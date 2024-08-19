Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a heist by stealing running back Saquon Barkley from the rival Giants.

The Giants beefed up their pass rush by trading for Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels provides hope to a Commanders franchise in desperate need of a spark.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles have reigned supreme over the NFC East , as either of the two franchises have won the division in eight of the last 10 seasons.

NFC East - Last 10 Division Winners Year Division Winner 2023 Dallas Cowboys 2022 Philadelphia Eagles 2021 Dallas Cowboys 2020 Washington Commanders 2019 Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Dallas Cowboys 2017 Philadelphia Eagles 2016 Dallas Cowboys 2015 Washington Commanders 2014 Dallas Cowboys

Once again, Dallas and Philadelphia are on track to finish in the first and second spots. Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts give their squads a blatant advantage over the other two teams, who are going into the season with question marks at the quarterback position.

However, the future is bright for the Washington Commanders who are entering this season with a ton of optimism in their new organizational regime.

The offense of the New York Giants is still a few good draft classes away from making a significant impact. Nevertheless, the defense has the potential to create chaos on any given Sunday. This could allow them to make things interesting if the offense is able to find an identity at some point in the year.

Each team in the division made key additions to their rosters that improved their weaknesses from the previous season. With that being said, let’s take a look at the best offseason addition for each team in the NFC East.

1 Dallas Cowboys - Eric Kendricks

The Cowboys add some veteran experience to their linebacker unit

The Cowboys had their fair share of struggles in the run game last season, particularly down the stretch. The team signed linebacker Eric Kendricks during free agency to help shore up some of the run game issues.

This offseason, Kendricks had originally decided to leave the Los Angeles Chargers , and sign a contract with the San Francisco 49ers . He later backed out and proceeded to sign a one-year deal with Dallas instead, reuniting him with his former head coach Mike Zimmer.

The flip from San Francisco to Dallas was odd due to the fact that Kendricks had previously claimed that Zimmer created a "fear-based culture", when referring to his time spent playing under Zimmer for the Minnesota Vikings . However, Kendricks spoke a few months ago about the excitement of reuniting with his former coach again in Dallas. (via Calvin Watkins)

Emotions were high. We're very excited. It's good to be back with him. I love his walkthroughs. I love the little ways he does things, the way he structures things, and the level of detail, so I'm excited. I really am.

It seems that Kendricks is in a better headspace regarding his relationship with his former head coach. The 32-year-old linebacker played under Zimmer for seven seasons in Minnesota and had the best season of his career in 2019, earning First-Team All-Pro.

Kendricks is expected to take on the middle linebacker role this season in Dallas, which is a position that the team desperately needs to get more production out of after Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

He will suit up alongside DeMarvion Overshown and Damone Clark , who will play the weak and strong side backer spots respectively. Expect Kendricks to provide a solid veteran presence to his younger teammates in the Cowboys linebacker unit.

2 New York Giants - Brian Burns

Burns provides much needed assistance on the defensive line

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Facing two different franchise quarterbacks twice a year in Dallas and Philly is part of what comes with playing in the NFC East. Bulking up your defense with solid edge rushers is the first step to generating a pass rush against the solid offensive line groups in Philly and Dallas.

That is exactly what the Giants did by trading for star edge rusher Brian Burns this offseason. The G-Men acquired Burns via trade with the Carolina Panthers , while also signing him to a massive contract extension.

Brian Burns Sign & Trade Details Giants Recieve: Panthers Receive: OLB Brian Burns 2024 2nd Round Pick 2024 5th Round Pick 2024 5th Round Pick 2025 5th Round Pick *The Giants signed Burns to a five-year, $150 million contract extension

The Giants defense recorded a total of 34 sacks last season, which tied for the fourth-lowest sack count in the league last season. Burns will help the defense increase their sack total dramatically, as the 26 -26-year-old pass rusher recorded 46 sacks during his five-year tenure in Carolina. Burns will line up alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux , who had a solid second-year in New York by recording 11.5 sacks.

The addition of Burns creates a defensive line trio that includes him, Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II . Which has the potential to wreak havoc among opposing offensive lines for the foreseeable future.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is another offseason addition worth mentioning that should help the Giants improve dramatically in 2024. Nabers, drafted sixth overall, is one of the more physically gifted pass catchers out of the rookie class.

Nabers is exactly what quarterback Daniel Jones needs to get the offense back on track. However, the long-term addition of an elite pass rusher like Burns gives the Giants a better chance at stealing a game from their rivals this season.

3 Philadelphia Eagles - Saquon Barkley

Philly stole the Pro Bowl back from their rivals in New York

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not very often that a team is able to steal a Pro Bowl-caliber player away from an opposing team within their own division. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman accomplished this feat by signing Saquon Barkley to a 3-year, $37.75 million contract, away from their division rivals in New York.

Barkley was the cornerstone of the offense while playing in New York but was often limited due to a lack of playmakers beside him. He will now be surrounded by other Pro Bowl players for the first time in his career. Such as A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith , who give the Birds one of the top wide receiver duos in the league.

This will create more opportunities for Barkley to excel within the offense. As well as decrease the amount of pressure that was placed on him while playing for the Giants.

Despite the retirement of Jason Kelce the Philly offensive line is still one of the best in football. And is head and shoulders above any offensive line that Barley played behind in New York. Expect the 27-year-old running back to have a career season in 2024.

4 Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Daniels has the potential to change the trajectory of the franchise

The Commanders organization has been a dumpster fire that has suffered through multiple name changes, a power-hungry owner, and poor quarterback play.

Fans in Washington are hopeful that their organizational turmoil is a thing of the past. Their franchise is in the beginning stages of a full reset, including a new team owner, general manager, head coach, and most importantly, a new quarterback.

Rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels has a chance to reset the franchise's trajectory after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The hype train on Daniels has grown exponentially over the past year, very similar to what we witnessed from Joe Burrow during his final season at LSU.

Jayden Daniels & Joe Burrow Stat Comparison - Final Year at LSU Category Daniels (2023) Burrow (2019) Games 12 15 Passing Yards 3,812 5,671 Passing TD's 40 60 Rushing Yards 1,134 368 Rushing TD's 10 5 Interceptions 4 6 Completion % 72.2% 76.3% QBR 95 93

Daniels took over the landscape of college football in 2023, as he led the country in multiple statistical categories and brought home the Heisman trophy in the process.

However, his frame and play style raise concerns about his long-term durability. Daniels will have to learn to slide more efficiently to avoid taking unnecessary hits that could lead to injury. Or even learn to avoid hits and "plop" down as we have grown accustomed to watching Lamar Jackson do.

Recently hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has a history of developing quarterbacks with a similar play-style to Daniels. Kingsbury has created an impressive quarterback tree during his collegiate and professional coaching career. He played a role in the development of Patrick Mahomes , Kyler Murray , Johnny Manziel , and Case Keenum .

Expect Kingsbury to do the same for his new signal caller in Washington. As he, Daniels, and new head coach Dan Quinn look ahead to year one of their organizational rebuild.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.