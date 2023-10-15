Highlights There have been some huge transfers in the Premier League this season

The Saturday Socials show on Sky Sports decided to rank the biggest ones

They labelled them as either a hit or a miss and there are some surprising results

This past summer was a pretty wild one in terms of the Premier League transfer window. So many huge names left England, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante moving to Saudi Arabia, while Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in Germany.

Some incredible names moved to the country too, though, as Jeremy Doku, Moussa Diaby and Sandro Tonali proved. There have also been some huge names in the Premier League switch allegiances within the division. It's all been hectic, but now that we're several months into the season, it's time to assess just how well the transfers within England's top flight have got on so far and that's exactly what Sky Sports have done.

In an episode of Saturday Social, the team looked at some of the biggest transfers that took place in the Premier League this season and have categorised them as either a hit or a miss. We're here to break that down for you and share the results.

Which Premier League signings have they labelled a miss?

Kai Havertz

For the amount of money spent on Kai Havertz, and how little an impact he's had in the Arsenal team so far this season, this feels like a fair shout. The former Chelsea man arrived at the Emirates with a lot of expectation surrounding him, but so far he hasn't even come close to living up to it. There's no doubt he's been a miss.

Robert Sanchez

This one feels harsh. The reasoning behind Robert Sanchez being classed as a miss by the Saturday Social team was due to the fact that Chelsea missed out on their number one target, Mike Maignan, and settled for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, but he's been solid so far.

Sure, the move definitely feels like a little bit of a stop-gap, with the Blues likely to replace Sanchez the minute they can get their hands on a high-profile shot-stopper, but so far, he's been decent in the team and probably shouldn't be classed as a miss.

Nicolas Jackson

Again, the decision to include Nicolas Jackson in the miss section feels a little harsh. Three goals in his first nine appearances isn't a terrible return by any means, but it's not the prolific forward that Chelsea have been crying out for, so we can understand why he's fallen into this category.

He's got all the tools to succeed, though, and in the future, this move could look like a tremendous bit of business if he manages to put it all together.

Andre Onana

So far, has there been a worse transfer in the Premier League this summer than Andre Onana? The Sky Sports guys got this one spot on. The keeper looked tremendous for Ajax and Inter Milan in the past, but his confidence has been shot to bits at Old Trafford, and he's making mistakes that you wouldn't expect from a third-choice goalie.

He was supposed to be Manchester United's new long-term goalkeeper, but so far, has been a disaster. He could very well turn things around soon and become an elite player in England, but if we're judging off what we've seen so far this year, then he's absolutely been a miss.

Which Premier League signings have they labelled a hit?

Declan Rice

The manner in which Declan Rice has settled into life at Arsenal and taking his game to a whole other level is something that can only be appreciated. The midfielder was tremendous for years at West Ham United but has somehow gotten even better with the Gunners. He cost a massive amount of money but has looked every bit the part that a superstar should.

The impact he'll have in Mikel Arteta's midfield long-term cannot be overstated, but what we've seen so far is already enough to decide he was worth every single penny of the £105m that the Gunners paid for him.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro has sneakily been a fantastic signing for Brighton and showed that the Seagulls can continue working their magic in the transfer market no matter how many of their big stars depart the club. The forward hasn't exactly had the most prolific start to the campaign, but five goals in his first 11 appearances is pretty impressive.

He's still just 22 years old and looks like he'll be a key figure for the Seagulls for the foreseeable future. Considering they paid around £30m for his services, he's been a surefire hit, so we agree with the Sky Sports team here.

Moises Caicedo

This one is interesting. It's actually quite surprising that the Sky Sports guys have labelled Moises Caicedo a hit considering the narrative about the midfielder that's running online. Considering he's the most expensive Premier League player of all time, he was always going to face scrutiny if he didn't immediately light the league up for Chelsea, but he has been fairly solid.

Despite a disastrous debut, the midfielder has been fine and should only continue improving as he finds his feet at Stamford Bridge. It's easy to forget that he's just 21 years old, with plenty of time to keep getting better in front of him. So far, in our eyes, he's a borderline hit, but in the future, he could be a massive one.

Cole Palmer

This is another interesting one. Has Cole Palmer been a hit? We're not sure. He's looked good in spouts since his move to Chelsea and has already scored a goal for the club, but he cost the Blues around £45m which is a hell of a lot of money. Considering the depth in the team and with Christopher Nkunku still yet to come into the side, it's hard to really see where Palmer will fit in long-term for the Blues.

He's not been a bad player by any stretch, but it just seems like the money paid for Palmer may force us to class him as a miss, but Sky Sports thinks he's been a hit so far.

Beto

Beto was brought to Everton to aid them in another fight against relegation this season, and he's done a strong job working his way into the side and playing a key role, but he hasn't really added much in terms of firepower. As a striker, you're expected to score goals, and he's still yet to find his first in the Premier League.

Still, his hold-up play is impressive and he has all the right ingredients to succeed in England, which is why Sky Sports labelled him a hit. We're not entirely sure yet, but considering he's played just five league games for the Toffees, he could very well end up being a massive hit.

Dominik Szoboszlai

There's absolutely zero doubt about this one. Dominik Szoboszlai has been a major hit and one of the best bits of business that Liverpool has done in some time. Replacing key figures like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner was always going to be difficult, but the Hungarian has made it look easy.

He's taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and his influence in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's side is clear for anyone to see. He's already one of the most important players in the Reds side and his move has been a huge success. No-brainer here.

Josko Gvardiol

How do you take Manchester City's league-best defence last year and somehow make it better? Well, you add Josko Gvardiol, of course. The former RB Leipzig man has settled into life at the Etihad so seamlessly, it's almost as if he's been there for years. He's such an impressive young talent and whether it's on the left or in the centre of defence, he's already been a huge player for Pep Guardiola.

The sky truly is the limit for Gvardiol, and we're looking at a talent who could be one of the very best defenders in the world in the near future. His time in Manchester has already been a major success, but could even get better in the future. The Sky Sports guys got this one spot on.

Mason Mount

One that's sure to raise a few eyebrows. The Saturday Social boys have labelled Mason Mount a hit for United following his move from Chelsea this summer. The midfielder has played just six games for the Red Devils so far, as an injury forced him out of the side for some time, and has just one assist to his name for the club.

United spent a fortune on Mount, and he hasn't quite lived up to his pricetag so far, which is why we'd likely consider him a bit of a miss, but he hasn't been quite as terrible as a large portion of the internet would lead you to believe. We've seen just how good he can be at Stamford Bridge in the past, so if the Red Devils get that version of the Englishman, he'll be a huge hit.

Rasmus Hojlund

What a player this man looks to be. Rasmus Hojlund might not have had the most prolific start to life at United so far, but he already looks like he's going to cause defences some serious problems in the future. The current top-scorer in this year's Champions League, he has been solid so far and will only get better going forward.

His lightning-quick pace is going to give defenders nightmares in the future and once he starts to find the back of the net at a consistent rate, he'll quickly become one of the best forwards in England. The Sky Sports team have him down as a hit and we can't help but agree with that decision from what we've seen so far.

James Maddison

James Maddison has arguably been the signing of the summer, so there's no doubt he has been a hit for Tottenham following his move from Leicester City. It's not just the immediate impact he's had on the side's offence, but the absolute steal of a price (£40m) that they paid for him too.

The Englishman has been incredible for Ange Postecoglou and is a large part of why the club are currently sat atop of the Premier League. They've been tremendous this season so far and remain unbeaten in the league. That wouldn't be the case without Maddison who has seven goal contributions in his first nine games. Just an insane return so far from the attacking midfielder. Easiest hit out of the entire list.

James Ward-Prowse

Replacing Rice was never going to be easy for West Ham, but they did a pretty damn good job with James Ward-Prowse. He's been an offensive revelation in the club's midfield so far, with eight goal contributions in nine games for the Hammers. His impact in the team has been massive already, and he is a strong contender alongside Maddison for the signing of the season.

The Englishman may continue to be overlooked by Gareth Southgate and the England set-up, but he hasn't been overlooked by Sky Sports who have labelled him a huge hit, and we couldn't agree more.

Check out the full clip of Sky Sports labelling the players below.

Player Club Appearances Hit or Miss Kai Havertz Arsenal 12 Miss Robert Sanchez Chelsea 10 Miss Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 9 Miss Andre Onana Manchester United 11 Miss Declan Rice Arsenal 11 Hit Joao Pedro Brighton & Hove Albion 11 Hit Moises Caicedo Chelsea 8 Hit Cole Palmer Chelsea 6 Hit Beto Everton 7 Hit Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 11 Hit Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 9 Hit Mason Mount Manchester United 6 Hit Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 8 Hit James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 9 Hit James Ward-Prowse West Ham United 9 Hit

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.