The pool match with the biggest prize ever available was ruined by an interfering fan throwing beer onto the table.

Pool has become a sport that has suffered with many interferences in recent times, much to the annoyance of fans.

Everyone will be familiar with the Just Stop Oil demonstrations during a match, admittedly not at a crucial stage.

The demonstration in question was during a match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi, where an individual threw orange paint all over the table.

Not ideal, but hardly life changing. If only that was the case on this occasion.

How much money was on the line?

The match touted as the 'richest' ever was between Shaun Storry and Ian Ali.

With a massive £180,000 on the line, now was not the time for interruptions.

It was such a high pressure moment with the pair tied 29-29 in the first to 30 match.

Storry was closing in on the victory before a drink was thrown onto the table.

There was visible frustration on the faces of those involved.

Video: Fan throws beer onto the table at the crucial moment

Storry had been comfortably in the lead at one point before Ali pulled it back to make it very interesting.

He even visibly celebrates as he moves onto his final shot at the black, only for his moment to be ruined.

What was the outcome?

There was a lot of understandable confusion in the fallout, people were unsure who had won.

A Facebook post by someone that seems to be associated with Storry posted to share the news of his victory.

If this is the case, Storry will be breathing a huge sigh of relief that one moment of madness from a crowd member has not cost him a life-changing sum of money.

In a devastating loss for Ali, he can hold his head up high with an impressive display.