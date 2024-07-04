Highlights NBA players face challenges in maintaining consistency for a successful career.

One-season wonders like Gill, Thornton, Harris, Adams, and James experienced brief periods of high performance.

These players highlight the importance of sustaining high-level skills throughout a career.

Perhaps one of the hardest traits for players to maintain in the NBA is consistency. An all-around player will possess otherworldly skill, but must know how to sustain that success, otherwise they will be considered a flop or a one-season wonder.

The greatest players of all time graced the court with their elite skill, but knew how to do so consistently throughout their careers — look at Michael Jordan or LeBron James , for example. It is the combination of said skill and the ability to keep it going that etches them into the game’s greats.

For every instance of this, there is an opposite reality where players may have peaked early or had one good season, only to be mediocre for the rest. The following are five players who performed beyond expectations outside the norm — the biggest one-season wonders in NBA history.

5 Kendall Gill

Gill averaged over 20 PPG in only two of his 15 seasons

Drafted fifth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1990 NBA Draft, Kendall Gill went on to become a serviceable player around the league. But in his sophomore season of 1992, it appeared that Gill would be destined for greater success.

The 1991-92 season saw Gill average 20.5 points per game, up significantly from the 11 points per game he averaged in his rookie season. He led the Hornets into relevancy thanks to his breakout season.

Kendall Gill - Stats Splits Category Breakout Season Career PPG 21.8 13.4 RPG 6.1 4.1 APG 4.0 3.0 FG% 44.3 43.4 3PT% 33.6 30.0

Unfortunately for Gill, he would not average that amount of points again until 1997, when he averaged his career high of 21.8 points per game. Between 1993 and 1996, he averaged 14.7 points per game, and after 1997, he would go on to average just 10.2 points per game until his retirement in 2005.

4 Marcus Thornton

Thornton averaged over 20 PPG in just one of his eight seasons

In eight NBA seasons, Marcus Thornton played for seven different teams. Most of his time in the league was spent with the Sacramento Kings , and that is where he saw the most success.

After making his debut in 2009 for the New Orleans Hornets, he played just 46 games for them before being traded to the Kings. He made quite an opening impression for Sacramento when he averaged 21.3 points per game for them the rest of the way.

Marcus Thornton - Stats Splits Category Breakout Season Career PPG 18.7 11.9 RPG 3.7 2.8 APG 1.9 1.4 FG% 43.8 42.5 3PT% 34.5 35.8

That stretch would mark the only time in Thornton’s career that he would average 20 or more points per game. His next best season would be the following one, where he averaged 18.7 points per game.

But other than that one stretch, Thornton would never put up those numbers again. Thornton would go on to average 11.9 points per game in his career, before he hung up the sneakers in 2017.

3 Devin Harris

Harris averaged over 20 PPG in just one of his 15 seasons

Devin Harris had just one All-Star selection in his 15 year career, and that came in 2009 with the New Jersey Nets. That was because he averaged 21.3 points per game in that season, by far the most of any season in his career.

Devin Harris - Stats Splits Category Breakout Season Career PPG 21.3 10.8 RPG 3.3 2.2 APG 6.9 3.9 FG% 43.8 43.2 3PT% 29.1 32.5

That season would be Harris’s peak, as he would drop to 16.9 points per game in the following season. He would never average over 20 points per game again in his career, finishing with a career average of 10.8 points per game in 15 seasons.

2 Michael Adams

Adams had just one season in which he averaged 26.5 PPG

Michael Adams was another serviceable player who played 11 seasons in the NBA from 1985 to 1996. His first full season saw him average just 7.2 points per game, but once he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 1987, his numbers shot up.

In his four seasons with the Nuggets, Adams would average 13.9, 18.5, 15.5, and 26.5 points per game, respectively. The 26.5 points per game in 1991, in particular, was his one-season wonder, as he never averaged higher than 18.5 points per game in any other season.

Michael Adams - Stats Splits Category Breakout Season Career PPG 26.5 14.7 RPG 3.9 2.9 APG 10.5 6.4 FG% 39.4 41.5 3PT% 29.6 33.2

Adams would go on to finish with a career average of 14.7 points per game, after he retired in 1996. Had he not had the one-season wonder of 26.5 points per game, that average would have dropped to just 11.4, a true testament to how significant that one season was.

1 Mike James

James averaged over 20 PPG in just one of his dozen seasons

Mike James saw playing time all around the league, playing for 11 different teams in just 12 seasons in the NBA. He would go onto average just 9.9 points per game in that stretch, but if not for a one-season wonder in 2006, that figure would have been just 6.5 points per game.

James would be the pinnacle of a one-season wonder player when he averaged 20.3 points per game in his breakout season of 2006 — he never averaged more than 11.8 points per game in any other season. His 20.3 points per game came with the Toronto Raptors , his sixth team in five years.

Mike James - Stats Splits Category Breakout Season Career PPG 20.3 9.9 RPG 3.3 2.2 APG 5.8 3.5 FG% 46.9 41.7 3PT% 44.2 37.9

Making his debut for the Miami Heat , James played for them for two seasons before being traded to the Boston Celtics , and then the Detroit Pistons . He then wound up on the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets before winding up on the Raptors and having his sole breakout season.