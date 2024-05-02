Highlights

  • Upsets are common in NBA history, including the 2007 Warriors over Mavericks series.
  • The 1994 Denver Nuggets made NBA history beating the top-seeded Seattle Supersonics.
  • Surprising playoff outcomes like the 2011 Grizzlies defeating the top-seeded Spurs are common.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament to the NBA playoffs has added a whole new level of danger to the top-seeded teams. In the 2023 postseason, the 7th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals, while the 8th-seeded Miami Heat took out the #1 and #2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the NBA Finals.

Several more upsets are anticipated in 2024, so let's take a look at some of the most surprising postseason outcomes throughout the years. Here are the 10 biggest playoff upsets in NBA history.

1 Golden State Warriors 4, Dallas Mavericks 2

2007 Western Conference First Round

Monta Ellis

The "We Believe" Golden State Warriors of 2006-07 were one of the most polarizing teams to ever step foot on the court. Featuring Stephen Jackson, Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Matt Barnes, and a young Monta Ellis, the Warriors took down the 67-win Dallas Mavericks and 2006-07 MVP Dirk Nowitzki. Energized by their raucous crowd, Golden State won all three of their home games to take the series in six games.

Warriors vs Mavericks Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

GSW 97 - 85 DAL

33 - Baron Davis(GSW)

14 - Baron Davis

8 - Baron Davis

GSW 99 - 112 DAL

30 - Stephen Jackson(GSW)

11 - Josh Howard(DAL)

4 - Devin Harris(DAL), Jerry Stackhouse(DAL)

DAL 91 - 109 GSW

30 - Jason Richardson(GSW)

12 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL)

6 - Stephen Jackson

DAL 99 - 103 GSW

33 - Baron Davis

15 - Dirk Nowitzki

5 - Jason Terry(DAL)

GSW 112 - 118 DAL

30 - Dirk Nowitzki

12 - Dirk Nowitzki

9 - Baron Davis

DAL 86 - 111 GSW

33 - Stephen Jackson

12 - Andris Biedrins(GSW)

9 - Devin Harris

2 Denver Nuggets 3, Seattle Supersonics 2

1994 Western Conference First Round

LaPhonso Ellis

The Denver Nuggets made history in 1994, becoming the first-ever eighth-seeded team to defeat the top-seed. The Seattle Supersonics boasted a plethora of stars, including Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, and Detlef Schrempf. Despite losing the first two games, the Nuggets won three games in a row to close out the series, thanks to incredible performances from LaPhonso Ellis, Reggie Williams, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Supersonics vs Nuggets Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

DEN 82 - 106 SEA

21 - Detlef Schrempf(SEA)

9 - Dikembe Mutombo(DEN), Shawn Kemp(SEA), Sam Perkins(SEA)

7 - Gary Payton(SEA)

DEN 87 - 97 SEA

18 - LaPhonso Ellis(DEN), Gary Payton

12 - Shawn Kemp

6 - Shawn Kemp

SEA 93 - 110 DEN

31 - Reggie Williams(DEN)

13 - Dikembe Mutombo

8 - Reggie Williams

SEA 85 - 94 DEN

27 - LaPhonso Ellis

17 - LaPhonso Ellis

6 - Reggie Williams

DEN 98 - 94 SEA

23 - Robert Pack(DEN)

19 - Bison Dele(DEN)

8 - Gary Payton(SEA)

3 Memphis Grizzlies 4, San Antonio Spurs 2

2011 Western Conference First Round

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph

The incredible frontcourt duo of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol powered the eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies past the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 playoffs. Randolph and Gasol were too much for an aging Tim Duncan to handle, as Memphis advanced to the second round. There they would eventually fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a tight seven-game series.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

MEM 101 - 98 SAS

25 - Zach Randolph(MEM)

14 - Zach Randolph

10 - Mike Conley(MEM)

MEM 87 - 93 SAS

17 - Sam Young(MEM), Manu Ginobili(SAS)

17 - Marc Gasol(MEM)

7 - Tony Parker(SAS)

SAS 88 - 91 MEM

25 - Zach Randolph

11 - Tim Duncan(SAS)

8 - Mike Conley

SAS 86 - 104 MEM

23 - Tony Parker(SAS)

9 - Tiago Splitter(SAS), Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol

7 - Mike Conley

MEM 103 - 110 SAS

33 - Manu Ginobili

17 - Marc Gasol

9 - Tony Parker

SAS 91 - 99 MEM

31 - Zach Randolph

13 - Marc Gasol

4 - Tony Parker

4 Dallas Mavericks 4, Miami Heat 2

2011 Finals

dirk nowitzki

The 2011-12 Mavericks are perhaps the most famous underdog in NBA history. LeBron James' first season with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami looked set to be his first coronation as NBA champion, but the Mavericks had other plans. Dirk Nowitzki thoroughly outplayed James in the Finals, leaving an indelible stain on "The King"'s record.

Mavericks vs Heat Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

DAL 84 - 92 MIA

27 - Dirk Nowitzki(DAL)

10 - Shawn Marion(DAL), Dwyane Wade(MIA)

6 - Jason Kidd(DAL), Dwyane Wade

DAL 95 - 93 MIA

36 - Dwyane Wade

11 - Dirk Nowitzki

6- Dwyane Wade

MIA 88 - 86 DAL

34 - Dirk Nowitzki

11 - Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tyson Chandler(DAL)

10 - Jason Kidd

MIA 83 - 86 DAL

32 - Dwyane Wade

16 - Tyson Chandler

7 - LeBron James(MIA)

MIA 103 - 112 DAL

29 - Dirk Nowitzki

10 - Chris Bosh(MIA), LeBron James

10 - LeBron James

DAL 105 - 95 MIA

27 - Jason Terry(DAL)

11 - Dirk Nowitzki

8 - Jason Kidd

5 Phoenix Suns 4, Golden State Warriors 3

1976 Western Conference Finals

Rick Barry -Fixed

The defending champion Golden State Warriors had just set a franchise record in wins, with a record of 59-23. The 42-40 Phoenix Suns barely got through to the postseason, making their first playoff appearance since 1970. It would be the Suns, however, led by Paul Westphal, that would emerge victorious in this hotly-contested seven-game series. Phoenix came back from multiple series deficits to defeat the Warriors in Game 7 on their home floor. The Suns would fall short of the ultimate goal, succumbing to the star-studded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Suns vs Warriors Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

PHX 103 - 128 GSW

38 - Rick Barry(GSW)

14 - Alvan Adams(PHX)

6 - Alvan Adams, Gus Williams(GSW)

PHX 108 - 101 GSW

44 - Rick Barry

12 - Gar Heard(PHX)

9 - Alvan Adams

GSW 99 - PHX 91

24 - Paul Westphal(PHX)

14 - Alvan Adams

6 - Rick Barry, Phil Smith(GSW), Ricky Sobers(PHX)

GSW 129 - 133 PHX

30 - Phil Smith

18 - Gar Heard

8 - Paul Westphal(PHX), Phil Smith

PHX 95 - GSW 111

25 - Phil Smith

18 - Curtis Perry(PHX)

6 - Phil Smith

GSW 104 - 105 PHX

30 - Rick Barry

15 - Gar Heard

7 - Charles Dudley(GSW)

PHX 94 - 86 GSW

21 - Gar Heard, Paul Westphal

20 - Alvan Adams

6 - Phil Smith

6 Houston Rockets 4, San Antonio Spurs 2

1995 Western Conference Finals

Hakeem Olajuwon

The sixth-seeded Rockets, despite being the reigning champion, were significant underdogs against the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio finished the 1994-95 season with the best record in the league, at 62-20. This matchup pitted Hakeem Olajuwon against David Robinson in a battle between two titanic centers of the 90s era.

Olajuwon dominated Robinson, averaging 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5 assists as he led Houston past the hapless Spurs in six games. The Rockets would go on to repeat as champions, sweeping Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway's Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.

Rockets vs Spurs Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

HOU 94 - 93 SAS

27 - Hakeem Olajuwon(HOU)

20 - Dennis Rodman(SAS)

9 - Avery Johnson(SAS)

HOU 106 - 96 SAS

41 - Hakeem Olajuwon

16 - Hakeem Olajuwon

7 - Mario Elie(HOU), Sam Cassell(HOU)

SAS 107 - 102 HOU

43 - Hakeem Olajuwon

14 - Dennis Rodman

13 - Avery Johnson

SAS 103 - 81

20 - David Robinson(SAS), Hakeem Olajuwon

19 - Dennis Rodman

5 - Hakeem Olajuown

HOU 111 - 90 SAS

42 - Hakeem Olajuwon

13 - Robert Horry(HOU)

12 - Sam Cassell

SAS 95 - 100 HOU

39 - Hakeem Olajuwon

17 - Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon

10 - Avery Johnson

7 Kansas City Kings 4, Phoenix Suns 3

1981 Western Conference Semifinals

Sam Lacey

The 1980-81 Kansas City Kings endured an unimpressive regular season, finishing with a losing record of 40-42. Despite this, they were able to make the playoffs, where they would pull off some massive upsets. Kansas City beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a best-of-three series, before taking out the first-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games. The Kings were defeated by the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, marking the first and only matchup in the Conference Finals between two teams with losing records.

Kings vs Suns Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

KC 80 - 102 PHX

16 - Dennis Johnson(PHX), Walter Davis(PHX)

12 - Jeff Cook(PHX)

6 - Lloyd Walton(KC)

KC 88 - 83 PHX

31 - Dennis Johnson

12 - Reggie King(KC)

8 - Reggie King

PHX 92 - KC 93

29 - Reggie King

12 - Sam Lacey(KC)

7 - Ernie Grunfeld(KC)

PHX 95 - 102 KC

27 - Ernie Grunfeld

13 - Truck Robinson(PHX)

10 - Sam Lacey

KC 89 - 101 PHX

29 - Reggie King

20 - Truck Robinson

8 - Ernie Grunfeld

PHX 81 - 76 KC

19 - Scott Wedman(KC)

12 - Sam Lacey

8 - Ernie Grunfeld

KC 95 - 88 PHX

28 - Dennis Johnson

7 - Reggie King, Sam Lacey, Dennis Johnson, Alvan Adams(PHX)

9 - Scott Wedman

8 New York Knicks 3, Miami Heat 2

1999 Eastern Conference First Round

Patrick Ewing

The New York Knicks became the second eight-seed to ever knock off the top seed when they defeated the Miami Heat in five games in 1999. Miami was coached by the legendary Pat Riley, who let his frustrations be known following Game 5.

"Life in basketball has a lot of suffering in it. We will suffer for this."

Led by Patrick Ewing and Latrell Sprewell, New York advanced all the way to the NBA Finals, beating the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers along the way. They would eventually lose in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, but New York's 1999 postseason run remains one of the unlikeliest in NBA history.

Knicks vs Heat Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

NYK 95 - 75 MIA

27 - Alonzo Mourning(MIA)

15 - Patrick Ewing(NYK)

6 - Charlie Ward(NYK)

NYK 73 - 83 MIA

26 - Alonzo Mourning

15 - Patrick Ewing

11 - Tim Hardaway(MIA)

MIA 73 - NYK 97

20 - Latrell Sprewell(NYK)

9 - Marcus Camby(NYK)

5 - Tim Hardaway

MIA 87 - 72 NYK

16 - Terry Porter(MIA), Alonzo Mourning

13 - Alonzo Mourning

7 - Terry Porter

NYK 78 - 77 MIA

22 - Patrick Ewing

12 - P.J. Brown(MIA)

8 - Tim Hardaway

9 Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Golden State Warriors 3

2016 Finals

Kyrie over Steph 2016 NBA Finals

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won 73 games, and are still the best regular-season team of all time. They will only be known as the greatest regular season, and not the best overall team of all time, thanks to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Widely considered as the best Finals series of the modern era, Cleveland became the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win the first championship in franchise history. The title ended a 52-year championship drought for the city of Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

CLE 89 - 104 GSW

26 - Kyrie Irving(CLE)

13 - Kevin Love(CLE)

9 - LeBron James(CLE)

CLE 77 - 110 GSW

28 - Draymond Green(GSW)

9 - Stephen Curry(GSW)

9 - LeBron James

GSW 90 - 120 CLE

32 - LeBron James

13 - Tristan Thompson(CLE)

8 - Kyrie Irving

GSW 108 - 97 CLE

38 - Stephen Curry

13 - LeBron James

9 - LeBron James

CLE 112 - 97 GSW

41 - LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

16 - LeBron James

7 - LeBron James

GSW 101 - 115 CLE

41 - LeBron James

16 - Tristan Thompson

11 - LeBron James

CLE 93 - 89 GSW

32 - Draymond Green

15 - Draymond Green

9 - LeBron James

10 Seattle Supersonics 3, Dallas Mavericks 1

1987 Western Conference First Round

Seattle SuperSonics

The Seattle Supersonics exceeded all expectations during the 1986-87 season, as they snuck into the playoffs with a record of 39-43. After losing Game 1 to the second-seeded Dallas Mavericks, the Sonics rattled off three straight wins to win the series, causing a major upset.

Seattle continued their improbable story, taking down Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in the second round. Their run would eventually come to a halt in the Western Conference Finals, as they were swept by a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Supersonics vs Mavericks Stats

Game Score

Most Points

Most Rebounds

Most Assists

SEA 129 - 151 DAL

35 - Tom Chambers(SEA)

13 - Xavier McDaniel(SEA)

9 - Brad Davis(DAL)

SEA 112-110 DAL

32 - Dale Ellis(SEA)

9 - Xavier McDaniel

8 - Nate McMillan(SEA), Derek Harper(DAL)

DAL 107 - 117 SEA

43 - Dale Ellis

14 - Dale Ellis

9 - Nate McMillan

DAL 98 - 124 SEA

31 - Tom Chambers(SEA)

17 - Roy Tarpley(DAL)

9 - Nate McMillan

2024 NBA Mock Draft
Related
2024 NBA Mock Draft
There is no clear-cut first-overall pick, but the 2024 NBA Draft stands to be the most international draft ever.