Highlights Upsets are common in NBA history, including the 2007 Warriors over Mavericks series.

The 1994 Denver Nuggets made NBA history beating the top-seeded Seattle Supersonics.

Surprising playoff outcomes like the 2011 Grizzlies defeating the top-seeded Spurs are common.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament to the NBA playoffs has added a whole new level of danger to the top-seeded teams. In the 2023 postseason, the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals, while the 8th-seeded Miami Heat took out the #1 and #2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the NBA Finals.

Several more upsets are anticipated in 2024, so let's take a look at some of the most surprising postseason outcomes throughout the years. Here are the 10 biggest playoff upsets in NBA history.

1 Golden State Warriors 4, Dallas Mavericks 2

2007 Western Conference First Round

The "We Believe" Golden State Warriors of 2006-07 were one of the most polarizing teams to ever step foot on the court. Featuring Stephen Jackson, Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Matt Barnes, and a young Monta Ellis, the Warriors took down the 67-win Dallas Mavericks and 2006-07 MVP Dirk Nowitzki. Energized by their raucous crowd, Golden State won all three of their home games to take the series in six games.

Warriors vs Mavericks Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists GSW 97 - 85 DAL 33 - Baron Davis(GSW) 14 - Baron Davis 8 - Baron Davis GSW 99 - 112 DAL 30 - Stephen Jackson(GSW) 11 - Josh Howard(DAL) 4 - Devin Harris(DAL), Jerry Stackhouse(DAL) DAL 91 - 109 GSW 30 - Jason Richardson(GSW) 12 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL) 6 - Stephen Jackson DAL 99 - 103 GSW 33 - Baron Davis 15 - Dirk Nowitzki 5 - Jason Terry(DAL) GSW 112 - 118 DAL 30 - Dirk Nowitzki 12 - Dirk Nowitzki 9 - Baron Davis DAL 86 - 111 GSW 33 - Stephen Jackson 12 - Andris Biedrins(GSW) 9 - Devin Harris

2 Denver Nuggets 3, Seattle Supersonics 2

1994 Western Conference First Round

The Denver Nuggets made history in 1994, becoming the first-ever eighth-seeded team to defeat the top-seed. The Seattle Supersonics boasted a plethora of stars, including Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, and Detlef Schrempf. Despite losing the first two games, the Nuggets won three games in a row to close out the series, thanks to incredible performances from LaPhonso Ellis, Reggie Williams, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Supersonics vs Nuggets Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists DEN 82 - 106 SEA 21 - Detlef Schrempf(SEA) 9 - Dikembe Mutombo(DEN), Shawn Kemp(SEA), Sam Perkins(SEA) 7 - Gary Payton(SEA) DEN 87 - 97 SEA 18 - LaPhonso Ellis(DEN), Gary Payton 12 - Shawn Kemp 6 - Shawn Kemp SEA 93 - 110 DEN 31 - Reggie Williams(DEN) 13 - Dikembe Mutombo 8 - Reggie Williams SEA 85 - 94 DEN 27 - LaPhonso Ellis 17 - LaPhonso Ellis 6 - Reggie Williams DEN 98 - 94 SEA 23 - Robert Pack(DEN) 19 - Bison Dele(DEN) 8 - Gary Payton(SEA)

3 Memphis Grizzlies 4, San Antonio Spurs 2

2011 Western Conference First Round

The incredible frontcourt duo of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol powered the eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies past the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 playoffs. Randolph and Gasol were too much for an aging Tim Duncan to handle, as Memphis advanced to the second round. There they would eventually fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a tight seven-game series.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists MEM 101 - 98 SAS 25 - Zach Randolph(MEM) 14 - Zach Randolph 10 - Mike Conley(MEM) MEM 87 - 93 SAS 17 - Sam Young(MEM), Manu Ginobili(SAS) 17 - Marc Gasol(MEM) 7 - Tony Parker(SAS) SAS 88 - 91 MEM 25 - Zach Randolph 11 - Tim Duncan(SAS) 8 - Mike Conley SAS 86 - 104 MEM 23 - Tony Parker(SAS) 9 - Tiago Splitter(SAS), Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol 7 - Mike Conley MEM 103 - 110 SAS 33 - Manu Ginobili 17 - Marc Gasol 9 - Tony Parker SAS 91 - 99 MEM 31 - Zach Randolph 13 - Marc Gasol 4 - Tony Parker

4 Dallas Mavericks 4, Miami Heat 2

2011 Finals

The 2011-12 Mavericks are perhaps the most famous underdog in NBA history. LeBron James' first season with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami looked set to be his first coronation as NBA champion, but the Mavericks had other plans. Dirk Nowitzki thoroughly outplayed James in the Finals, leaving an indelible stain on "The King"'s record.

Mavericks vs Heat Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists DAL 84 - 92 MIA 27 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL) 10 - Shawn Marion(DAL), Dwyane Wade(MIA) 6 - Jason Kidd(DAL), Dwyane Wade DAL 95 - 93 MIA 36 - Dwyane Wade 11 - Dirk Nowitzki 6- Dwyane Wade MIA 88 - 86 DAL 34 - Dirk Nowitzki 11 - Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tyson Chandler(DAL) 10 - Jason Kidd MIA 83 - 86 DAL 32 - Dwyane Wade 16 - Tyson Chandler 7 - LeBron James(MIA) MIA 103 - 112 DAL 29 - Dirk Nowitzki 10 - Chris Bosh(MIA), LeBron James 10 - LeBron James DAL 105 - 95 MIA 27 - Jason Terry(DAL) 11 - Dirk Nowitzki 8 - Jason Kidd

5 Phoenix Suns 4, Golden State Warriors 3

1976 Western Conference Finals

The defending champion Golden State Warriors had just set a franchise record in wins, with a record of 59-23. The 42-40 Phoenix Suns barely got through to the postseason, making their first playoff appearance since 1970. It would be the Suns, however, led by Paul Westphal, that would emerge victorious in this hotly-contested seven-game series. Phoenix came back from multiple series deficits to defeat the Warriors in Game 7 on their home floor. The Suns would fall short of the ultimate goal, succumbing to the star-studded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Suns vs Warriors Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists PHX 103 - 128 GSW 38 - Rick Barry(GSW) 14 - Alvan Adams(PHX) 6 - Alvan Adams, Gus Williams(GSW) PHX 108 - 101 GSW 44 - Rick Barry 12 - Gar Heard(PHX) 9 - Alvan Adams GSW 99 - PHX 91 24 - Paul Westphal(PHX) 14 - Alvan Adams 6 - Rick Barry, Phil Smith(GSW), Ricky Sobers(PHX) GSW 129 - 133 PHX 30 - Phil Smith 18 - Gar Heard 8 - Paul Westphal(PHX), Phil Smith PHX 95 - GSW 111 25 - Phil Smith 18 - Curtis Perry(PHX) 6 - Phil Smith GSW 104 - 105 PHX 30 - Rick Barry 15 - Gar Heard 7 - Charles Dudley(GSW) PHX 94 - 86 GSW 21 - Gar Heard, Paul Westphal 20 - Alvan Adams 6 - Phil Smith

6 Houston Rockets 4, San Antonio Spurs 2

1995 Western Conference Finals

The sixth-seeded Rockets, despite being the reigning champion, were significant underdogs against the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio finished the 1994-95 season with the best record in the league, at 62-20. This matchup pitted Hakeem Olajuwon against David Robinson in a battle between two titanic centers of the 90s era.

Olajuwon dominated Robinson, averaging 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5 assists as he led Houston past the hapless Spurs in six games. The Rockets would go on to repeat as champions, sweeping Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway's Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.

Rockets vs Spurs Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists HOU 94 - 93 SAS 27 - Hakeem Olajuwon(HOU) 20 - Dennis Rodman(SAS) 9 - Avery Johnson(SAS) HOU 106 - 96 SAS 41 - Hakeem Olajuwon 16 - Hakeem Olajuwon 7 - Mario Elie(HOU), Sam Cassell(HOU) SAS 107 - 102 HOU 43 - Hakeem Olajuwon 14 - Dennis Rodman 13 - Avery Johnson SAS 103 - 81 20 - David Robinson(SAS), Hakeem Olajuwon 19 - Dennis Rodman 5 - Hakeem Olajuown HOU 111 - 90 SAS 42 - Hakeem Olajuwon 13 - Robert Horry(HOU) 12 - Sam Cassell SAS 95 - 100 HOU 39 - Hakeem Olajuwon 17 - Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon 10 - Avery Johnson

7 Kansas City Kings 4, Phoenix Suns 3

1981 Western Conference Semifinals

The 1980-81 Kansas City Kings endured an unimpressive regular season, finishing with a losing record of 40-42. Despite this, they were able to make the playoffs, where they would pull off some massive upsets. Kansas City beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a best-of-three series, before taking out the first-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games. The Kings were defeated by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, marking the first and only matchup in the Conference Finals between two teams with losing records.

Kings vs Suns Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists KC 80 - 102 PHX 16 - Dennis Johnson(PHX), Walter Davis(PHX) 12 - Jeff Cook(PHX) 6 - Lloyd Walton(KC) KC 88 - 83 PHX 31 - Dennis Johnson 12 - Reggie King(KC) 8 - Reggie King PHX 92 - KC 93 29 - Reggie King 12 - Sam Lacey(KC) 7 - Ernie Grunfeld(KC) PHX 95 - 102 KC 27 - Ernie Grunfeld 13 - Truck Robinson(PHX) 10 - Sam Lacey KC 89 - 101 PHX 29 - Reggie King 20 - Truck Robinson 8 - Ernie Grunfeld PHX 81 - 76 KC 19 - Scott Wedman(KC) 12 - Sam Lacey 8 - Ernie Grunfeld KC 95 - 88 PHX 28 - Dennis Johnson 7 - Reggie King, Sam Lacey, Dennis Johnson, Alvan Adams(PHX) 9 - Scott Wedman

8 New York Knicks 3, Miami Heat 2

1999 Eastern Conference First Round

The New York Knicks became the second eight-seed to ever knock off the top seed when they defeated the Miami Heat in five games in 1999. Miami was coached by the legendary Pat Riley, who let his frustrations be known following Game 5.

"Life in basketball has a lot of suffering in it. We will suffer for this."

Led by Patrick Ewing and Latrell Sprewell, New York advanced all the way to the NBA Finals, beating the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers along the way. They would eventually lose in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, but New York's 1999 postseason run remains one of the unlikeliest in NBA history.

Knicks vs Heat Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists NYK 95 - 75 MIA 27 - Alonzo Mourning(MIA) 15 - Patrick Ewing(NYK) 6 - Charlie Ward(NYK) NYK 73 - 83 MIA 26 - Alonzo Mourning 15 - Patrick Ewing 11 - Tim Hardaway(MIA) MIA 73 - NYK 97 20 - Latrell Sprewell(NYK) 9 - Marcus Camby(NYK) 5 - Tim Hardaway MIA 87 - 72 NYK 16 - Terry Porter(MIA), Alonzo Mourning 13 - Alonzo Mourning 7 - Terry Porter NYK 78 - 77 MIA 22 - Patrick Ewing 12 - P.J. Brown(MIA) 8 - Tim Hardaway

9 Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Golden State Warriors 3

2016 Finals

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won 73 games, and are still the best regular-season team of all time. They will only be known as the greatest regular season, and not the best overall team of all time, thanks to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Widely considered as the best Finals series of the modern era, Cleveland became the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win the first championship in franchise history. The title ended a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists CLE 89 - 104 GSW 26 - Kyrie Irving(CLE) 13 - Kevin Love(CLE) 9 - LeBron James(CLE) CLE 77 - 110 GSW 28 - Draymond Green(GSW) 9 - Stephen Curry(GSW) 9 - LeBron James GSW 90 - 120 CLE 32 - LeBron James 13 - Tristan Thompson(CLE) 8 - Kyrie Irving GSW 108 - 97 CLE 38 - Stephen Curry 13 - LeBron James 9 - LeBron James CLE 112 - 97 GSW 41 - LeBron James, Kyrie Irving 16 - LeBron James 7 - LeBron James GSW 101 - 115 CLE 41 - LeBron James 16 - Tristan Thompson 11 - LeBron James CLE 93 - 89 GSW 32 - Draymond Green 15 - Draymond Green 9 - LeBron James

10 Seattle Supersonics 3, Dallas Mavericks 1

1987 Western Conference First Round

The Seattle Supersonics exceeded all expectations during the 1986-87 season, as they snuck into the playoffs with a record of 39-43. After losing Game 1 to the second-seeded Dallas Mavericks, the Sonics rattled off three straight wins to win the series, causing a major upset.

Seattle continued their improbable story, taking down Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in the second round. Their run would eventually come to a halt in the Western Conference Finals, as they were swept by a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Supersonics vs Mavericks Stats Game Score Most Points Most Rebounds Most Assists SEA 129 - 151 DAL 35 - Tom Chambers(SEA) 13 - Xavier McDaniel(SEA) 9 - Brad Davis(DAL) SEA 112-110 DAL 32 - Dale Ellis(SEA) 9 - Xavier McDaniel 8 - Nate McMillan(SEA), Derek Harper(DAL) DAL 107 - 117 SEA 43 - Dale Ellis 14 - Dale Ellis 9 - Nate McMillan DAL 98 - 124 SEA 31 - Tom Chambers(SEA) 17 - Roy Tarpley(DAL) 9 - Nate McMillan