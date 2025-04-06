Among the thousands of football matches played worldwide each season, only a select few are remembered for years—or even decades. Just within the British Isles, some of the greatest matches have been played out. However, football’s rich history extends far beyond these shores, with legendary encounters passed down through generations.

What defines an all-time classic? It could be the improbability of an outcome, the magic of an underdog story, or the relentless drama of high-stakes football. While the sheer volume of matches broadcast today increases the likelihood of witnessing something extraordinary, it also has its drawbacks. Players endure relentless fixture schedules, leading to fatigue and player welfare concerns, while viewers risk becoming desensitised to the significance of individual games.

When deciding what matches to include in our list, it became increasingly difficult to compare different eras of football simply based on the star power seen on the pitch. Instead, we used key criteria when ranking 10 of the biggest matches in football history.

Ranking factors:

  • Dramatisation of the match
  • The level of stakes the match was played for
  • Iconic moments that occurred in the match
  • Rarity of the result being replicated again

10 Biggest Matches in Football History

Rank

Match

Year

Occasion

Venue

1.

Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 pens)

2022

World Cup final

Lusail Stadium

2.

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (3-2 pens)

2004/05

UEFA Champions League final

Ataturk Olympic Stadium

3.

Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich

1998/99

UEFA Champions League final

Camp Nou

4.

Argentina 2-1 England

1986

1986 World Cup quarter-final

Estadio Azteca

5.

England 4-2 West Germany

1966

1966 World Cup final

Wembley Stadium

6.

Aberdeen 2-1 Real Madrid

1982/83

European Cup Winners' Cup

Ullevi

7.

Brazil 1-7 Germany

2014

World Cup semi-final

Estadio Mineiraco

8.

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)

2007/2008

Champions League final

Luzhniki Stadium

9.

Italy 1-1 France

2006

World Cup final

Olympiastadion

10.

Uruguay 2-1 Brazil

1950

World Cup final

Maracana Stadium
A collage featuring Brazilian football fans and the world's largest football stadiums.
Related
15 Football Matches with the Highest Attendances of All-Time

Sometimes football attendances can go up to six figures.

10 Uruguay 2-1 Brazil

16 July 1950