Highlights Harry Maguire has become a widely-mocked player in the game, and even the support of Gareth Southgate may not stop the abuse until he leaves Manchester United.

David Beckham was once a scapegoat, particularly after his red card in the 1998 World Cup against Argentina, but he later rehabilitated his reputation.

Mesut Özil went from being a World Cup winner and "Assist King" to an outcast at Arsenal, with criticisms of his work ethic and controversy surrounding his departure from the German national team.

It's not been a great time for Harry Maguire of late. Having been once viewed as one of England's most talented centre-backs, he's now fallen from grace to become a figure of ridicule across the globe. To be honest, you have to feel pretty sorry for him. It seems Gareth Southgate does, as he slammed critics of the Manchester United defender after he was jeered and booed by the crowd during the Three Lions' 3-1 win over Scotland (a game in which he came off the bench to score an unfortunate own goal).

The international manager told the press:

"He's been an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we've had - critical for what we've been doing. We allow him to be open to that? It's a joke; an absolute joke. It makes me livid. "Thankfully he's got the support of the dressing room and the people behind him. I thought the England fans in the stadium tonight were absolutely brilliant. "I've no problem with the Scotland fans - they're having fun. But what stirs that up is people in our own country. Other players will think: Is that what awaits us?"

This got us thinking... Who are some of the other biggest scapegoats in world football? Well, here at GIVEMESPORT we've decided to compile a comprehensive list of stars who unfortunately saw the finger pointed at them whenever something went wrong on the pitch. Enjoy!

12 Harry Maguire

We may as well kick off with the man at the centre of attention right now. It was only four years ago, in the summer of 2019, that Maguire became the world's most expensive defender as he joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for £80m. And while he initially slotted into the backline just fine, his form in the following years has been on a contestant slide.

At this moment in time, the 30-year-old is probably the most widely-mocked player in the game. For instance, when he came off the bench in the 67th minute against Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this season, with the score level at 1-1, the home crowd actually cheered. The Gunners went on to win the game 3-1... Southgate can defend him all he likes, but until the centre-back leaves Old Trafford and rehabilitates his club career elsewhere, it's hard to see the abuse stopping any time soon.

11 David Beckham

From one Man Utd player to another, Beckham will be a lot more fondly remembered than Maguire, and while he now enjoys the status of a much-loved icon, it shouldn't be forgotten that the former England captain was once a huge scapegoat within his home country. It all relates to one infamous incident at the World Cup.

In a moment of madness, the midfielder went from being the nation's darling to public enemy number one as he picked up a red card for lashing out at Diego Simeone during the round-of-16 tie against Argentina. Having initially taken the lead in the game, with Beckham dismissed, the Three Lions ultimately lost on penalties. The current Inter Miami owner was vilified for his pivotal role in the disappointment, although he would later rehabilitate his reputation as we all know.

10 Mesut Özil

The fall from grace Özil suffered really was quite remarkable. He went from one of the game's most graceful players – a World Cup winner and the "Assist King" – to a complete outcast at Arsenal in just a matter of years. He seemed to perfectly embody the late era of Arsène Wenger's time in North London. Once adored but eventually unwanted, with his contract ultimately ripped up with six months still to run.

His languid style made it look as though he wasn't working hard enough for the team, and when talking about the Gunners' lack of backbone, critics would often name Özil as the man to blame. He drew plenty of controversy on the international stage too, eventually walking away from the German national team citing "racism and disrespect" relating to his Turkish ancestry.

9 Roberto Baggio

Sometimes in football, all it takes is one moment to define a public opinion on a player. This can be the beauty of the game, but it can also show the fickle nature of the sport. Perhaps best summing this up is Baggio. The Italian was a brilliant creative player in his day, dazzling Serie A crowds for years. However, for many he is best remembered for an infamous penalty.

Despite being a key reason why his nation even reached the 1994 FIFA World Cup final – scoring five goals in the tournament – Baggio became an instant figure of hate in Italy as he missed the decisive penalty in the shootout defeat against Brazil, blasting it high over the bar. He was never quite the same player from that moment onwards.

8 Kai Havertz

In the modern game, Havertz is perhaps one of the most divisive figures around right now. After all, he scored the winning goal for Chelsea in a Champions League final, and yet failed to ever truly convince the Stamford Bridge faithful during his time in West London.

Having made a £65m move to bitter rivals Arsenal in the summer, the German now has a tough task on his hands as he looks to win over a different set of fans. Despite only being a handful of games into his spell with the Gunners, every tiny mistake appears to be jumped upon by the media and manager Mikel Arteta has already had to plead with supporters to show Havertz more "love" as he adapts to his new environment. Outlining the level of pressure he's immediately been under, the 24-year-old went viral for simply missing a few volleys in a pre-season skills challenge...

Kai Havertz Arsenal (Premier League) Appearances 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Wins 3 Losses 0 Draws 1

7 Gareth Southgate

If Southgate is so desperate to stick up for Maguire, it's perhaps because he knows something about being a bit of a scapegoat himself. For instance, on home soil no less, he missed a key penalty in the semi-final at Euro 96 as England crashed out to Germany. The miss still haunts him to this day.

And while becoming manager of the Three Lions has helped the general public focus on something different, the 53-year-old is still subject to huge amounts of criticism. Even though he had made England regularly competitive at international tournaments – after decades of previous underperformance – Southgate is still slammed for not winning anything and every lineup named now appears to be a hugely contentious topic. He must feel as though he just can win.

6 Gareth Bale

While he had a remarkable career in the end, Bale was once viewed as a bad luck charm. After all, it took him 25 games before he was part of a Tottenham team to win a Premier League game with the Welsh winger involved (a record at the time) – making him a figure of frustration initially at Spurs.

And while the much-loved Welsh icon soon shot off on a path to success, his time at Real Madrid ended on a rather sour note. Fitness issues initially halted his momentum in Spain and eventually, fans turned on him as he looked like the odd man out for Los Blancos. His unwillingness to speak Spanish publically didn't help either. But it was the infamous "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" that really seemed to cost him the patience of those in La Liga.

5 Diego Maradona

For all the glorious things he achieved within the world of football, Maradona will go down as one of the game's most controversial figures. In England alone, some will never forgive him for his Hand of God goal in the 1986 World Cup. But it goes beyond just that.

After earning the love and adoration of Napoli fans, he boldly suggested the Neapolitans should support Argentina ahead of Italy when the two teams met in the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup. As the tournament was being held in the European country, he was attacked for his comments by the local press before the game. He only made things worse when he scored a penalty in the shoot-out to send the home nation out. On top of this, his wild lifestyle drew constant criticism back in South America, making him a near-perpetual scapegoat across the globe.

4 Emmanuel Eboué

While Eboué doesn't have the same legacy within the beautiful game as many of the other big names on this list, he does truly (and rather unfortunately) deserve to be named here. He is, after all, perhaps the unwanted poster boy when it comes to suffering the indignity of being subbed off the pitch after first coming on as a substitute.

Indeed, in a 2008 home game against Wigan Athletic, having come on as a first-half substitute, the Arsenal defender had a catastrophic cameo, being booed and jeered as he continuously lost possession before Wenger put him out of his misery and hooked him off the pitch, prompting ironic cheers to ring around the Emirates. Brutal.

3 Jordan Henderson

While Henderson ultimately reached great heights at Liverpool – captaining them to Champions League and Premier League glory – life for him at Anfield wasn't always so smooth. Even right now, having swapped England for Saudi Arabia in the summer, he is rightly being criticised for hypocrisy, contradicting his previous public stance on LGBT rights. But it's not so much that.

No, Henderson has been a scapegoat over the years as he initially struggled to impress with the Reds after joining from Sunderland, and was very nearly sold to Fulham as part of a proposed swap deal with Clint Dempsey. He stuck around and eventually became captain, with many at the time suggesting he wasn't fit to lace Steven Gerrard's boots in that regard. And even after winning so much later on in his career, many fans across England still never particularly rated the midfielder. Very few players to have had a career as good as the 33-year-old have been so widely disregarded for their talent level.

2 Granit Xhaka

Having left Arsenal in the summer, Xhaka will forever be remembered by fans of the club as having one of the most remarkable redemptive career arcs in their history. For many years, the Swiss midfielder was dismissed as a hot-headed liability, with mistake after mistake ready to spill out of his locker at any moment. Tensions between him and his own supporters reached breaking point after he threw his shirt off and rudely gestured at his own supporters whilst being booed during a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace. He was consequently stripped of the captain's armband.

Somehow, however, Mikel Arteta convinced Xhaka to stick around when the player wanted to depart to Hertha Berlin that January. From that point onwards, the player steadily rebuilt his reputation and went from a pantomime villain to a much-loved and much-needed key cog in the Arsenal machine.

1 Mykhailo Mudryk

He may still be in the earlier stages of his career, but Mudryk already makes plenty of headlines every time something goes wrong for him on the pitch. He certainly isn't helped by the fact that he seemed desperate to join Arsenal last January but ultimately ended up at London rivals Chelsea for a mammoth transfer fee of around £88.5m.

Since that move, he has failed to deliver a single competitive goal for the Blues and has just two assists in his first 20 outings for the club. More than just that, he looks incredibly raw for a player who commanded such a high transfer fee. As a consequence, with Todd Boehly's team a shambles on and off the pitch for some time now, Mudryk is often a figure of ridicule listed as one of many reasons behind the club's recent struggles.