The Premier League has enjoyed a rich history of era-defining games, those that will stand the test of time and ones we can look back at with great fondness as football fans.

Whether they are decisive games at the top of the table for title-chasing sides or games that could decide the nervy fate of relegation or somewhere in between, we've seen it all. In the build-up to these games, we've also been lucky to witness incredible hype from the media, players and managers that have contributed to make certain games feel even bigger.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have looked back across the annals of the history of the Premier League to pick out 10 of the biggest matches we've seen; not the greatest matches but the games with the biggest feel.

Ranking Factors:

Game Narrative - What was the story heading into the game?

What was the story heading into the game? Ramifications - What were the potential outcomes for the teams after the game?

- What were the potential outcomes for the teams after the game? Build-Up - How big the build-up was heading into the game.

- How big the build-up was heading into the game. Biggest, Not Greatest - Rather than high-scoring games, we are only talking about the stature of the game.

Ranking the 10 Biggest Matches in Premier League History Rank Match Ground Season 1 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2018/19 2 Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers Etihad Stadium 2011/12 3 West Brom 5-5 Manchester United The Hawthorns 2012/13 4 Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United Etihad Stadium 2011/12 5 Everton 1-0 Bournemouth Goodison Park 2022/23 6 Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa Etihad Stadium 2022/23 7 Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City Highbury 2003/04 8 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2003/04 9 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United City Ground 1995/96 10 Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United Anfield 1995/96

10 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United

1995/96

Before this game, Sir Alex Ferguson laid the mind games on Newcastle United boss Keegan, saying Nottingham Forest would try harder against Man United rather than Keegan’s men. Those comments rubbed him the wrong way and touched a nerve, leading him to launch into the iconic rant which finished with: ‘I would love it if we beat them, love it’.

"I'll tell you something he went down in my estimation when he said that" and "I'll tell you honestly I will love it if we beat them"

This was the second to last game of the season and Newcastle had a game in hand on their rivals but they drew 1-1, handing the initiative back. They also drew their final game as they lost out on the league by four points. It seemed the mind-games worked.

9 Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United

1995/96

Stan Collymore Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United

To win the title, you always have to pass the Anfield test and forNewcastle United, who were riding high underKevin Keegan, they were confident of a win against their rivals here as they hoped to pip United to the title.

What followed was an epic that ended with a late Stan Collymore goal in the 90th to give Liverpool the win, crushing Keegan's side. To make matters worse, Newcastle led three times before folding. Given they lost the league by four points to Manchester United in the end, this was a huge game and a significant moment in the season.

8 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

2002/03

Jesper Gronkaer Chelsea Liverpool 2003

In a famous game, the two sides met on the final day of the 2002-03 season, with the winner going on to play Champions League football the year after. There were rumours of a takeover for Chelsea rumbling before the game in the weeks prior, which added to the drama and featuring in the European top competition would give them that added leverage.

Jesper Gronkjaer didn’t achieve much with Chelsea, but his winner (one of 11 goals he managed in 119 games) secured the win, which triggered Roman Abramovic to buy the club in the summer and led to all the success that followed. A real sliding door moment for the club, which affected multiple teams in the process, such as Tottenham Hotspur which was one club the Russian could have bought.

7 Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City

2003/04

Arsenal Invincibles

With Arsene Wenger’s side already confirming their title victory in the games prior, the last game of the season was set to be a lap of honour and a victory parade in front of their fans - but everyone tuned in to see whether they could finish the season unbeaten, making them the first team to do so since Preston North End in 1889.

In their way were the already-relegated Leicester City, who took the lead in the first half through Paul Dickov. It took two of Arsenal's senior figures, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, to turn the game around and confirm their incredible achievement, which still stands on its own today and may not be matched for some time.

6 Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa

2021/22

Ilkay Gundogan Man City Newcastle United

After an epic season that saw Liverpool and Manchester City go toe-to-toe again, it all came down to the season's final day - just like the end of the 2018-19 campaign. For City, it was 22 wins in 27 games while Liverpool was on course for a quadruple and had produced a run of 16 wins, two draws and no losses before the last weekend.

Klopp's side faced Wolves at home while City faced Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad. What followed was incredible. City were 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go, before a double from Ilkay Gundogan and a strike from Rodri turned the tables, as all three goals came within six minutes. It was an incredible end to an unforgettable season, as the Reds saw the league title slip away from them in the most dramatic fashion.

5 Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

2022/23