The NBA 's landscape is shaken up each offseason with the start of free agency and teams engaging in blockbuster trades. Players are commodities, and their transfers from one team to another greatly shift the fabric of the league.

The 2024 NBA offseason has certainly been no exception to this. Despite the offseason starting just a few weeks ago, several blockbuster trades and free-agent signings have already occurred. The league already looks incredibly different from how it looked at the tail end of last season.

In an ever-evolving league that features more playoff spots than ever, more teams are stocking up to be competitive. From several max signings to the largest trade in NBA history, here are the five biggest moves of the 2024 offseason so far (as of early July).

5 Isaiah Hartenstein Signing

The Thunder inked Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million deal

One of the earlier free agency signings in the 2024 offseason was the inking of Isaiah Hartenstein. After emerging as a dominant defender for the New York Knicks , Hartenstein got his payday from the Oklahoma City Thunder : a three-year, $87 million deal.

The Knicks were hard-pressed to re-sign Hartenstein after they locked up OG Anunoby to a max contract, leaving little room for their breakout big man. Additionally, the Knicks could only offer him a contract with a maximum average annual value, or AAV, of $16 million due to his Early Bird Rights.

The Thunder easily surpassed that with an AAV of $29 million.

Hartenstein played a career-high 25.3 minutes per game last season and, in that span, averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game—not bad numbers for a primarily defensive player.

He also logged an average of 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein – 2023-24 Season Stats PTS 7.8 REB 8.3 AST 2.5 BLK 1.1 STL 1.2

Last season, Hartenstein had the second-highest offensive rebounding rate in the NBA, rebounding 14.4 percent of his teammates’ missed shots.

Opponents averaged 6.4 percent fewer points scored when he was on the court than when he was off the court, which would extrapolate to the third-best defensive efficiency rating over a full season.

The Thunder were already title contenders last year when they won the highly competitive Western Conference. But Hartenstein plugs the remaining holes the Thunder had, and now, they are set up to be a legitimately dangerous threat.

4 Dejounte Murray Trade

The Hawks traded Murray to the Pelicans, shaking up the West

If the past few seasons have proven anything, it’s that the Atlanta Hawks were stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Despite featuring the talents of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray , the two never really clicked on the court, leading to mediocrity. One had to go, and it ended up being Murray.

The Hawks shipped the All-Star guard to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks. Those assets will help the Hawks improve as they shift in a new direction following their selection of Zaccharie Risacher first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft .

The trade, however, bolstered the Pelicans more than it did the Hawks. New Orleans is the clear contender out of the two, and after getting swept by the Thunder in last year's playoffs, it was clear that they needed a huge addition. Murray is just that.

Dejounte Murray – 2023-24 Season Stats PTS 22.5 REB 5.3 AST 6.4 FG% 45.9 3PT% 36.3

Murray will bolster their backcourt, and CJ McCollum will now be able to revert to shooting guard, which is his natural position. The Pelicans ranked 24th in three-pointers last season, but now, with Murray’s three-point volume and efficiency, that hole will be patched.

He also possesses extreme court vision and can score off the dribble. And with his 6-foot-10 wingspan, he will be effective in defending the perimeter.

With Murray, the Pelicans will have four deadly shooters in their lineup, cementing their place as a legitimate contender in the West next year.

3 Mikal Bridges Trade

The two New York teams traded with each other in a blockbuster

For the first time in four decades, the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets traded with each other. That occurred earlier in this offseason when the Nets shipped Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for a boatload of draft picks.

Despite sharing a city, the two teams find themselves in opposite scenarios. The Nets are in full rebuild mode, now gaining several first-round picks from an asset after having gambled away all of their picks in the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are all in as they attempt to build a championship contender.

Right now, the way to do that is to be greater than the Boston Celtics , who have cemented themselves atop the basketball world. The acquisition of Bridges changes the dynamic of the Knicks, placing them in that boat.

Mikal Bridges – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 19.6 14.3 REB 4.5 4.1 AST 3.6 2.6 FG% 43.6 48.0 3PT% 37.2 37.5

Not only does Bridges possess the natural chemistry to fit right in with the Knicks’ locker room (he was teammates with several Knicks at Villanova in 2016), but his play will greatly improve the team as well. Bridges can space the floor and serve as a lead ball handler.

That especially comes into play when surrounded by other players as he can shine on his own when Jalen Brunson , for example, sits. He will allow Brunson to receive more rest time, which will be critical down the stretch.

His weight will be much more evenly distributed, with Brunson, Julius Randle and company at his side in the starting rotation.

The trade was also a win for the Nets, who were in a desperate situation. The Nets officially shipped Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for a haul of picks: two of their own picks from the Houston Rockets that were lost in the James Harden deal, five first-round picks from the Knicks and an unprotected pick swap.

What matters for Brooklyn is that it regained control of its future. The Nets had previously lost all of their controllable picks, and controllable picks are now what they have received in return. That will allow them to see the light at the end of the rebuilding tunnel.

2 Paul George Signing

The signing of Paul George set the offseason in motion

Before free agency officially began on June 30, there were plenty of questions surrounding where Paul George would end up. Would the Los Angeles Clippers trade him before the deadline or would he depart in free agency? Just one day later, on July 1, the league got its answer.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed George to a max contract of four years and $212 million, far more than the Clippers were willing to offer. Now, George will team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as the Sixers try to make noise in a deadly Eastern Conference.

Paul George – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 22.6 20.8 REB 5.2 6.3 AST 3.5 3.7 FG% 47.1 44.0 3PT% 41.3 38.5

At age 34, George is no spring chicken. But he was a primary component of the Clippers last season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

George had to end up somewhere, and with the Sixers possessing heaps of cap space, they made the most sense. There is no doubt that George will jump the Sixers into legitimate championship contention status if all goes well as the team attempts to finally make it over the second-round hump.

1 Klay Thompson Blockbuster

The trade ended up becoming the largest in NBA history

The biggest move of the 2024 NBA offseason so far has been, literally, the Klay Thompson blockbuster.

The headliner was that the Golden State Warriors shipped the long-time Splash Brother to the Dallas Mavericks , but in reality, six teams in total were involved, making it both the largest trade this offseason and the largest of all time.

The Warriors signed Thompson to a three-year, $50 million deal and then flipped him to the Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade. In addition, the 76ers sent Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson to the Warriors and a 2025 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets .

The Hornets received Josh Green, Reggie Jackson and two draft picks from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for cash considerations. The Minnesota Timberwolves also received a second-round pick, a second-round pick swap and cash considerations in the deal.

Klay Thompson – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PTS 17.9 19.6 REB 3.3 3.5 AST 2.3 2.3 FG% 43.2 45.3 3PT% 38.7 41.3

Thompson is the obvious highlight and centerpiece of the entire deal. His terrific shooting will give Dallas a huge advantage in the shooting department, an aspect of their game that went cold when Kyrie Irving’s shooting went cold in the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks are a win-now team, and Thompson surely fits right into that picture. He led the league in three-point shots in 2023 with 301, and last year had 268. He will perfectly round out a Mavericks team that had championship aspirations this past season but fell just short.