The English football fan base is one of the most cultured and storied in the sport. With hundreds of teams scattered across the country, millions of people, be it in England or further afield, have pledged their allegiance to any one of those sides, with the majority of English clubs–at least in the top four tiers–being able to boast a strong base of followers.

With supporting a team comes the highs and lows of each individual match, along with rivalries. Feuds with clubs, be it for geographical reasons or animosity in the past, contribute massively to football, with any match against a rival often carrying with it a higher sense of emotion.

In England, there are countless rivalries shared between teams, with the sport having a history of well over 100 years behind it. Which 10 rivalries, though, are the biggest in English football? While clashes from the Premier League dominate this list, there are a couple of spicy affairs that have stemmed from the Championship too.