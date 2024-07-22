Highlights If a player's release clause is met, they can begin negotiations for a transfer without involving their parent club.

The world of football is now dominated by finances and a merry-go-round of transfers. The most successful clubs in the world typically have the most money, allowing them to win the hardest competitions. It's not by definition a 'closed shop', but the dominance they have means it essentially is.

As part of this, release clauses are increasingly common in football. They are also typically referred to as a 'buy-out clause' and it can provide players with immense power. Simply put, it is a clause in a player's contract that establishes a fixed sum which, if met by another club, allows the individual in question to immediately enter negotiations without the approval of their parent club.

In Spain, every player must have one, but Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all raise them significantly, so no one can even think about generally matching them. These figures sky-rocketed after Paris Saint-Germain shocked the footballing world by meeting Neymar's £198m release clause at Barcelona in 2017. Here's a look at the biggest release clauses in football, with 10 of them all worth €1billion.

11 Biggest Release Clauses in Football Rank Player Club Value 1= Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £871m 1= Ansu Fati Barcelona £871m 1= Pedri Barcelona £871m 1= Ronald Araujo Barcelona £871m 1= Gavi Barcelona £871m 1= Ferran Torres Barcelona £871m 1= Vinicius Junior Real Madrid £871m 1= Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid £871m 1= Rodrygo Real Madrid £871m 1= Jules Kounde Barcelona £871m 11. David Alaba Real Madrid £715m

The top 10 players are tied at the top with their release clause all worth £871m.

11 David Alaba - £715m

Real Madrid

David Alaba has had a remarkable career at the very top of professional football. He was a key player for Bayern Munich before he jumped ship and moved to the Spanish capital. Since arriving at Real Madrid, he's struggled with injury, but the European champions do not need to worry about him leaving any time soon. With a release clause of £715m, no one is even going to think about purchasing the veteran defender, so the only way it will happen is by negotiating with Carlo Ancelotti's club. Whatever his future may hold, Alaba will always be remembered for his consistency and versatility.

Career Stats Appearances 623 Goals 49 Assists 75

10 Jules Kounde - £871m

Barcelona

GettyImages

Jules Kounde is one of several Barcelona players who feature on this list. The Frenchman has everything you need in a modern-day defender. He's strong, aggressive and versatile, allowing him to play as an out-and-out centre-back and at right-back. Kounde is a manager's dream, even if he does lack the height compared to some of the best defenders in the world at 5ft 11.

The 25-year-old helped Barcelona win La Liga in 2023 but wasn't even eligible for selection during the first fortnight of the season. While the club were suffering through an unprecedented financial crisis, there was initially no room in the budget for Kounde's new contract - where the issue was his salary rather than the hulking release clause. Once all the necessary figures had been moved around, the defender was eventually able to justify his lofty valuation.

Career Stats Appearances 307 Goals 7 Assists 14

9 Rodrygo - £871m

Real Madrid

Over the years, Rodrygo has scored a glut of important goals for Real Madrid, none more so than his brace against Manchester City to help the Spanish giants overcome Pep Guardiola's side in dramatic circumstances. It's seen as one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history — and that performance epitomises why the Brazilian is so highly regarded in the Spanish capital.

His pace, energy and determination make him a defender's nightmare, as he runs directly at them with his quick feet and aggressiveness. Most could only dream of being that impressive, so his release clause is more than justified by Florentino Perez.

Career Stats Appearances 299 Goals 73 Assists 49

8 Eduardo Camavinga - £871m

Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga, just like teammate Alaba, is one of Real Madrid's most versatile players. He can play in several positions, most notably in the middle of the park. His spell at left-back impressed though, highlighting how the European champions became reliant on his consistency over the years.

When he first joined, he was billed as a future superstar; it's too early to say if he has met that standard, but there is no doubt he has been an impressive player for them. With his release clause of £871m, chairman Perez does not need to worry that the Frenchman will suddenly leave either.

Career Stats Appearances 246 Goals 8 Assists 13

7 Vinicius Junior - £871m

Real Madrid

Close

When Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final, all the talk was about Vinicius Junior. His goal late on secured victory for his side, as he showed a composure and calmness that even the best players in the world could dream about.

That strike, and overall performance, made him one of the favourites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or — and, even if he does not win it, he is quickly writing his name on the legends' wall at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has all the key characteristics of an elite player, but couple that with an arrogance which is more than acceptable, and he is a defender's worst nightmare.

Career Stats Appearances 338 Goals 101 Assists 81

6 Ferran Torres - £871m

Barcelona

Ferran Torres has yet to reach the heights everyone knows he can. The Spaniard impressed during his short spell at Manchester City, and he's been a reliable figure on the Mediterranean coast for Barcelona, but people were initially thinking he could be one of the best players in the world.

That's yet to materialise, but there's no doubt that Hansi Flick will look to utilise the 24-year-old in the 2024/25 season. Capable of playing across the front three, Torres - who has embraced his nickname 'El Tiburon', the Shark, in recent years - will be determined to justify his ridiculous release clause and work his way into the record books.

Career Stats Appearances 265 Goals 51 Assists 34

5 Gavi - £871m

Barcelona

When Gavi first broke onto the scene, there was a sense that we were witnessing history. Watching a player who may well be considered one of Barcelona's greatest players of all time take his first steps onto the hallowed turf was thrilling, yet injury has plagued his career since.

The tenacious tackler tore his anterior cruciate ligament in November 2023, ruling him out for the rest of that season, but now hope is on the horizon. The 19-year-old has all the natural talents needed to regain his form, with his pace, intensity and determination making him a non-stop workhorse in the middle of the park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his youth career, Gavi spent two seasons at Real Betis, where he remarkably scored 95 goals.

Career Stats Appearances 114 Goals 7 Assists 14

4 Ronald Araujo - £871m

Barcelona

Staying on the Mediterranean coast, Ronald Araujo has quickly become known as one of the best centre-backs in the world. The 25-year-old has an old-school aggressiveness which sees him charge into challenges and clear the ball away. Attackers hate it, but there's no doubt that the Uruguayan has become a world-class player at Barcelona.

Araujo helped his side win La Liga in 2023, and on the international stage, his nation finished third at the 2024 Copa America. His career could still change direction, but with a £871m release clause, it's unlikely he'll be leaving anytime soon unless Barcelona are willing to part ways.

Career Stats Appearances 242 Goals 21 Assists 10

3 Pedri - £871m

Barcelona

Just like teammate Gavi, Pedri was billed as one of the best teenagers in the world when he first broke onto the scene. The now-21-year-old has had a challenging career since then, though. He's been plagued by fitness struggles, with countless hamstring injuries seeing him miss more than a season-worth of matches. It's a youngster's worst nightmare, but an impressive Euro 2024 has filled Pedri with hope that he can return to the top, even if he was forced off with an injury in the quarter-finals against Germany. A Barcelona fan since birth, there has always been a strong chance that Pedri will stay at the club of his dreams regardless of his buyout clause.

Career Stats Appearances 180 Goals 24 Assists 20

2 Ansu Fati - £871m

Barcelona

Ansu Fati's career has not lived up to the hype so far. The keywords are 'so far' as it could quickly change, but his spell on loan at Brighton for the 2023/24 season highlighted that the Spaniard is not in Barcelona's plans at the moment. Even on the south coast of England, he struggled, with a calf injury seeing him miss 14 matches for the Seagulls. It's a recurring story that La Masia graduates struggle with injury after over-usage early on, but when it seems likely that Gavi and Pedri will return, the same can not be said about Fati. Even with a £871m release clause, his future is in doubt.

Career Stats Appearances 148 Goals 37 Assists 14

1 Jude Bellingham - £871m

Real Madrid

Close

