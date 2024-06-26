Highlights Orlando's trade for Penny Hardaway led to a powerhouse duo with Shaq for the Magic.

Swapping Luka Dončić for Trae Young didn't age well for the Hawks.

The Celtics snagged Jayson Tatum in a Draft Night trade, changing the direction of the franchise.

The 2023-24 season ended with the Boston Celtics winning their first NBA championship since the 2007-08 campaign. Getting to the NBA Finals is an accomplishment in and of itself. But for any team hoping to make a deep playoff run, the decisions made during the offseason can make or break an organization for years.

While this is true regarding free agency, arguably the most important night of the year for those involved with the National Basketball Association is the draft. With that in mind, there have historically been some pivotal trades on draft night over the years, many of which changed the direction of several franchises.

10 Magic Swap Chris Webber for Penny Hardwaway – 1993

This trade built "Penny and Shaq"

The 1993 NBA Draft wasn't filled with an abundance of star-studded group of players. Yet, that doesn’t mean the night wasn’t memorable, considering it featured a swap involving two of the best collegiate players in the draft, Chris Webber and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.

Full Trade Details ORL Received GSW Received Penny Hardaway Chris Webber First Round Picks in 1996, 1998, 2000

While most had forecasted a pairing between Webber and Shaquille O'Neal in Orlando, that didn’t happen, with the Magic instead selecting the Michigan Wolverine at No.1 before sending him off to Golden State for Hardaway, who the Warriors took with the No. 4 overall selection. While neither player would capture an NBA championship, both had impressive careers, to say the least.

9 Hawks and Mavericks Swap Future Superstars – 2018

Swapping Luka Dončić for Trae Young didn't age well

Although Luka Dončić has made a name for himself with the Dallas Mavericks , it’s easy to forget that the Atlanta Hawks were the team that drafted him. But, as the story goes, the 2018 EuroLeague MVP was traded to Atlanta for Trae Young . Without question, the Mavericks got the better of that exchange, considering Dončić has averaged nearly a triple-double throughout his career.

Full Trade Details ATL Received DAL Received Trae Young Luka Dončić First Round Pick in 2019

To be fair, Young is a talented player. Still, the Hawks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA since then. Of course, it’s not hard to figure out why,

8 Celtics Steal Jayson Tatum From Sixers – 2017

Danny Ainge fleeced the Sixers

The 2017 NBA Draft was loaded with talent. It featured All-Star players like De'Aaron Fox , Lauri Markkanen , and Bam Adebayo . Also selected were Lonzo Ball , Jarrett Allen , and OG Anunoby , to name a few, players who have had productive careers in the NBA.

But the night's storyline involved a swap between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics involving Markelle Fultz and Jayson Tatum . Fultz was considered to be the top collegiate prospect available.

Full Trade Details BOS Received PHI Received 2017 3rd Overall Pick 2017 1st Overall Pick First Round Pick in 2018

However, Danny Ainge, the team’s general manager at the time, felt differently. Knowing Philly coveted Fultz, Ainge made the deal to exchange the No. 1 overall pick for the No. 3 overall selection along with a 2018 or 2019 first. In the end, Philadelphia drafted Fultz, with the Los Angeles Lakers immediately taking Ball with the No. 2 pick.

But the C’s, who wanted Tatum all along, got their man. It worked out, considering Boston has been a championship-caliber club ever since. As far as Fultz goes, he’s struggled to stay healthy since that faithful night and is currently heading for unrestricted free agency after spending the last five seasons with the Orlando Magic . While Fultz is a solid player in his own right, at least at times, his inability to stay healthy has been a significant issue.

7 Celtics Nab Ray Allen on Draft Night – 2007

Boston gets jey pieces of 2008 Championship team

Before winning an NBA championship in 2024, the Celtics last hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2008. But the Celtics had a rough path to get their, with the club holding losing records in the previous two seasons. To enhance the roster, Boston was aggressive during the 2007 offseason, beginning with a trade that involved Ray Allen and Glen Davis for Delonte West, Wally Szczerbiak, and the No. 5 overall pick, Jeff Green.

Full Trade Details BOS Received SEA Received Ray Allen Delonte West Wally Szczerbiak Glen Davis 2007 5th Overall Pick (Jeff Green)

The move would be a precursor for another trade the following month, with Boston getting superstar Kevin Garnett from the Timberwolves. With a roster comprised of Allen, Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Paul Pierce, the Celtics improved their record from the previous season by 42 wins and captured an NBA title.

Allen played in Boston for four seasons before taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat , helping the franchise capture its third NBA title. Unfortunately, Allen’s departure led to a fallout between Garnett, Pierce, and the rest of his former Celtics’ teammates.

6 Mavericks Get Their Franchise Great – 1998

Dallas acquired Dirk Nowitzki from Milwaukee on Draft Night

The Mavericks were one of the worst teams of the 1990s. Yet, the organization's direction changed in the 1998 NBA Draft when the Mavs acquired No. 9 overall pick Dirk Nowitzki from the Milwaukee Bucks . The German-born sharpshooter struggled as a rookie.

Full Trade Details DAL Received MIL Received No. 9 Pick (Dirk Nowitzki) No. 6 Pick (Robert Taylor) No. 19 Pick (Pat Garrity)

However, after Mark Cuban purchased the franchise, Dallas became a playoff-caliber team. Most importantly, the Mavericks captured the NBA championship in 2011, with Nowitzki being named the Finals MVP. While the baton has since been passed to Dončić, Nowitzki is still considered the best player in Mavs’ history.

5 Spurs Get Their Hands on The Klaw – 2011

San Antonio nabbed Kawhi Leonard from the Pacers on Draft Night

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the world. That isn’t news to anyone. Despite that, not many realize that the Indiana Pacers selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Still, Leonard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs the same night, and the rest is history.

Full Trade Details SAS Received IND Received No. 15 Pick (Kawhi Leonard) George Hill Rights to Erazem Lorbek Rights to Davis Bertans

Injuries aside, the 32-year-old has an impressive resume, including winning an NBA title with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors along with multiple All-Star and All-NBA first-team honors. Of course, Indiana surely would love to do things differently if given the chance. As for the Spurs, landing Leonard would keep the team a championship-caliber franchise for years.

4 Celtics Acquire Franchise Legends on Draft Night – 1980

Boston got both Kevin McHale and Robert Parish from Golden State

The Celtics have made it a habit of staying busy on draft nights over the years. Without question, the 1980 NBA Draft was no different. Other than the L.A. Lakers , the Celtics were the best team in the NBA throughout that decade.

Some well-orchestrated trades got them there, with the team obtaining Robert Parish and No. 3 overall pick Kevin McHale via a swap with the Warriors. Of course, Larry Bird was the man in Boston. But his supporting cast, which included Parish and McHale, was a big reason the team was so good in the 1980s.

Full Trade Details BOS Received GSW Received Robert Parish Joe Barry Carroll No. 3 Pick (Kevin McHale)

3 Hornets Send Kobe to Lakers – 1996

LA picked up the icon from Charlotte

Michael Jordan dominated the league during the 1990s. On the other hand, it was Kobe Bryant who became the new face of the NBA at the beginning of the millennium. There’s a good reason, considering Bryant led the Lakers to five championships, including a three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

With that said, Bryant actually didn’t enter the league as a Laker. In fact, the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the No. 13 pick of the 1996 NBA Draft before shipping him off to Los Angeles for Vlade Divac. Without question, Bryant, who was drafted straight out of high school, will forever be considered one of the greatest players ever.

Full Trade Details LAL Received CHA Received No. 13 Pick (Kobe Bryant) Vlade Divac

2 Bulls Get Jordan a Running Mate – 1987

Chicago nabbed the draft rights to Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan can take most of the credit for the Bulls' success. As such, there's a good chance Chicago wouldn't have captured six rings if it weren't for Scottie Pippen. As any NBA Draft night trade goes, representatives from at least one team kick themselves. In this case, it was members of the Supersonics' front office. In 1987, Chicago would obtain the draft rights for Pippen.

In exchange, Seattle acquired the rights to the No. 8 selection, which eventually turned into Olden Polynice. To Polynice's credit, he remained in the league for over a decade, although he was nowhere on Pippen's level.

Full Trade Details CHI Received SEA Received No. 5 Pick (Scottie Pippen) No. 8 Pick (Olden Polynice) Future Considerations

1 Celtics Trade for an NBA Great – 1956

Boston brought in Bill Russell at the 1956 NBA Draft

When anyone thinks of the most successful sports franchises of all time, teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, and Montreal Canadiens are usually at the top of the list. However, the Celtics are also right up there.

With that said, the Celtics orchestrated a trade for Bill Russell during the 1956 NBA Draft, a deal that would change the landscape of the league for over a decade. For the transaction to take place, Red Auerbach made the bold move to trade Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan to the St. Louis Battlehawks for the rights to No. 2 overall pick Bill Russell.

Full Trade Details BOS Received STL Received No. 2 Pick (Bill Russell) Ed Macauley Cliff Hagan

While the trade was certainly considered risky at the time, in the end, things worked out perfectly, with Russell leading the Celtics to 11 championships in 13 seasons. Nobody in the history of the the Association has more rings than Russell, and while records are made to be broken, that is one that may never go away.