Among the thousands of football matches played worldwide each season, only a select few are remembered for years—or even decades. Just within the British Isles, some of the greatest matches have been played out. However, football’s rich history extends far beyond these shores, with legendary encounters passed down through generations.
What defines an all-time classic? It could be the improbability of an outcome, the magic of an underdog story, or the relentless drama of high-stakes football. While the sheer volume of matches broadcast today increases the likelihood of witnessing something extraordinary, it also has its drawbacks. Players endure relentless fixture schedules, leading to fatigue and player welfare concerns, while viewers risk becoming desensitised to the significance of individual games.
When deciding what matches to include in our list, it became increasingly difficult to compare different eras of football simply based on the star power seen on the pitch. Instead, we used key criteria when ranking 10 of the biggest matches in football history.
Ranking factors:
- Dramatisation of the match
- The level of stakes the match was played for
- Iconic moments that occurred in the match
- Rarity of the result being replicated again
|
10 Biggest Matches in Football History
|
Rank
|
Match
|
Year
|
Occasion
|
Venue
|
1.
|
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 pens)
|
2022
|
World Cup final
|
Lusail Stadium
|
2.
|
Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (3-2 pens)
|
2004/05
|
UEFA Champions League final
|
Ataturk Olympic Stadium
|
3.
|
Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich
|
1998/99
|
UEFA Champions League final
|
Camp Nou
|
4.
|
Argentina 2-1 England
|
1986
|
1986 World Cup quarter-final
|
Estadio Azteca
|
5.
|
England 4-2 West Germany
|
1966
|
1966 World Cup final
|
Wembley Stadium
|
6.
|
Aberdeen 2-1 Real Madrid
|
1982/83
|
European Cup Winners' Cup
|
Ullevi
|
7.
|
Brazil 1-7 Germany
|
2014
|
World Cup semi-final
|
Estadio Mineiraco
|
8.
|
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)
|
2007/2008
|
Champions League final
|
Luzhniki Stadium
|
9.
|
Italy 1-1 France
|
2006
|
World Cup final
|
Olympiastadion
|
10.
|
Uruguay 2-1 Brazil
|
1950
|
World Cup final
|
Maracana Stadium
