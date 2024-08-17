Highlights Trae Young emerged as a villain against the Knicks and 76ers in 2021.

LeBron James garners hate due to success, with people rooting for him to fail.

Kyrie Irving assumed his villain status through controversial actions and comments.

The NBA is a league defined by its players, and specifically, its stars. When the NBA's best players prove to the world why they are the best, they take on superstar status.

With that status comes influence, and the role in which they choose to play often has a profound impact on how they are viewed. While many stars are humble in nature, certain players throughout the history of the NBA have taken on more of a villain role.

In some cases, this role has come naturally simply from the star being themselves, and their sheer dominance has resulted in their hatred by their opponents. In other cases, however, the player has purposefully leaned into their villain role by making controversial comments or acting out on the court.

This has allowed them to become universal villains, where they are hated by the majority of the league or fanbases without bias. The following are the ten biggest villains in the history of the NBA.

10 Trae Young

Young became a villain to Knicks and 76ers fans in 2021

Trae Young has emerged over the past few seasons as the Atlanta Hawks ’ superstar and centerpiece. That, of course, came at the expense of a few teams and their fanbases, which have now come to resent Young.

Specifically, Young’s ascension as a star came in 2021, when the Hawks took on the New York Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs.

It did not take long for Young to make himself the villain among the Knicks faithful. In his postseason debut, Young made the game-winner to steal Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. As if the dagger wasn't enough, Young taunted the crowd after he made the shot.

Knicks fans then responded by loudly filling the arena with expletive chants about Young, to which the point guard responded by continuing to light up the court. His actions spoke for themselves as the Hawks stunned the Knicks, beating them in five games.

Young would then further embrace his villain role against the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round. As the heavy underdogs, Young and the Hawks upset the Sixers to make it all the way to the Conference Finals. While they lost that series, Young’s status as their star (and a villain) was cemented that year.

9 LeBron James

Many viewed James as a "heel" after "The Decision"

The majority of NBA players have become villains simply due to their skills on the court, and therefore their ability to light up opponents. This, combined with his massive influence, has led LeBron James to become (probably unfairly) hated by many.

Simply due to James’ successes on the court, which included four titles with three different teams, the majority of fanbases on the opposite side of the court have constantly rooted for him to fail. While he has failed several times in the nba finals , unlike Michael Jordan , it still has been but a small blemish on the game’s biggest resume.

James' villain status particularly rose to prominence during the 2010 offseason, when he infamously made "The Decision" to move from Cleveland to Miami. Pundits criticized James for leaving his hometown and going to Miami to form a Big Three with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Nonetheless, the career move proved to benefit James, as he won his first two titles with the Heat.

8 Kyrie Irving

Irving has often doubled down on his villain role

Be it intentional or unintentional, there is no doubt that Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s biggest villains over the past few seasons. His time as a villain has come mostly after his 2016 championship.

Oftentimes, villains must endure sustained success in order to hang on to that moniker. Irving has fallen short since, but there is no doubt he is one of the game’s biggest.

The fanbase that resents him the most is the Boston Celtics , and they let him have it during the 2024 NBA Finals when he went up against them as a member of the Dallas Mavericks . After missing a lot of time due to personal issues, he promised the TD Garden faithful that Boston was where he wanted to be — until he took off for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

That plan backfired, as the Durant and Irving-led Nets never got past the second round. He sat out numerous games in protest, and missed critical games in the 2020-21 season due to his vaccination status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This, combined with his controversial antisemitic comments, has led him to become disliked by many.

7 Ron Artest

Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, is no stranger to controversy

The largest brawl in NBA history, the Malice at the Palace, occurred in 2004, and Ron Artest was one of the key figures behind its ignition. What sparked the riot was Artest’s hard foul on Ben Wallace, which he apparently wanted to apologize for, but ended up deciding not to.

“When I fouled Ben and he pushed me, the first thing I did, they don't show this, first thing I did was like this — apologized. My bad man. But Ben was so mad he just pushed me. I didn't get a chance to [apologize].” —Metta World Peace

Artest, who would later change his name to Metta World Peace, would still play into his role as a villain. He would often dish out cheap shots to players like Jeremy Lin and James Harden , with his elbow to the latter becoming particularly infamous.

6 Dennis Rodman

Rodman backed up his villainy with skill

Dennis Rodman was one of the greatest rebounders in the history of the NBA, but he was also one of the most universally disliked players. This was due to his “bad boy” status in the league during the 1990s, where he would often get under the skin of the biggest players, and even Commissioner David Stern himself.

Rodman was often fined and suspended for violating various league rules, including excessive tattoos, controversial comments, and confrontations. His role as a villain was only amplified when he decided to join forces with Michael Jordan and the dynastic Chicago Bulls of the late 1990s, who were villains themselves.

Rodman was also a known hard fouler and trash talker, which got under the skin of various players. But he backed up his talk with walk, as his defense, rebounding, and rings all spoke for themselves.

5 Reggie Miller

Miller was public enemy number one during his prime

Reggie Miller was more of a public enemy, but was still a villain nonetheless, particularly to Knicks fans. He played a similar role in the 1990s as Trae Young played in 2021, and that was due to his natural skill.

Miller would often dominate the Knicks throughout his career, becoming known as a Knick Killer in some instances. The peak of his villainy came in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when he scored eight points in eight seconds, much to the dislike of Spike Lee.

That led to one of the most iconic exchanges in NBA history, and the Pacers would defeat the Knicks in the series.

Miller also beat up on several other teams, as his Indiana Pacers were dominant in the 1990s. Though he never quite won a title, Miller still remains one of the biggest villains in league history.

4 Draymond Green

Green is infamous for his numerous controversies

As his career has advanced, Draymond Green has only become more unlikeable. Green has never been shy about voicing his opinions, which he does on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” where he spews out often-controversial takes.

He also voiced his opinions on the court in a physical manner, as indicated by his numerous fines and suspensions. Just last season, he was suspended for five games for placing Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and would be suspended for 12 games just a month later for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

But his most infamous moment came just prior to the 2022-23 season, when he punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice. That set the season off on a bad foot for the Warriors, leading to an irreversible rift in the clubhouse. The Warriors eventually traded Poole the following summer, and he hasn't been the same player since.

Green is a winner on the court, with multiple rings to jangle in people's faces, but remains a loser in the eyes of many NBA fans.

3 Kevin Durant

Durant became a villain due to his ‘ring-chasing’ narrative

Though often overshadowed by other names, there is no doubt that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players of all time. That, of course, has come with some negative aura, as he is viewed by many as one of the game’s biggest villains.

Durant’s role as a villain came particularly during the mid-2010s, when it was announced that he would be joining the Golden State Warriors . This led to the NBA world coining him as a “ring-chaser” as he would join forces with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (and the aforementioned Draymond Green) to create an unstoppable big three.

The plan worked, as Durant would win two rings with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He silenced opposing teams, including his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder , on multiple occasions. This, combined with his tendency to fire back at fans on social media, has formed a villainous aura around Durant that can no longer be shed.

2 Michael Jordan

Jordan was a villain simply due to his dominance

Credit: © Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The gap between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is thinning, but what is undeniable is that both are or were hated by many, simply due to their elite skills. Jordan’s skills on the court led the Bulls to a dynasty involving six rings, including two three-peats.

This, naturally, meant that Jordan demolished all opponents that stood in his way. There were plenty of teams in the 1990s that were championship worthy, and would have certainly won a ring if Jordan did not stand in their way (looking at you, Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns ).

Just by being himself, Jordan quickly became one of the most resented players in NBA history.

1 Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer is the biggest villain in NBA history

It may come as a surprise that the biggest villain in NBA history is not one of its biggest names. Bill Laimbeer was a key player in the “Bad Boy Pistons” of the late 1980s, which plowed through opponents including Michael Jordan and the Bulls before they hit their prime.

Laimbeer possessed elite skills, with his shooting, passing, and defense being top-notch. This allowed him to become one of the smartest and toughest players in the game, playing over 680 straight games at one point, one of the longest streaks in NBA history.

It would be this toughness, however, that would play into his role as a villain. Laimbeer became known for his cheap shots, unleashing slaps and elbows on players, only for them to snap and challenge Laimbeer to a fight. Laimbeer would never back down, fully embracing his villainous nature.

This, combined with Laimbeer’s pioneering of flopping and complaining to referees, tanked his reputation. It was due to all of these factors, combined with his rings and successes on the court, that Bill Laimbeer is the biggest villain in NBA history.