Highlights
- Upsets are common in NBA history, including the 2007 Warriors over Mavericks series.
- The 1994 Denver Nuggets made NBA history beating the top-seeded Seattle Supersonics.
- Surprising playoff outcomes like the 2011 Grizzlies defeating the top-seeded Spurs are common.
The addition of the Play-In Tournament to the NBA playoffs has added a whole new level of danger to the top-seeded teams. In the 2023 postseason, the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals, while the 8th-seeded Miami Heat took out the #1 and #2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the NBA Finals.
Several more upsets are anticipated in 2024, so let's take a look at some of the most surprising postseason outcomes throughout the years. Here are the 10 biggest playoff upsets in NBA history.
1 Golden State Warriors 4, Dallas Mavericks 2
2007 Western Conference First Round
The "We Believe" Golden State Warriors of 2006-07 were one of the most polarizing teams to ever step foot on the court. Featuring Stephen Jackson, Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Matt Barnes, and a young Monta Ellis, the Warriors took down the 67-win Dallas Mavericks and 2006-07 MVP Dirk Nowitzki. Energized by their raucous crowd, Golden State won all three of their home games to take the series in six games.
|
Warriors vs Mavericks Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
GSW 97 - 85 DAL
|
33 - Baron Davis(GSW)
|
14 - Baron Davis
|
8 - Baron Davis
|
GSW 99 - 112 DAL
|
30 - Stephen Jackson(GSW)
|
11 - Josh Howard(DAL)
|
4 - Devin Harris(DAL), Jerry Stackhouse(DAL)
|
DAL 91 - 109 GSW
|
30 - Jason Richardson(GSW)
|
12 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL)
|
6 - Stephen Jackson
|
DAL 99 - 103 GSW
|
33 - Baron Davis
|
15 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
5 - Jason Terry(DAL)
|
GSW 112 - 118 DAL
|
30 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
12 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
9 - Baron Davis
|
DAL 86 - 111 GSW
|
33 - Stephen Jackson
|
12 - Andris Biedrins(GSW)
|
9 - Devin Harris
2 Denver Nuggets 3, Seattle Supersonics 2
1994 Western Conference First Round
The Denver Nuggets made history in 1994, becoming the first-ever eighth-seeded team to defeat the top-seed. The Seattle Supersonics boasted a plethora of stars, including Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, and Detlef Schrempf. Despite losing the first two games, the Nuggets won three games in a row to close out the series, thanks to incredible performances from LaPhonso Ellis, Reggie Williams, and Dikembe Mutombo.
|
Supersonics vs Nuggets Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
DEN 82 - 106 SEA
|
21 - Detlef Schrempf(SEA)
|
9 - Dikembe Mutombo(DEN), Shawn Kemp(SEA), Sam Perkins(SEA)
|
7 - Gary Payton(SEA)
|
DEN 87 - 97 SEA
|
18 - LaPhonso Ellis(DEN), Gary Payton
|
12 - Shawn Kemp
|
6 - Shawn Kemp
|
SEA 93 - 110 DEN
|
31 - Reggie Williams(DEN)
|
13 - Dikembe Mutombo
|
8 - Reggie Williams
|
SEA 85 - 94 DEN
|
27 - LaPhonso Ellis
|
17 - LaPhonso Ellis
|
6 - Reggie Williams
|
DEN 98 - 94 SEA
|
23 - Robert Pack(DEN)
|
19 - Bison Dele(DEN)
|
8 - Gary Payton(SEA)
3 Memphis Grizzlies 4, San Antonio Spurs 2
2011 Western Conference First Round
The incredible frontcourt duo of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol powered the eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies past the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 playoffs. Randolph and Gasol were too much for an aging Tim Duncan to handle, as Memphis advanced to the second round. There they would eventually fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a tight seven-game series.
|
Grizzlies vs Spurs Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
MEM 101 - 98 SAS
|
25 - Zach Randolph(MEM)
|
14 - Zach Randolph
|
10 - Mike Conley(MEM)
|
MEM 87 - 93 SAS
|
17 - Sam Young(MEM), Manu Ginobili(SAS)
|
17 - Marc Gasol(MEM)
|
7 - Tony Parker(SAS)
|
SAS 88 - 91 MEM
|
25 - Zach Randolph
|
11 - Tim Duncan(SAS)
|
8 - Mike Conley
|
SAS 86 - 104 MEM
|
23 - Tony Parker(SAS)
|
9 - Tiago Splitter(SAS), Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol
|
7 - Mike Conley
|
MEM 103 - 110 SAS
|
33 - Manu Ginobili
|
17 - Marc Gasol
|
9 - Tony Parker
|
SAS 91 - 99 MEM
|
31 - Zach Randolph
|
13 - Marc Gasol
|
4 - Tony Parker
4 Dallas Mavericks 4, Miami Heat 2
2011 Finals
The 2011-12 Mavericks are perhaps the most famous underdog in NBA history. LeBron James' first season with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami looked set to be his first coronation as NBA champion, but the Mavericks had other plans. Dirk Nowitzki thoroughly outplayed James in the Finals, leaving an indelible stain on "The King"'s record.
|
Mavericks vs Heat Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
DAL 84 - 92 MIA
|
27 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL)
|
10 - Shawn Marion(DAL), Dwyane Wade(MIA)
|
6 - Jason Kidd(DAL), Dwyane Wade
|
DAL 95 - 93 MIA
|
36 - Dwyane Wade
|
11 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
6- Dwyane Wade
|
MIA 88 - 86 DAL
|
34 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
11 - Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tyson Chandler(DAL)
|
10 - Jason Kidd
|
MIA 83 - 86 DAL
|
32 - Dwyane Wade
|
16 - Tyson Chandler
|
7 - LeBron James(MIA)
|
MIA 103 - 112 DAL
|
29 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
10 - Chris Bosh(MIA), LeBron James
|
10 - LeBron James
|
DAL 105 - 95 MIA
|
27 - Jason Terry(DAL)
|
11 - Dirk Nowitzki
|
8 - Jason Kidd
5 Phoenix Suns 4, Golden State Warriors 3
1976 Western Conference Finals
The defending champion Golden State Warriors had just set a franchise record in wins, with a record of 59-23. The 42-40 Phoenix Suns barely got through to the postseason, making their first playoff appearance since 1970. It would be the Suns, however, led by Paul Westphal, that would emerge victorious in this hotly-contested seven-game series. Phoenix came back from multiple series deficits to defeat the Warriors in Game 7 on their home floor. The Suns would fall short of the ultimate goal, succumbing to the star-studded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
|
Suns vs Warriors Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
PHX 103 - 128 GSW
|
38 - Rick Barry(GSW)
|
14 - Alvan Adams(PHX)
|
6 - Alvan Adams, Gus Williams(GSW)
|
PHX 108 - 101 GSW
|
44 - Rick Barry
|
12 - Gar Heard(PHX)
|
9 - Alvan Adams
|
GSW 99 - PHX 91
|
24 - Paul Westphal(PHX)
|
14 - Alvan Adams
|
6 - Rick Barry, Phil Smith(GSW), Ricky Sobers(PHX)
|
GSW 129 - 133 PHX
|
30 - Phil Smith
|
18 - Gar Heard
|
8 - Paul Westphal(PHX), Phil Smith
|
PHX 95 - GSW 111
|
25 - Phil Smith
|
18 - Curtis Perry(PHX)
|
6 - Phil Smith
|
GSW 104 - 105 PHX
|
30 - Rick Barry
|
15 - Gar Heard
|
7 - Charles Dudley(GSW)
|
PHX 94 - 86 GSW
|
21 - Gar Heard, Paul Westphal
|
20 - Alvan Adams
|
6 - Phil Smith
6 Houston Rockets 4, San Antonio Spurs 2
1995 Western Conference Finals
The sixth-seeded Rockets, despite being the reigning champion, were significant underdogs against the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio finished the 1994-95 season with the best record in the league, at 62-20. This matchup pitted Hakeem Olajuwon against David Robinson in a battle between two titanic centers of the 90s era.
Olajuwon dominated Robinson, averaging 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5 assists as he led Houston past the hapless Spurs in six games. The Rockets would go on to repeat as champions, sweeping Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway's Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.
|
Rockets vs Spurs Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
HOU 94 - 93 SAS
|
27 - Hakeem Olajuwon(HOU)
|
20 - Dennis Rodman(SAS)
|
9 - Avery Johnson(SAS)
|
HOU 106 - 96 SAS
|
41 - Hakeem Olajuwon
|
16 - Hakeem Olajuwon
|
7 - Mario Elie(HOU), Sam Cassell(HOU)
|
SAS 107 - 102 HOU
|
43 - Hakeem Olajuwon
|
14 - Dennis Rodman
|
13 - Avery Johnson
|
SAS 103 - 81
|
20 - David Robinson(SAS), Hakeem Olajuwon
|
19 - Dennis Rodman
|
5 - Hakeem Olajuown
|
HOU 111 - 90 SAS
|
42 - Hakeem Olajuwon
|
13 - Robert Horry(HOU)
|
12 - Sam Cassell
|
SAS 95 - 100 HOU
|
39 - Hakeem Olajuwon
|
17 - Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon
|
10 - Avery Johnson
7 Kansas City Kings 4, Phoenix Suns 3
1981 Western Conference Semifinals
The 1980-81 Kansas City Kings endured an unimpressive regular season, finishing with a losing record of 40-42. Despite this, they were able to make the playoffs, where they would pull off some massive upsets. Kansas City beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a best-of-three series, before taking out the first-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games. The Kings were defeated by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, marking the first and only matchup in the Conference Finals between two teams with losing records.
|
Kings vs Suns Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
KC 80 - 102 PHX
|
16 - Dennis Johnson(PHX), Walter Davis(PHX)
|
12 - Jeff Cook(PHX)
|
6 - Lloyd Walton(KC)
|
KC 88 - 83 PHX
|
31 - Dennis Johnson
|
12 - Reggie King(KC)
|
8 - Reggie King
|
PHX 92 - KC 93
|
29 - Reggie King
|
12 - Sam Lacey(KC)
|
7 - Ernie Grunfeld(KC)
|
PHX 95 - 102 KC
|
27 - Ernie Grunfeld
|
13 - Truck Robinson(PHX)
|
10 - Sam Lacey
|
KC 89 - 101 PHX
|
29 - Reggie King
|
20 - Truck Robinson
|
8 - Ernie Grunfeld
|
PHX 81 - 76 KC
|
19 - Scott Wedman(KC)
|
12 - Sam Lacey
|
8 - Ernie Grunfeld
|
KC 95 - 88 PHX
|
28 - Dennis Johnson
|
7 - Reggie King, Sam Lacey, Dennis Johnson, Alvan Adams(PHX)
|
9 - Scott Wedman
8 New York Knicks 3, Miami Heat 2
1999 Eastern Conference First Round
The New York Knicks became the second eight-seed to ever knock off the top seed when they defeated the Miami Heat in five games in 1999. Miami was coached by the legendary Pat Riley, who let his frustrations be known following Game 5.
"Life in basketball has a lot of suffering in it. We will suffer for this."
Led by Patrick Ewing and Latrell Sprewell, New York advanced all the way to the NBA Finals, beating the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers along the way. They would eventually lose in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, but New York's 1999 postseason run remains one of the unlikeliest in NBA history.
|
Knicks vs Heat Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
NYK 95 - 75 MIA
|
27 - Alonzo Mourning(MIA)
|
15 - Patrick Ewing(NYK)
|
6 - Charlie Ward(NYK)
|
NYK 73 - 83 MIA
|
26 - Alonzo Mourning
|
15 - Patrick Ewing
|
11 - Tim Hardaway(MIA)
|
MIA 73 - NYK 97
|
20 - Latrell Sprewell(NYK)
|
9 - Marcus Camby(NYK)
|
5 - Tim Hardaway
|
MIA 87 - 72 NYK
|
16 - Terry Porter(MIA), Alonzo Mourning
|
13 - Alonzo Mourning
|
7 - Terry Porter
|
NYK 78 - 77 MIA
|
22 - Patrick Ewing
|
12 - P.J. Brown(MIA)
|
8 - Tim Hardaway
9 Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Golden State Warriors 3
2016 Finals
The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won 73 games, and are still the best regular-season team of all time. They will only be known as the greatest regular season, and not the best overall team of all time, thanks to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Widely considered as the best Finals series of the modern era, Cleveland became the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win the first championship in franchise history. The title ended a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland.
|
Cavaliers vs Warriors Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
CLE 89 - 104 GSW
|
26 - Kyrie Irving(CLE)
|
13 - Kevin Love(CLE)
|
9 - LeBron James(CLE)
|
CLE 77 - 110 GSW
|
28 - Draymond Green(GSW)
|
9 - Stephen Curry(GSW)
|
9 - LeBron James
|
GSW 90 - 120 CLE
|
32 - LeBron James
|
13 - Tristan Thompson(CLE)
|
8 - Kyrie Irving
|
GSW 108 - 97 CLE
|
38 - Stephen Curry
|
13 - LeBron James
|
9 - LeBron James
|
CLE 112 - 97 GSW
|
41 - LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
|
16 - LeBron James
|
7 - LeBron James
|
GSW 101 - 115 CLE
|
41 - LeBron James
|
16 - Tristan Thompson
|
11 - LeBron James
|
CLE 93 - 89 GSW
|
32 - Draymond Green
|
15 - Draymond Green
|
9 - LeBron James
10 Seattle Supersonics 3, Dallas Mavericks 1
1987 Western Conference First Round
The Seattle Supersonics exceeded all expectations during the 1986-87 season, as they snuck into the playoffs with a record of 39-43. After losing Game 1 to the second-seeded Dallas Mavericks, the Sonics rattled off three straight wins to win the series, causing a major upset.
Seattle continued their improbable story, taking down Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in the second round. Their run would eventually come to a halt in the Western Conference Finals, as they were swept by a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
|
Supersonics vs Mavericks Stats
|
Game Score
|
Most Points
|
Most Rebounds
|
Most Assists
|
SEA 129 - 151 DAL
|
35 - Tom Chambers(SEA)
|
13 - Xavier McDaniel(SEA)
|
9 - Brad Davis(DAL)
|
SEA 112-110 DAL
|
32 - Dale Ellis(SEA)
|
9 - Xavier McDaniel
|
8 - Nate McMillan(SEA), Derek Harper(DAL)
|
DAL 107 - 117 SEA
|
43 - Dale Ellis
|
14 - Dale Ellis
|
9 - Nate McMillan
|
DAL 98 - 124 SEA
|
31 - Tom Chambers(SEA)
|
17 - Roy Tarpley(DAL)
|
9 - Nate McMillan