Among the thousands of football matches played worldwide each season, only a select few are remembered for years—or even decades. Just within the British Isles, some of the greatest matches have been played out. However, football’s rich history extends far beyond these shores, with legendary encounters passed down through generations.

What defines an all-time classic? It could be the improbability of an outcome, the magic of an underdog story, or the relentless drama of high-stakes football. While the sheer volume of matches broadcast today increases the likelihood of witnessing something extraordinary, it also has its drawbacks. Players endure relentless fixture schedules, leading to fatigue and player welfare concerns, while viewers risk becoming desensitised to the significance of individual games.

When deciding what matches to include in our list, it became increasingly difficult to compare different eras of football simply based on the star power seen on the pitch. Instead, we used key criteria when ranking 10 of the biggest matches in football history.

Ranking factors:

Dramatisation of the match

The level of stakes the match was played for

Iconic moments that occurred in the match

Rarity of the result being replicated again

10 Biggest Matches in Football History Rank Match Year Occasion Venue 1. Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 pens) 2022 World Cup final Lusail Stadium 2. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (3-2 pens) 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final Ataturk Olympic Stadium 3. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich 1998/99 UEFA Champions League final Camp Nou 4. Argentina 2-1 England 1986 1986 World Cup quarter-final Estadio Azteca 5. England 4-2 West Germany 1966 1966 World Cup final Wembley Stadium 6. Aberdeen 2-1 Real Madrid 1982/83 European Cup Winners' Cup Ullevi 7. Brazil 1-7 Germany 2014 World Cup semi-final Estadio Mineiraco 8. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens) 2007/2008 Champions League final Luzhniki Stadium 9. Italy 1-1 France 2006 World Cup final Olympiastadion 10. Uruguay 2-1 Brazil 1950 World Cup final Maracana Stadium

10 Uruguay 2-1 Brazil

16 July 1950