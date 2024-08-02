Highlights MVP determinations rely on subjective interpretation, lacking a definitive standard.

The NBA MVP award is always controversial, to some degree. The lack of defined criteria has created an environment that leads to constant discussion about what truly makes a player the 'most valuable.'

Without any concrete model to determine someone's value that voters can refer to, it really is left up to interpretation for the most part. Advanced analytics can offer guidelines for the subject, but to some extent, those numbers can sometimes also be imperfect. However, simply falling back on the 'eye test' is just as bad.

The point being made is that the process to determine an MVP, as it is currently constructed, is flawed beyond belief. Sometimes it really feels like a contest of who has the best narrative.

There are years when the choice for MVP is easy. When one is witness to a historically dominant campaign like LeBron James in 2012-13, Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-00, or Stephen Curry in 2015-16, locking in that MVP vote feels like a formality.

Even then, in the cases of both Shaq and LeBron, there was one voter for each of them that kept those MVP selections from being unanimous when their dominant seasons likely demanded that result. There is always room for human error.

With that last point in mind, there are plenty of seasons where one can look back and argue that the actual recipient of the MVP trophy was not the most deserving of that award. Hindsight will always offer a perspective that was potentially missing in that day and time. As the years go by, those decisions can start to look worse and worse with every passing season.

5 Chris Paul (2007-08)

MVP winner: Kobe Bryant

By the 2007-08 season, it was starting to feel unjust that Kobe Bryant did not have an MVP trophy on his resume. Luckily for the voters, that season offered a great opportunity to hand him his very first.

Bryant had an impressive season, playing all 82 games and leading the L.A. Lakers to the top seed in the Western Conference while putting up a strong statistical season. That was enough for Kobe to receive 82 first-place votes on route to finally receiving the only MVP trophy of his storied career.

The irony here is that handing that trophy to Bryant and making sure he did not retire without an MVP cost one of the greatest point guards of all time his best chance at winning one. When comparing their seasons, it is hard not to think that Chris Paul probably should have won.

Kobe Bryant vs. Chris Paul – 2007-08 Comparison Category Bryant Paul PPG 28.3 21.1 RPG 6.3 4.0 APG 5.4 11.6 SPG 1.8 2.7 FG% 45.9 48.8 TS% 57.6 57.6 WS 13.8 17.8 WS/48 .208 .284 VORP 6.3 9.3 BPM 5.8 10.4 Team Record 57-25 56-26

The argument for why Paul should have won this award is actually rather simple. He dominates Bryant in most of the important categories to consider.

Bryant has the scoring and rebounding advantage while holding the same true shooting mark. However, Paul led the league in assists, steals, offensive win shares, and overall win shares, among other slightly less important categories. He also holds a pretty considerable edge over Bryant in value over replacement player and box plus/minus.

Past the numbers, Paul led a New Orleans Hornets team to a record that was one win less than Bryant's Lakers. It would be hard to argue that Bryant's supporting cast was not stronger than Paul's.

Bryant is a historically great player and probably could have won an MVP in a different season. However, 2008 probably should have been Paul's year.

4 Kobe Bryant (2005-06)

MVP winner: Steve Nash

If there was any season that Bryant missed out on an MVP that he probably should have won, it was 2005-06. Bryant lost the trophy to a fellow member of the 1996 draft class, Steve Nash.

Steve Nash vs. Kobe Bryant – 2005-06 Comparison Category Nash Bryant PPG 18.8 35.4 RPG 4.2 5.3 APG 10.5 4.5 SPG 0.8 1.8 FG% 51.2 45.0 TS% 63.2 55.9 WS 12.4 15.3 WS/48 .212 .224 BPM 5.0 7.6 VORP 4.9 8.0 Team Record 54-28 45-37

Nash had a solid argument in his favor. Amar'e Stoudemire got shut down with a season-ending injury three games in. Despite that, Nash still led the Phoenix Suns to the second seed in the conference while leading the league in assists.

However, considering the roster that Bryant had to contend with that season, it feels like a genuine accomplishment that the Lakers made the playoffs.

Bryant's numbers confirm the heavy lifting that he was doing for the team that year. Somewhat surprisingly though, Bryant actually leads Nash in a lot of the important advanced stats for that season.

Nash winning that MVP is understandable and is not the worst outcome that could have happened. However, this feels like one of those years when the loose rule about the MVP going to a player on one of the top seeds felt as questionable as ever.

3 James Harden (2018-19)

MVP winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a very strong season and MVP case in the 2018-19 season. The Milwaukee Bucks finished with the top seed in the Eastern Conference after posting a 60-22 record.

Antetokounmpo had a strong two-way season that helped lead the way to that success. On top of that, he was a fresh and likable face in the MVP race. He received 78 first-place votes and took home the first of back-to-back MVPs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. James Harden – 2018-19 Comparison Category Antetokounmpo Harden PPG 27.7 36.1 RPG 12.5 6.6 APG 5.9 7.5 SPG 1.3 2.0 BPG 1.5 0.7 FG% 57.8 44.2 TS% 64.4 61.6 WS 14.4 15.2 WS/48 .292 .254 BPM 10.4 11.0 VORP 7.4 9.3 Team Record 60-22 53-29

Statistically, this was a very tight MVP race. With the race as close as it was, Giannis' superior team record definitely factored in for voters. However, this decision really could have and probably should have gone to James Harden .

Antetokounmpo posted league-best marks in a handful of categories, with his league-leading player efficiency rating being the biggest standout. However, Harden's edge in win shares and value over replacement players shows a superstar who was doing some significant heavy lifting for his team that season.

This is all before mentioning Harden's otherworldly scoring performances that season. The final decision on who won the award is understandable, but given the dealer's choice here, it probably should have been flipped.

2 Nikola Jokić (2022-23)

MVP winner: Joel Embiid

This was a case of voter fatigue at its finest. Nikola Jokic was threatening to win his third-straight MVP and suddenly the conversation went in whichever direction one could imagine, rather than the actual season he was having.

Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokić – 2022-23 Comparison Category Embiid Jokić PPG 33.1 24.5 RPG 10.2 11.8 APG 4.2 9.8 SPG 1.0 1.3 BPG 1.7 0.7 FG% 54.8 63.8 TS% 65.5 70.1 WS 12.3 14.9 WS/48 .259 .308 BPM 9.2 13.0 VORP 6.4 8.8 Team Record 54-28 53-29

Jokić started drawing comparisons to other MVP winners who won the award three times in a row and even the dominant superstars throughout history who had not accomplished the feat, instead of his in-season competition.

Then there was the whole narrative that Kendrick Perkins pushed that will not even be discussed in full detail here due to the absurdity of the matter. Whatever people were talking about, it was not Jokić's statistical dominance.

Joel Embiid had a fantastic season, make no mistake about it. However, Jokić dwarfs him in so many key categories, most of which he led the league in. Embiid had a season that could have won MVP in a lot of different years. It should not have won in this one.

1 Luka Dončić (2023-24)

MVP winner: Nikola Jokić

This one has already been discussed on GIVEMESPORT. The fact that Luka Dončić and his historic 2023-24 campaign finished third in MVP voting is mind-boggling.

Nikola Jokić vs. Luka Dončić – 2023-24 Comparison Category Jokić Dončić PPG 26.4 33.9 RPG 12.4 9.2 APG 9.0 9.8 SPG 1.4 1.4 BPG 0.9 0.5 FG% 58.3 48.7 TS% 65.0 61.7 WS 17.0 12.0 WS/48 .299 .220 BPM 13.2 9.9 VORP 10.6 8.0 Team Record 57-25 50-32

In all fairness to the voters, Jokić had a phenomenal 2023-24 season, and they owed him one after giving the previous year's MVP to Embiid. Plus, the advanced numbers love Jokić. However, it cost Dončić in the process.

Dončić had the highest cumulative average of points, rebounds, and assists since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. The argument against him hinged on team success.

Then, the Dallas Mavericks climbed out of a Play-In spot down the stretch and finished the season with 50 wins and the fifth seed. It still was not good enough.

This felt like a case of Dončić setting the bar too high, too early for himself in his young career. The bar was set as high as the moon and the voters needed the sun. Somehow, this season for Dončić still felt pretty close to the sun.

