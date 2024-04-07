Highlights Mitchell Trubisky, who was taken eight spots ahead of Patrick Mahomes, has to be considered the biggest NFL draft bust of the last decade.

The 2021 quarterback class featured several disappointing players, including Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Clelin Ferrell and Jeff Okudah are among the worst defensive draft selections of the last 10 years.

NFL scouting has come a long way. Thanks to various advances in technology and events such as the NFL Combine and pro days, teams have a better idea of what college prospects bring to the table than ever before. Still, nothing in this league is certain. For each late-round pick in the NFL draft that outperforms their expectations, there is a highly selected one who never lives up to the hype.

These misfires can define tenures and leave people without jobs. For this list, selections will be judged by their on-field performance relative to their selection, as well as the success of those taken after them.

With that said, here are the 10 biggest NFL draft busts of the last 10 years.

1 Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears drafted Trubisky second overall

At this point, it’s common knowledge that the Chicago Bears passed on Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Technically, eight others did, which led to Mahomes being available for the Chiefs to trade up for and select 10th overall. The reason Chicago’s decision receives more scrutiny is that it took the first quarterback of the draft.

Mitchell Trubisky was viewed as the prototypical NFL starter, possessing a more conventional skill set than Mahomes and even Deshaun Watson. The truth is, the Bears dug Trubisky’s grave the second they called his name. No matter what he did, he wasn’t going to be Mahomes, and that would be held against him for his entire career.

Mitchell Trubisky Career Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 69/57 Record 31-26 Comp% 64.1 Pass Yards 12,536 Pass TD 72 Interceptions 48 Rating 85.5

But Trubisky’s play only amplified the pain for Bears fans. He not only wasn’t Mahomes, but for the most part, he wasn’t even a solid NFL starter. He left the Bears after four tumultuous seasons and has spent time as a backup in Pittsburgh and Buffalo. The combination of Trubisky’s abysmal performance and players taken after him makes this selection a no-brainer.

Who the Bears passed on: Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Jamal Adams

2 Zach Wilson

Wilson completely face-planted in New York

Oftentimes, NFL draft busts can only be understood in the context of their selections. Failing to be worth a premier pick doesn’t necessarily equate to failing to be an NFL-caliber player. While Zach Wilson is still young, he looks like an exception to the rule.

Through three years, he’s been one of the worst quarterbacks in recent memory, and three years removed from being picked second overall, the New York Jets have failed to find any suitors.

The only thing saving this pick from being the worst is that the rest of the quarterback class from 2021 has failed to deliver as well.

Zach Wilson Career Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 34/33 Record 12-21 Comp% 57.0 Pass Yards 6,293 Pass TD 23 Interceptions 25 Rating 73.2

It’s hard to imagine the Jets would be in a much better spot had they taken Trey Lance or Justin Fields. In fact, it can be argued that Wilson’s disastrous play helped the Jets in the long run because they acquired Aaron Rodgers, whereas a player that showed more promise, like Fields or Mac Jones, may have kept them from making a move.

Ultimately, Wilson was a massive whiff for not only the Jets but the league as a whole. His 2020 season at BYU proved to be nothing more than an aberration, but scouts fell in love with his release and arm flexibility and paid the price.

Who the Jets passed on: Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Patrick Surtain II

3 Trey Lance

Lance never got an opportunity in San Francisco

For simplicity’s sake, this list only accounts for the selections themselves and not the moves that led to their acquisition. If this weren’t the case, the Trey Lance pick would be even higher and one of the single worst draft picks of all time.

But even without factoring in the three first-round picks the San Francisco 49ers invested in taking Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s hard to deny the pick is one of the worst of the past decade.

In the wake of Josh Allen’s emergence, teams were becoming more enamored with physically gifted project players. This newfound interest was rooted in the belief that the more technical aspects of the position could be taught, whereas physical traits were inherent. Lance seemed to fit this description with his frame, mobility, and arm talent.

Trey Lance Career Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 8/4 Record 2-2 Comp% 54.9 Pass Yards 797 Pass TD 5 Interceptions 3 Rating 84.5

Sadly, Lance never got a fair shake in San Francisco. He spent the bulk of his rookie season on the sideline, and once he finally got the reins in 2022, he suffered a season-ending injury and never got his starting job back. It’s easy to ponder what could’ve been.

Had he stayed healthy and gotten the necessary game reps, maybe an Allen-esque transformation would have been in the cards. However, the land of reality cares little about hypotheticals. The fact of the matter is Lance gave the 49ers next to nothing in return for what they gave up to get him.

Who the 49ers passed on: Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Patrick Surtain II

4 Solomon Thomas

The 49ers got little out of their third overall pick

The Trubisky pick may go down as the worst from the 2017 draft, but it's far from the only one worth mentioning. The San Francisco 49ers traded out of the second slot, swapping picks with the Bears, who originally held the third pick.

Not impressed by the quarterback class, the Niners drafted Solomon Thomas, an explosive defensive end who lined up in multiple spots on the line at Stanford, with the third overall selection.

Solomon Thomas Career Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 99/33 Tackles 186 Tackles For Loss 28 Sacks 15.0

In the NFL, Thomas struggled to find a defined role. He was a tweener in college, too big to be a traditional edge but undersized for the interior. Thomas shed around 20 pounds in the pros, but his play strength suffered as a result.

Thomas, who's since suited up for the Raiders and Jets, was touted as a prospect with infinite potential, but he never fully developed, making his pick look like a massive reach in hindsight.

Who the 49ers passed on: Christian McCaffrey, Jamal Adams, Patrick Mahomes

5 Sam Darnold

Darnold never lived up to expectations

Some might be surprised that Sam Darnold is considered the biggest bust from the 2018 NFL Draft, considering who else was taken inside the top 10.

But Darnold’s ranking adheres to the aforementioned criteria. First, he was taken third overall by the Jets, which makes the pick worse than if he had been selected just five or 10 spots later. Secondly, the USC alum was taken when multiple quality players, including Josh Allen, were still on the board.

Sam Darnold Career Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 66/56 Record 21-35 Comp% 59.7 Pass Yards 12,064 Pass TD 63 Interceptions 56 Rating 78.3

He showed signs of promise early on in his Jets career, but those flashes never turned into any type of sustained success. At the core of Darnold’s struggles were his decision-making and accuracy. Although New York didn’t provide him with much help, Darnold‘s play only made a bad situation worse.

The Jets had a clean shot at landing one of the best quarterbacks in the league but opted to go elsewhere and watched Allen fall to a division rival. The additional ramifications of the Darnold pick only hurt its perception six years later.

Who the Jets passed on: Denzel Ward, Quenton Nelson, Josh Allen

6 Clelin Ferrell

The initial criticism of Ferrell's selection was proven valid

The then-Oakland Raiders sent shockwaves across the league when they selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Most viewed the Clemson product as a late first-rounder, and with the likes of Josh Allen and Brian Burns still available, the pick seemed unfounded.

The pick was met with heavy criticism, as many believed Mike Mayock had overthought things. As time went on, this sentiment only became more popular. Ferrell struggled in the NFL for many reasons, not the least of which was his inability to consistently generate pressure.

Clelin Ferrell Career Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 75/47 Tackles 133 Tackles For Loss 21 Sacks 13.5

He spent four forgettable years with the Raiders, one with the 49ers, and is now a member of the Washington Commanders.

Ferrell’s selection exemplifies thinking harder, not smarter. Instead of taking Ferrell with a later selection, the Raiders were convinced they knew better than everyone else and drafted him 20 spots earlier than he was projected to go. With how things transpired, Mayock has no one to blame but himself.

Who the Raiders passed on: Devin White, Josh Allen, Rashan Gary

7 Josh Rosen

Rosen's time in Arizona was a disaster

It’s hard to think of a quote that has aged worse than Josh Rosen’s now infamous “nine mistakes were made in front of me.” The arrogance and entitlement mirrored that of a young Aaron Rodgers. The difference is Rodgers’ confidence was proven to be warranted.

Rosen’s, on the other hand, was anything but. Despite taking Rosen with a top-10 pick, the Arizona Cardinals dumped him after just one year and selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

Josh Rosen Career Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 24/16 Record 3-13 Comp% 54.0 Pass Yards 2,864 Pass TD 12 Interceptions 21 Rating 61.1

After a failed stint in Miami, Rosen spent time in Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Minnesota. Not talented enough to be a starter, yet not coachable enough to be a backup, Rosen found himself out of the league completely following the 2022 campaign.

Rosen may have been quick to call out what he believed to be mistakes on draft night, but his selection ended up being one of the biggest mistakes of all.

Who the Cardinals passed on: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Vita Vea, Daron Payne

8 Kevin White

Injuries derailed White's career

Some busts simply don’t cut it in the NFL. Others, while adequate, never live up to their pre-draft expectations. Finally, there are those whose careers are ruined by injury. Kevin White, who was an All-American wideout at West Virginia, falls into this third category.

Going into the 2015 draft, scouts were ecstatic about White’s blend of size and speed. Some analysts even went as far as putting him ahead of eventual fourth overall pick Amari Cooper.

Unfortunately, White never got a chance to display his athleticism with the Chicago Bears, who took with the No. 7 overall selection.

Kevin White Career Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 30/8 Receptions 28 Receiving Yards 397 Receiving TD 0

He missed the entire 2015 season due to a shin injury, and by the time he finally saw the field in 2016, White was a shell of his former self. And the injuries just kept piling up. In 2016, he fractured his left fibula. In 2017, he fractured his left shoulder blade.

After Chicago let him walk following the 2018 season, White bounced around the league for the next few years but failed to produce and ended his career with just 28 catches.

When it comes to failed draft picks, White is more of a “what if” than a straight-up bust. Still, the Bears got 25 receptions out of a top-10 pick, making it difficult to exclude White from this list.

Who the Bears passed on: Vic Beasley Jr., Todd Gurley

9 Isaiah Simmons

Simmons athleticism wasn't enough to make him an impact player

As the NFL began to embrace hybrid players without a defined position, the Clemson Tigers’ Isaiah Simmons became an intriguing prospect in the 2020 draft. Despite standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he possessed the speed and quickness of a defensive back, running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine.

In theory, Simmons had the size and athleticism to line up as a linebacker, defensive end, and safety. The Arizona Cardinals selected Simmons eighth overall and planned on using him as kind of a hybrid. But after three underwhelming seasons with the Cardinals, Simmons was shipped to the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 season.

Isaiah Simmons Career Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 67/41 Tackles 308 Tackles For Loss 15 Sacks 8.5 Interceptions/TD 5/2

Physical traits and versatility are important, but they are meant to act as a supplement to skill and instincts rather than a substitute. Playing multiple positions requires an innate understanding of the game and Simmons never had that.

Even in college, he would have delayed responses in coverage and run defense. This indecisiveness and slow processing made it difficult for Simmons to showcase his physical talent.

Who the Cardinals passed on: Tristan Wirfs, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Terrell

10 Jeff Okudah

Okudah has yet to find his place in the league

Going into the 2020 NFL Draft, some were calling Jeff Okudah the best cornerback prospect since Jalen Ramsey. The former Ohio State Buckeye was oozing with talent and promise, so much so that the Detroit Lions took him third overall.

Okudah certainly took his lumps as a rookie and struggled immensely in coverage. It wasn’t until his second year, when he suffered a ruptured Achilles in Week 1, that alarm bells started to go off.

Jeff Okudah Career Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 38/31 Tackles 168 Tackles For Loss 7 Passes Defended 13 Interceptions/TD 2/1

He battled back from the injury and had an up-and-down 2022 season before being shipped to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick.

Okudah is now with the Houston Texans and has become a bit of an afterthought. Between injuries and his undisciplined play, he's never reached his potential. And while he still has time to change the label, it’s fair to consider Okudah a bust at this point.

Who the Lions passed on: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Tristan Wirfs

