Highlights The Detroit Lions revamped their secondary by adding veteran Carlton Davis this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers got younger at the running back spot as they upgraded from Aaron Jones to Josh Jacobs this offseason.

Both the Bears and Vikings each drafted their quarterback of the future by selecting Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy.

The Chicago Bears have been one of the more polarizing topics in the football world during the 2024 offseason. The franchise has often been labeled as a tough, defensive-minded organization still reminiscing about the past of the 1985 Bears' defense. However, that might not be the case moving forward, as the Bears seem to have re-branded their team into an offensive power that has the potential to be great moving forward.

The Detroit Lions are riding a ton of momentum into this upcoming season, after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North title for the first time since the division was created in 2002. Detroit has shown no signs of slowing down as they are set to return the majority of their core players from last season.

The Lions are the favorites to repeat as division champions, but the Green Bay Packers have the talent on the roster to overtake them if they can put the right pieces together.

The Minnesota Vikings would easily be considered one of the most talented fourth place teams in NFL history, if they do in fact finish in the last spot in the division. The offense is loaded with superstar talent, but injuries have piled up recently, lowering their playoff chances in the process.

Last year, the AFC North was the only division to have all four of their teams finish the campaign with a winning record. The NFC North has a realistic chance to accomplish that feat this season, as each team has made notable additions to their rosters that help them improve on their weaknesses from the previous season.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the best offseason addition for each team in the NFC North.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams (QB)

Williams has an opportunity to become the best quarterback in franchise history

Bears fans have grown accustomed to witnessing mediocre quarterback play for the majority of the team's existence. The Bears are the only active franchise to have never had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season. To put that stat into perspective, Aaron Rodgers has eclipsed 4,000 passing yards 10 different times during his tenure in Green Bay.

However, the trajectory of the franchise is destined to change after the Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams was viewed as a can't miss prospect coming out of USC. Often being compared to other generational prospects such as, Peyton Manning , Andrew Luck , and Trevor Lawrence .

Rookie quarterbacks who get drafted at the top of the first round historically inherit bad rosters that take time to overcome. That is not the case for Williams, who inherits one of the best rosters a No. 1 pick has played with in recent memory.

The wide receiver unit of Keenan Allen , D.J. Moore , and Rome Odunze has the potential to become one of the best trios in the league. Both Allen and Odunze were offseason additions as well. They also added pro-bowl running back D'Andre Swift during free agency to give Williams a nice pass catcher out of the backfield.

Williams can realistically become the best signal caller in franchise history, even if he only fulfills 75% of his potential. Expect Williams to elevate Chicago's offense to a new level this season and for the foreseeable future.

Detroit Lions - Carlton Davis III (CB)

The Lions revamped their secondary with a proven veteran

The Lions are fresh off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, a game in which they were leading 24-7 at halftime. The offense was the team's strength after averaging the fifth-highest points per game last season. (27.1) The defensive side of the ball was a different story, particularly the secondary, which allowed the 27th most passing yards per game. (247.4)

The Lions addressed their need for secondary help by acquiring Carlton Davis via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Davis is a seasoned corner with six years of starting experience, including being a key component in Tampa Bay's defense that brought home a Lombardi in 2020.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke a few months back about how he admires Davis' physicality and thinks he will be a fit in Detroit. (via Mark Inabinett)

Listen, I been knowing about this player since he came out of Auburn... and he’s been a player that wants to get in somebody’s face and challenge. Nothing’s changed about that. He did it when he was in Tampa. I know he expects to do the same things here, so he fits, like, perfect with what we’re trying to do.

The Lions went all-in on adding depth to the defense by using the 24th overall pick on cornerback Terrion Arnold , and rightfully so. The Bears and Vikings drafted their future quarterbacks, and both are surrounded by an elite wide receiver corps. Green Bay has an ascending star signal caller in Jordan Love , who is also surrounded by a plethora of offensive firepower.

The combination of Davis and Arnold should help the secondary perform at a much higher level than we witnessed last season. As well as prepare themselves to face off against star quarterbacks from their division rivals for the foreseeable future.

Green Bay Packers - Josh Jacobs (RB)

The Packers get younger and better at the running back spot

One of the more surprising offseason moves came from the Packers after they decided to let Aaron Jones walk in free agency, and bring in Josh Jacobs to replace him. Jones has been one of the more electrifying backs in the league and was a perfect fit in Matt LaFleur's scheme.

Nonetheless, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst continues to find ways to surround his young ascending quarterback with upgraded talent, as Jacobs is an upgrade over Jones in the backfield. Jacobs was banged up for most of last season, but he showed us what he can do in 2022 when healthy.

Josh Jacobs Stats (2022) Category Stat League Rank Carries 340 2nd Rushing Yards 1,653 1st Rushing TD's 12 T-5th Yards Per Carry 4.9 T-11th Longest Rush Attempt 86 1st

The Jacobs signing is a win-win situation for Green Bay, as Jacobs is an upgrade in talent level and age. Jacobs (26) is three years younger than Jones (29), which is significant considering that running backs historically begin to decline once they turn 29 years old.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract that runs through the 2027 season. From the outside looking in, it appears that Green Bay overpaid for a player near the end of his prime. However, PFT's Mike Florio clarified that the Packers have the flexibility to move off of Jacobs after the season if they desire since his contract offers zero guaranteed dollars past the $12.5 million signing bonus.

Jones was more than serviceable to the team during his seven-year career in Green Bay. However, the addition of Jacobs gives the Packers a better player on a team-friendly contract, which keeps their Super Bowl aspirations within reach.

Minnesota Vikings - J.J. McCarthy (QB)

McCarthy's future is in good hands under Kevin O'Connell

The Bears weren't the only NFC North team to draft their quarterback of the future this offseason, as the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 11th overall pick out of Michigan.

McCarthy had question marks in the pre-draft process due to him playing for a loaded offense under Jim Harbaugh that rarely required him to operate off script. However, McCarthy looked more than capable in his first preseason game after he completed 11 of his 17 passes for 188 yards and two scores.

Tragedy struck after, as it was reported that McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that would inevitably end his rookie season before it even got started.

McCarthy's injury is horrible news for the Vikings franchise, who had high hopes for their rookie quarterback this season. However, the 21-year-old signal-caller has a long career ahead of him to learn and play under Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell has earned the nickname "Tall McVay" for good reason. He has become sort of a quarterback whisperer himself, very similar to his former boss Sean McVay .

McCarthy has the tangible skills necessary to become a franchise quarterback in this league. And having O'Connell as his mentor will allow him to fulfill his full potential in Minnesota.

