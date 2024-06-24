Highlights NFL Sunday Ticket prices are considered a 'premium package' by the NFL.

The NFL's Sunday Ticket package operates under an antitrust exemption.

The NFL is currently facing a class-action lawsuit that could result in potential damages of $21 billion.

The NFL's ongoing lawsuit surrounding its Sunday Ticket package has brought several issues to the limelight. The lawsuit started in 2015 when Mucky Duck Sports Bar filed a case against the NFL.

In 2017, Judge Beverly Reid O'Connell dismissed the case on the grounds that the prices 'on their own did not constitute harm to competition'.

On June 6, 2024, the case returned to court. There's too much at stake for the NFL - and that is why the lawsuit is so important.

The case could change how the NFL distributes its package of out-of-market games. Here are the five biggest revelations from the ongoing Sunday Ticket lawsuit.

1 Sunday Ticket Is a Premium Package

The NFL justifies the high prices of Sunday Ticket by calling it a premium product

The NFL claims the Sunday Ticket is a premium package that viewers subscribe to by choice. This revelation forms the biggest argument of the NFL in court.

In the NFL's defense of the allegations, the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, appeared in court as a witness. The commissioner gave a four hour testimony in favor of the present out-of-market games package.

On paper, his claims seem justifiable. However, fans feel that the word “choice” is out of context as they have to pay for all 32 team's games, whether they watch them or not.

Fans only want to pay for their team's games. They believe paying extra to watch only the out-of-market games involving their teams will drastically reduce the high cost of the “premium package."

2 NFL Bank on Antitrust Exemption

The NFL asserts that it is able to sell the Sunday Ticket package because of its exemption from broadcasting antitrust laws

The NFL says that the antitrust exemption allows it to negotiate broadcasting deals collectively. It means that it has the right to sell Sunday Ticket packages despite the antitrust laws.

However, the plaintiffs contest this interpretation, arguing that the exemption covers only the traditional over-the-air broadcasts and doesn't involve premium services like Sunday Ticket. This disagreement sparks debate over the precise boundaries of the NFL's antitrust exemption and whether it applies to newer distribution channels like pay TV.

The plaintiffs argue that the NFL broke the antitrust laws by selling the Sunday Ticket package aired on CBS and Fox at an inflated price.

At this point, both parties will have to rely on the court's interpretation of the antitrust exemption. The court will refer to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 which made provisions for the antitrust exemption.

3 The NFL Faces a Class-Action Lawsuit

The case is a class-action lawsuit involving millions of people and businesses

The Sunday Ticket case has evolved into a class-action lawsuit representing over 2.4 million subscribers and 48,000 businesses. The plaintiffs involve people and businesses who have had to pay for the Sunday Ticket package from the 2011 to 2023 season at what they believe is an inflated price.

The Sunday Ticket took its full course in 1994 to carry all regional Sunday evening games on CBS and Fox. Since then, DirecTV has held the rights to exclusively distribute the package in the United States.

Mucky Duck sports bar was the first to find a problem with the pricing in 2015, stating that the price offered by DirecTV was way too high. Before giving up the rights in 2023, DirecTV charged $293.94 for the 2022 season.

YouTube TV took over in the 2023 season and charged even more. Subscribers watching on YouTube TV had to pay $349, while those watching on YouTube Primetime channels had to pay an extra 100 dollars, making $449.

Up to this point, economists, including Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, have testified against the NFL and its Sunday Ticket. Daniel Rascher, a University of San Francisco sports economist, is also one of the witnesses called by the subscribers’ attorneys.

The plaintiffs claimed that the NFL selling the package exclusively through DirecTV reduced competition. They also argued that the NFL was well aware, as this was a conspiracy between the NFL, CBS, and Fox to keep Sunday Ticket prices inflated.

In the hearing on Tuesday, June 11 in central Los Angeles, Rascher explained to the jury the implications of the alleged conspiracy. Rascher, while testifying, highlighted that the NFL's deal with DirecTV had a ripple effect: it drove more viewers to CBS and Fox, boosting their viewership numbers.

As a result, these networks were willing to pay the NFL more money for the rights to broadcast games. He noted that this kind of exclusive arrangement, where only one provider offers out-of-market games, is unique to the NFL.

This exclusivity, according to Rascher, contributes to the high price tag of the Sunday Ticket package, as it limits consumer choice and competition among broadcasters, ultimately driving up costs.

Amanda Bonn, the prosecution lawyer, corroborated this story. Bonn went further to reveal emails where ESPN made a bid to offer the out-of-market game package for as little as $70 per season. ESPN also intended to change the structure of the package, making it a team-by-team product.

To put it in context, CBS and Fox invested a combined $23 billion in the NFL for airing Sunday afternoon games. Concurrently, DirecTV contributed $15 billion to the league for the exclusive Sunday Ticket package, providing access to all games not televised on local CBS or Fox channels.

Beth Wilkinson debunked the idea that the NFL wants to restrict viewing while stating that the nature of the package's offering accounts for its high price.

During the hearing, Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and the chair of the NFL's media committee, didn't outright deny the allegations. He emphasized the importance of keeping the Sunday Ticket premium and expensive.

The American Judge complained that the plaintiffs complicated things by involving too many economists. The plaintiff, by the way, could have stuck with fans to plead their case.

4 Potential Financial Impact

The NFL could pay up to $21 billion in damages should they lose the case

The prosecutors are charging a damages fee of $7 billion in damages. However, antitrust cases triple damages. So, the NFL is in danger of paying a whopping $21 billion.

Jodi Balsam, a former NFL lawyer and current professor of sports law at Columbia University, stated that the NFL is in a bad place.

Balsam highlighted the challenging position the NFL faces by being in court facing a jury, especially in antitrust cases. He explained that there are three perspectives at play: common sense, antitrust laws, and how a jury will perceive the situation.

Balsam expressed skepticism about the NFL's chances, noting that juries have historically been wary of major sports leagues like the NFL in antitrust trials. He believes it will be difficult for the NFL to convince a jury that collaboration among sports teams is necessary for the economics of broadcast distribution. This could potentially reduce the league's chances of winning the case.

However, there are also high chances that the NFL may run away with this. Judge Philip Gutierrez expressed his displeasure with the way the plaintiff's side has gone with the case.

Moreover, the NFL could appeal to the 9th Circuit and the Supreme Court if things don't go their way.

5 Fans May No Longer Have To Pay for All Out-of-Market Games

The Sunday Ticket package could change to a team-by-team package

The arguments by the plaintiffs are simple. The prices are too high, and the nature of the package contributes to the problem.

The plaintiffs want the NFL to adopt a team-by-team package for the Sunday Ticket. This means that fans will no longer have to pay for all out-of-market games for the 32 teams. They will only have to pay for their preferred team.

For fans, it feels like their choice has been of little importance over the years. They think the NFL and its partner broadcasting networks are squeezing money out of their pockets and forcing games down their throats.

Major League Baseball and the NBA offer a team-by-team package for its out-of-market games. Should the NFL lose the case in court, they could join these leagues in their type of offering.

Irwin Kishner, the co-chair of Herrick Feinstein LLP's Sports Law Group, described the development as "seismic". Kishner pointed out that while a $21 billion judgment might not bankrupt the NFL, the larger concern is whether the court decides to shift media rights back to individual teams.

This scenario, if it were to occur, would result in significant systemic changes to the NFL's operations. Currently, the NFL negotiates broadcasting deals collectively, but if media rights were to revert to individual teams, each team would have the autonomy to negotiate their own broadcasting contracts.

The change could cause a ripple effect. It can potentially impact revenue distribution, competitive balance, and overall league operations.

