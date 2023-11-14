Highlights Despite missing two seasons, Ricky Williams is still one of just 31 NFL players to rush for 10,000 yards.

Michael Vick missed several seasons while serving a federal prison sentence for his role in a dogfighting ring.

Injuries cut down several great players in their respective primes, including Andrew Luck, Gale Sayers, and Sterling Sharpe.

In a perfect world, every NFL player’s legacy and greatness would be determined strictly by their talent and skill. But the sobering truth is that there are far more factors at play, as sustained success at the highest level requires dedication, resilience, and a little bit of luck.

While most of those considered all-time greats enjoyed lengthy and successful careers, fully maximizing their skill sets, not everyone is as lucky.

Here's a look at the 10 biggest "what if" players in NFL history.

1 Ricky Williams

Williams failed multiple drug tests in the NFL

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Williams was 27 years old and fresh off of four consecutive 1,000-rushing-yard seasons (two with the New Orleans Saints and two with the Miami Dolphins) when he suddenly announced his retirement from football in May 2004.

Understandably, the league was taken aback by this decision. It just didn't make sense for a player as talented and young as Williams to walk away from the game when it seemed like he had so much more to give.

It was later revealed that Williams may have failed another drug test, which would've been his third and likely would have resulted in a lengthy suspension.

Williams returned in 2005 but was suspended for the entire 2006 season for another drug violation. He returned to the NFL in 2007 and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the fifth and final time in 2009.

Williams was a quality running back over the course of his NFL career, but he had the potential to be a spectacular one.

Had Williams' career taken place today, given the NFL's more lenient policy on marijuana use, perhaps he would've found ways to treat his anxiety disorder that wouldn't have resulted in him missing time.

Nevertheless, he's one of just 31 players to eclipse 10,000 rushing yards, ending his career with 10,009. Had he not missed those two seasons, he'd likely be among the top 15.

2 Michael Vick

Vick was out of the league for multiple years due to legal issues

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In some ways, Michael Vick was ahead of his time. The league wasn’t accustomed to working with athletic and toolsy quarterbacks, and Vick was brimming with physical traits and upside.

Although he wasn’t the most accurate passer, Vick had a howitzer for an arm and could unleash bombs that could sail 60 or more yards in the air. With all of this talent, Vick became an enigma for opposing defenses. He made three Pro Bowls with the Atlanta Falcons and was easily one of the league’s most electrifying players.

That was all put on pause when Vick pleaded guilty to his role in a dogfighting operation in August 2007. He ultimately spent 21 months in federal prison and didn’t play a single down in 2007 and 2008.

He returned in 2009 for the Philadelphia Eagles and by 2010 had resolidified himself. Vick was runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year and posted career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and yards per attempt.

Vick’s athleticism slowly faded in the years that followed, as did the rest of his game. He spent two years of his athletic prime out of football and a third trying to get reacclimated to the game.

The 2010 season showed what Vick could’ve been if he had made better choices off the field. Vick lives on as one of the most influential quarterbacks this century, but his career itself left a lot of meat on the bone.

3 Andrew Luck

Injuries forced Luck out of the sport prematurely

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From the time he was a redshirt freshman at Stanford, Andrew Luck was being billed as the next great NFL quarterback. It seemed that he had all the tools necessary to succeed and dominate at the next level.

He was deadly accurate and had a computer-like processing ability. Barring injuries, Luck appeared to be destined for Canton. But injuries weren’t barred from his career. Even in his earliest years with the Indianapolis Colts, when he was able to stay on the field, Luck took a lot of punishment due to a subpar offensive line.

It wasn’t until his fourth season that these hits took a toll on his body. He missed half of the 2015 season and the entirety of the 2017 season. He had a triumphant return in 2018, winning Comeback Player of the Year, but upon suffering another injury before the 2019 season, Luck abruptly retired at 29 years old.

Injuries never held Luck back when he was on the field, but they kept him off of it, and the physical and mental toll these ailments had on his body forced him to give up the game long before his skill had diminished.

Even with everything Luck endured, he had a successful career, making four Pro Bowls and leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2014. If all of this was accomplished despite dwindling health and limited availability, he may have wound up being a historically great player.

4 Terrell Davis

Davis battled injuries after winning NFL MVP

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Davis was on top of the football world after his age-26 season. He was coming off consecutive Super Bowl victories and a 2,008 rushing-yard season with the Denver Broncos.

While it's generally known that running backs enjoy shorter primes than the rest of the league, Davis' decline felt premature. Following his NFL MVP-winning season in '98, he played only four games in 1999 and five in 2000. His body held up slightly better in the 2001 season, but he still missed half of the season.

Davis ultimately decided to retire. He had accomplished everything, and his body, more specifically his legs, could no longer handle the wear and tear of a 16-game season.

His three-year stretch from 1996 to 1998 is one of the greatest ever seen at the position and earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame. Had he been able to squeeze just a couple more seasons out of his talent, Davis' career may be discussed differently. But today, he's remembered for a dominant yet brief reign.

5 Gale Sayers

Sayers was unable to stay on the field in his final years

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Being the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a bit of a double-edged sword.

One on hand, it means that the player was incredibly dominant, only needing a handful of seasons to get into Canton. On the other hand, for a player to have a successful career and go through the eligibility process all before their 35th birthday obviously means they didn't last as long as their peers.

Gale Sayers was a force and excelled as a runner, receiver, and kick returner. In his first five years with the Chicago Bears, he made five All-Pro teams and led the league in rushing yards twice.

Sayers suffered an injury during the 1968 season but returned better than ever in 1969.

His next injury, however, would be more consequential.

The "Kansas Comet" injured his left knee during the 1970 preseason and played in just four games over his final two seasons. Sayers hung up the cleats at 28, leaving many to wonder what could've been.

6 Bob Sanders

Sanders had the chance to be one the best safeties of his generation

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Looks can be deceiving; just ask any receiver who faced the wrath of Bob Sanders, who was a 5-foot-8, 206-pound safety who hit like a truck.

Sanders’ explosiveness and lower center of gravity allowed him to generate an absurd amount of force on hits, making him one of the most feared players in the game. In 2007, he won Defensive Player of the Year, an award seldom given to safeties. Sanders was still only 26 and had become an integral part of the Indianapolis Colts defense.

However, 2007 would be the final time Sanders appeared in more than six games in a season. Dealing with various injuries, he played just 11 games over the next four years before retiring at age 30.

It’s been theorized that Sanders played with too much force for his own good, and when he lowered his shoulder to punish unsuspecting receivers, he would inadvertently harm himself.

Given his role in the Colts’ Super Bowl 41 run, Sanders’ legacy in Indianapolis, which includes a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections, remains intact. But only playing more than 10 games twice in his career made it impossible for him to accomplish everything he was capable of.

7 Robert Griffin III

RGIII was never the same player after his rookie season

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III took the league by storm in 2012, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year over Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson.

Griffin, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football and led the team now known as the Washington Commanders to a playoff appearance.

It appeared Griffin's career was just beginning, and the best was yet to come. But during the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered ACL and LCL tears.

Although those watching the game didn't know it at the time, this injury would mark the downfall of RGIII's career. He returned the following year but didn't look 100%, and the injuries continued to pile up. Even when he was on the field, Griffin looked like a shell of his former self, and he ultimately lost his job to Kirk Cousins.

The elite explosiveness and twitch that defined his college career was nowhere to be found, and Griffin spent his final years as a backup. Fans only saw 15 games of a fully healthy Griffin, but in that time, they witnessed one of the most dynamic and exciting talents in the league.

Considering the damage he did as a 22-year-old rookie, there is no telling the career he could've had if his health permitted.

8 Sterling Sharpe

Sharpe was on a Hall of Fame trajectory before retiring at 29

USA TODAY Sports

Those familiar with sports media today are probably well aware of the great Shannon Sharpe and his status as one of the best tight ends of all time.

Many know of his older brother, Sterling, but some may not realize how great he was. The eldest Sharpe was in the prime of his prime with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. He'd earned five Pro Bowl selections in six seasons and led the league in at least one of the three major statistical categories from 1992 to 1994.

Late in the year, however, it was discovered that Sharpe had a neck abnormality that required surgery. He never played another down after undergoing this procedure and registered his last NFL snap at age 29.

While there is still hope that Sharpe will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, his status as a "what if" will remain for years and decades to come.

9 Bo Jackson

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Playing multiple sports at the professional level made Bo Jackson a phenom, but it may have also contributed to his early demise.

The Auburn alum was always doing something, whether in the NFL or MLB, depriving his body of much-needed rest, and an unrested body is obviously more vulnerable to injury.

Following his fourth season with the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1990, Jackson suffered a dislocated hip in the team's postseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which ended his football career at 28 years old, although he was able to return to baseball.

Jackson's talent on the gridiron was undeniable. He was a true physical specimen and possessed a rare combination of size and speed. Unfortunately, his potential was never fully realized. Baseball was always Jackson's top priority, and that took away valuable game and practice reps from him when it came to football.

He was essentially a part-time football player, making his performance on the field all the more impressive. Box score stats will never fully capture Jackson's greatness. Had he stepped away from baseball, he could've been a Hall of Fame running back.

10 Josh Gordon

Gordon's substance abuse stopped him from replicating his 2013 success

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

In 2013, his second season with the Cleveland Browns, Josh Gordon posted 1,646 receiving yards in just 14 games. At 22 years old and possessing prototypical size and athleticism, the man nicknamed "Flash" looked like the next great NFL receiver.

However, Gordon's meteoric rise was followed by a slow and humiliating fall from grace.

Gordon was arrested before the 2014 season for driving while impaired and suspended by the league for the entire year. After an appeal, his suspension was reduced to 10 games.

But Gordon was then suspended for the entirety of the 2015 season and didn't log a snap in 2016, either, for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

He continued to battle for the remainder of his career, dealing with suspensions and trades throughout, and played his last snap in the NFL in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.

At 22, Gordon was arguably the best receiver in the league, and he spent the remaining years of his career looking to recapture his 2013 glory. His story is both frustrating and sad, as it illustrates a talented yet flawed individual and his struggle to stay out of his own way.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.