooney had a lot of hype from an early age, something he went on to realise. Initially blessed with lightning-quick pace and deadly finishing, before progressing to a deeper role and using his football brain and passing range to dictate matches, Rooney was an influence throughout his career.

Going on to break the scoring records for both England and Man United during his career, Rooney was a remarkable player, who won almost everything there is to win at club level during a stellar career.

Wayne Rooney Career Statistics Appearances 764 Goals 313 Assists 164

7 Harry Kane

Notable Teams Represented: Tottenham, Bayern Munich

England's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, while still active, is a certified British football legend. With an incredible goal return for both club and country, Kane has helped give modern England fans some fantastic days thanks to his goals, particularly on the biggest stage. Goals in European Championships semi-finals, as well as a World Cup Golden Boot, have been highlights, as he has gone very close to winning an international trophy for his country.

The Premier League's second-greatest goalscorer in history, Kane looked certain to break the record, but decided to head to Germany, and Bayern Munich, in pursuit of trophies. If he one day decides to return to England, there is little doubt he will solidify himself as the best goalscorer Britain has seen.

Harry Kane England Record Appearances 102 Goals 68

6 George Best

Notable Teams Played For: Man United

One of the greatest to ever play the game, and for many the best British player in history, George Best was simply incredible. Capable of dribbling through a whole team on his own, the Northern Ireland man was one of the sport's first superstars, and after winning the Ballon d'Or at just 22 years old, everyone knew his name. A talent recognised by all, Best was said to have inspired Diego Maradona, which indicates just how good he was.

His strongest attribute was his dribbling, as he was almost impossible to stop when in full flight as he jinked past defenders, but he also had a keen eye for goal. With 179 goals during his time with Man United, Best was a fantastic talent.

George Best's Man United Statistics Appearances 470 Goals 179 Assists 13

5 Sir Alf Ramsey

Notable Teams Managed: Ipswich, England

In 1966, England won their one and only international tournament, the World Cup, and the man who led them to it was Sir Alf Ramsey.

Ramsey began his managerial career with Ipswich, who he took from the old Third Division South to win the First Division in their first season back in 1962. He had spent eight years in charge of the Tractor Boys before being appointed as England manager in 1963, and the rest is history.

The 1966 triumph will never be forgotten by England fans, and has immortalised Ramsey in the history books. His unique tactics, where he used a narrow formation, were key to England lifting the trophy, and thanks to a hat-trick from Geoff Hurst, West Germany were defeated in the final. Ramsey was a legend at both Ipswich and England, and will certainly never be forgotten.

Sir Alf Ramsey England Managerial Record Matches 113 Wins 69 Draws 27 Losses 17 Win Percentage 61%

4 Bobby Moore

Notable Teams Played For: West Ham, Fulham

Next on this list is the man who captained that famous England team in 1966. Bobby Moore was a fantastic defender, known for his reading of the game and always being in the right place to avert danger. He was equally a fantastic tackler, both standing and sliding when required, which made him a formidable opponent for many attackers. Moore came through the ranks at West Ham, and impressed almost instantly, and quickly made his impact on the first team.

Moore went on to become both West Ham and England captain, and is loved by both sets of fans for his contribution to each. On the pitch, he led by example, by performing to a very high standard and always ensuring to give his all to every game, and off it, he was capable of delivering some brilliant and inspiring speeches, which makes it no surprise he is the only man to lead England to World Cup glory.

Bobby Moore Career Stats Appearances 736 Goals 27 Trophies 14

3 Sir Alex Ferguson

Notable Teams Managed: Aberdeen, Scotland, Man United

It is hard to argue with the assertion that Sir Alex Ferguson is Britain's greatest-ever manager. The former Man United boss won a remarkable 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues and many more trophies during his 27 years at Old Trafford. He began his managerial career with Aberdeen, where he was able to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers, and even beat Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup, before a short stint as Scotland boss.

Once appointed by Man United, Ferguson actually had a rather slow start to life, even being on the brink of the sack, but a sudden upturn in results saved the Scotsman, and he went on to become a true Man United legend.

Sir Alex Ferguson Managerial Stats Matches 2,155 Wins 1,253 Draws 490 Losses 412 Win Percentage 58%

2 Sir Geoff Hurst

Notable Clubs Played For: West Ham, Stoke

The England World Cup triumph was a result of numerous factors, and a lot of excellent players and performances, but none were greater than Geoff Hurst's in the final.

England went 1-0 down to West Germany in the final, before Hurst levelled a few minutes later. Martin Peters struck to give England the lead, but a late equaliser from Wolfgang Weber sent the game into extra time. Here, Hurst stepped up. Two goals in extra time completed his hat=trick and ensured England would lift the trophy for the first time in history.

Being a key man in a World Cup final is one thing, but scoring a hat-trick is a remarkable feat which Hurst was able to achieve. His club career, mainly with West Ham, was equally goal-filled, but his performance on 30th July 1966 was his greatest and most unforgettable day.

Geoff Hurst Career Stats Appearances 561 Goals 228 Trophies 4

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

Notable Clubs Played For: Man United

Recognised as one of the best in the world at the time, and winner of the 1966 Ballon d'Or, Bobby Charlton is certainly a British football legend.

England's leading scorer until Wayne Rooney, and then Harry Kane broke his record, Charlton was a super footballer, who could play in a number of different positions. Capable of playing as both a midfielder and forward, Charlton was fantastic on the ball, and could dictate games with his passing range, whilst also possessing a great shot which he often employed from long distance on either foot.

Another key member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad, anybody who saw him play was in awe of his talent. One of the few players to survive the 1958 Munich air disaster, Charlton had a fantastic career at the highest level, and is remembered by all as one of the best to ever play the game.

Sir Bobby Charlton Man United Stats Appearances 758 Goals 259 Trophies 8

