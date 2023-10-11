Highlights The NFL Combine is a difficult event for front offices to navigate as teams often overlook red flags in favor of impressive athleticism.

Players like John Ross had all-time combine performances but ultimately failed to live up to expectations and had short-lived careers in the NFL.

Tony Mandarich and JaMarcus Russell wowed scouts in college and at the NFL Combine, but never panned out at the next level.

The NFL Combine annually assembles college football’s finest to showcase their abilities under rigorous scrutiny from 32 organizations desperate for talent.

The gauntlet of drills can literally secure or squander a prospect millions of dollars. A poor selection from evaluators can cost them their jobs. Despite the far-reaching ramifications, teams make haphazard and confounding decisions every year. The NFL Combine often provokes many of these career-costing mistakes.

Unbelievable feats of athleticism tantalize and hypnotize decision-makers into overlooking red flags in favor of “big man move fast.”

Here are the five biggest NFL busts that were NFL Combine champions.

1 JaMarcus Russell

No. 1 Overall Pick, 2007, Oakland Raiders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Can you be an NFL Combine workout wonder just by showing up? JaMarcus Russell put that to the test, drawing rave reviews from the most respected draft analysts in the business. Todd McShay of ESPN stated, "I can't remember being in such awe of a quarterback in my decade of attending combines and pro days.”

The LSU product only measured and ran the 40-yard dash but that seductive glimpse of potential awed on-lookers. NFL Draft Godfather Mel Kiper piled on, “Three years from now you could be looking at a guy that's certainly one of the elite top five quarterbacks in this league. Look out because the skill level that he has is certainly John Elway-like."

Going into the combine pundits mocked Notre Dame’s Brady Quinn as QB1. However, Russell’s 6'5", 250-plus pound frame (emphasis on plus) running a 4.83 40-yard dash while wielding a cannon for an arm proved too much for the then Oakland Raiders to pass up.

The list of All-Pros taken after him doesn’t help either: Calvin Johnson (2), Joe Thomas (3), Adrian Peterson (7), Patrick Willis (11), Marshawn Lynch (12), and Darrelle Revis (14).

Russell was plagued by conditioning and work ethic issues during his short time in the NFL. He only lasted three seasons before he was out of the league for good in 2010. He finished his career with a 7-18 record and an 18-23 TD-INT ratio. He made several attempts to get back in the league over the next few years, but promising workouts never resulted in a contract.

2 Tony Mandarich

No. 2 Overall Pick, 1989, Green Bay Packers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Mandarich graced Sports Illustrated’s vaunted cover with the headline, “The Incredible Bulk.” They also touted him as “The Best Offensive Line Prospect ever.” That came after perhaps the greatest combine performance of all-time. At 6’6”, 304 lbs Mandarich ran an official 4.65 40-yard dash. He clocked in faster than Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice. That’s like a double-decker bus going 150 miles an hour from a dead start. It’s not supposed to be possible.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN created a formula that adjusts 40-yard dash times for weight, with the understanding that it’s more impressive to be fast if you’re also very large. That formula placed Mandarich in the 100th percentile and makes the argument that he ran maybe the most impressive 40-yard dash ever. Tom Boisture, a scout for the New York Giants, said of Mandarich:

Tom Braatz should spend all of his time in church praying that Dallas takes Aikman. You can get quarterbacks. You can’t get Mandariches. He’s like what O.J. Simpson was for a running back. Pound for pound he’s the best athlete I’ve seen, And there’s a lot of pounds there, baby.

Besides his insane 40, Mandarich also broad jumped 10’ 3”, which would be a record (official records started in 2003), and repped 225 pounds 39 times on the bench. Unfortunately, he also challenged Mike Tyson to a fight, drank like a fish, and called Green Bay a “village.”

Worst of all, Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas, and Deion Sanders were the three players taken directly after “The Incredible Bulk” went to the Green Bay Packers at No. 2.

Mandarich never lived up to expectations and was cut by the Packers in 1992. The Canadian then went to rehab for alcohol and drug addictions before returning to play three decent years with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2008, Mandarich admitted that he used steroids during his time in college, which makes all of his combine performances a tad less impressive.

3 Justin Gilbert

No. 8 Overall Pick, 2014, Cleveland Browns

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

As far as measurables go, Justin Gilbert looked every inch a Pro Bowl caliber cornerback at 6'0", 202 lbs with 33-inch arms. His 4.30 40-yard dash also ranked as the fastest time by any cornerback that year. The only three guys faster than him were wide receivers who weighed 15 to 20 pounds lighter.

His 20 bench press reps at 225 also put him in the 91st percentile of cornerbacks. Of course, some people noted some technical issues in his coverage, but all of that got swept under the rug, thanks to the captivating athleticism. Unfortunately, for the Cleveland Browns, Gilbert's desire for the game left a lot to be desired.

Kevin Jones wrote for the Cleveland Scene that "there might not be anybody in the NFL who cares less about football than Gilbert." He was one of just four of the top 17 draft picks in 2014 to never make a Pro Bowl.

In fact, he lasted only three seasons in the NFL and, more alarmingly, just three starts before exiting the NFL. It just so happens that this was the same draft that the Browns also drafted Johnny Manziel. Talk about whiffing on a first round.

4 John Ross

No. 9 Overall Pick, 2017, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Speed kills. In the case of John Ross, it could have been someone’s job that got killed if not for the Cincinnati Bengals' disinclination to fire anyone. Ross came to the NFL Combine with one great college season on his resume. Over his first two years in college, he averaged just 16.5 catches, 289.5 yards, and 2.5 TDs a season.

In fairness, his final season was pretty ridiculous. Ultimately, Ross’ otherworldly 4.22 40-yard dash became the only number that mattered. That blazing number broke Chris Johnson’s nine-year-old record, making Ross the fastest official time in NFL combine history. It also, forebodingly, caused the Washington Husky to injure both his calves in the process.

Over five years in the NFL, he never logged more than 28 receptions in a season and ended his career with 957 career yards. In year two he parlayed that enticing speed into seven touchdowns but injuries and a lifetime 43 percent catch rate endlessly dogged him. Ross was out of the NFL by age 26.

5 Aaron Curry

No. 4 Overall Pick, 2009, Seattle Seahawks

The 2009 NFL Draft lacked star power, but Curry supposedly represented the “safest pick,” at least according to Bleacher Report NFL reporter Mark Travis. At linebacker, Curry ran a faster 40 than basically all the tight ends, quarterbacks, and even most of the running backs.

At 6'2" and 254 lbs, he managed to land in the 89th percentile of linebackers for the 40, 85th in the broad jump, and 78th for the vertical jump. Since 2000, just three linebackers became top four picks in the NFL draft. Only Curry, LaVar Arrington, and Von Miller earned that distinction.

Unfortunately, the fire for football waned upon earning that big contract. As Curry told Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated, "My goal was to get paid, and I got paid. And me looking back on it now, I got what I wanted. Now what?”

The Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Oakland Raiders after two and a half disappointing seasons, and he retired at the age of 27 after just four seasons in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.